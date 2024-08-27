Rates decline ahead of key Fed inflation report | Mortgage rates for August 27, 2024

Mortgage interest rates fell across all terms from a week ago, according to Bankrate data. Rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed, 5/1 ARMs and jumbo loans all dropped.

Rates as of August 27, 2024.

Market mortgage rates constantly change as the economy ebbs and flows, new data releases and lenders decide how much risk they’re willing to tolerate on a given day.

Historical mortgage rates: How do today’s rates compare to years past?

Mortgage rates tumbled in August after a weaker jobs report spooked investors and fueled further expectation for a Federal Reserve rate cut in September. That expectation still stands.

The Fed doesn’t outright determine fixed mortgage rates, but its decisions matter. Mortgages tend to increase or decrease with the 10-year Treasury yield, the effective yield rate on 10-year Treasury notes. The 10-year yield rises when there’s less demand for notes — and this tends to happen when investors feel confident in the economy, including monetary policy.

Still, real life doesn't necessarily consider the Fed, inflation and yields. If you're in a position to buy or sell a home now, it might be better to make a move than try to wait out the market. Wherever prevailing rates are, shop lenders to help uncover the best deal.

30-year mortgage rate eases, -0.05%

The average rate you'll pay for a 30-year fixed mortgage today is 6.53 percent, a decrease of 5 basis points over the last week. This time a month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 6.85 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay a combined $634.04 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That represents a decline of $3.30 over what it would have been last week.

15-year mortgage rate falls, -0.05%

The average rate for the benchmark 15-year fixed mortgage is 5.96 percent, down 5 basis points over the last seven days.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost approximately $842 per $100,000 borrowed.

5/1 ARM trends down, -0.10%

The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable rate mortgage is 6.13 percent, sliding 10 basis points from a week ago.

Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.13 percent would cost about $608 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years.

Jumbo mortgage rate eases, -0.04%

The average jumbo mortgage rate today is 6.72 percent, down 4 basis points over the last week. Last month on the 27th, the average rate for jumbo mortgages was above that at 6.89 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $646.61 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's $2.65 lower, compared with last week.

Today's 30-year mortgage refinance rate moves lower, -0.07%

The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.46 percent, down 7 basis points compared with a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was higher at 6.89 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $629.44 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That represents a decline of $4.60 over what it would have been last week.

When will mortgage rates go down?

With all signs pointing to a Fed cut in September, there’s room for mortgage rates to fall more for the remainder of this year and into next year.

“The expectation is that the Federal Reserve will be cutting interest rates multiple times over the next year or two, so a consistent downtrend in mortgage rates well into next year is a reasonable assumption,” says Greg McBride, CFA, chief financial analyst for Bankrate.

The sudden drop in rates in August spurred some homeowners to refinance, but that was short-lived. Homebuyers and homeowners largely plan to hold out for even lower rates, according to Bankrate’s recent Mortgage Rates Survey, which found that 47 percent of homeowners would need rates under 5 percent to feel comfortable buying a home in 2024.

For homeowners wondering whether to refinance, “the time to start thinking about it is when you can shave one-half to three-quarters of a percentage point off your rate,” McBride says.

