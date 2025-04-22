Most rates decline: Should you buy now? - Today's mortgage and refinance rates, April 22, 2025
Average mortgage rates were mostly lower compared to a week ago, according to Bankrate data. Rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed and 5/1 ARM loans decreased, while rates for jumbo mortgages rose.
Mortgage rates move for many reasons, and can be buffeted quickly as conditions in the economy shift. While the latest inflation report showed prices ticking down slightly, the April 2 tariffs announcement and subsequent pause upended markets and contributed to the ongoing uncertainty.
“Consumer confidence continues to weaken amid tariff and economic policy uncertainty,” said Dr. Selma Hepp, chief economist for Cotality, in a statement. “Adding to the pain is mortgage rates hovering around the 7 percent mark this week. Therefore, any improvement in housing demand seen throughout March will continue to cool off for the near future. We expect home builders to pick up pace once demand rises and the impact of the global trade uncertainty becomes more manageable to their bottom line."
|Mortgage type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.93%
|6.97%
|-0.04%
|15-year fixed
|6.16%
|6.20%
|-0.04%
|5/1 ARM
|6.16%
|6.18%
|-0.02%
|30-year fixed jumbo
|6.97%
|6.96%
|+0.01%
Rates as of April 22, 2025.
The rates listed above are marketplace averages based on the assumptions here. Actual rates available on-site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of Tuesday, April 22nd, 2025 at 6:30 a.m. ET.
Mortgage purchase rates
30-year mortgage rate dips
0.04%
The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage for today is 6.93 percent, down 4 basis points since the same time last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 6.66 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $660.61 for every $100,000 you borrow. That's down $2.68 from what it would have been last week.
15-year mortgage rate declines
0.04%
The average rate for the benchmark 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.16 percent, down 4 basis points over the last week.
Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost around $853 per $100,000 borrowed.
5/1 ARM rate moves down
0.02%
The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 6.16 percent, sliding 2 basis points from a week ago.
Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.16 percent would cost about $610 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years.
Current jumbo mortgage rate moves upward
0.01%
The average rate for the benchmark jumbo mortgage is 6.97 percent, an increase of 1 basis point from a week ago. A month ago, the average rate for jumbo mortgages was lower at 6.75 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $663.29 for every $100,000 you borrow. That's an increase of $0.67 over what you would have paid last week.
Mortgage refinance rates
Current 30 year mortgage refinance rate trends down
0.04%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.90 percent, down 4 basis points compared with a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower at 6.57 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $658.60 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's lower by $2.68 than it would have been last week.
When will mortgage rates go down?
Mortgage rates declined briefly in the wake of the April 2 tariffs announcement, but the retreat has largely been erased. Given so much uncertainty, rates could stay in a narrow range for much of 2025, according to experts polled by Bankrate. On average, the experts forecast the 30-year mortgage rate to land at 6.41 percent by the end of the year.
“For the moment, the markets are fairly calm, and it looks like rates will remain unchanged at their current high levels this week,” says Melissa Cohn, regional vice president for William Raveis Mortgage. “This, however, could turn on a dime if China continues to sell bonds, and then rates could head back up.”
While it’s challenging to predict mortgage rates in any circumstances, it’s become especially difficult now. Most analysts and economists — even Fed policymakers — are taking a wait-and-see approach as the new administration’s objectives come into focus.
Is it a good idea to buy a home now?
Mortgage rates are down from this time last year, which could make it a more appealing time to buy. Yet, there are fears that the slowing economy could bring about rising inflation and unemployment.
Buying a home is often a show of confidence in your financial future. If you’re prepared to buy a home and want to — our recent survey found that homeownership is still a key part of the American Dream — consider your timeline and job and income stability. The rule of thumb is to stay in the home you buy for at least five years.
Should you refinance your mortgage this year?
Whether you refinance your mortgage hinges on a few things: your rate today, how rates might move in the future and your long-term plans. Some homeowners are gravitating to cash-out refinances, which replaces your current mortgage for a new, larger loan at prevailing market rates, with the difference given to you in cash.
If you’re considering this route, make sure you’re clear on your goals.
“If your intention is to take cash out of your home to pay down credit card debt, I'd urge caution: Make sure you've got your spending under control before you tap home equity,” says Jeff Ostrowski, writer and housing market analyst for Bankrate. “The last thing you want is to use the proceeds of a refi to pay off debt, only to find yourself in the same situation in a year."
Methodology
Bankrate displays two sets of rate averages that are produced from two surveys we conduct: one daily (“overnight averages”) and the other weekly (“Bankrate Monitor averages”).
The rates on this page represent our overnight averages. For these averages, APRs and rates are based on no existing relationship or automatic payments.
Learn more about Bankrate’s rate averages, editorial guidelines and how we make money.