30-year mortgage rates decline - How often do rates change? | Today's mortgage and refinance rates, October 9, 2025
National mortgage rates remained mostly unchanged compared to a week ago, according to Bankrate data. Most loan products showed minimal movement, suggesting stability in the mortgage market.
At its meeting last week, the Federal Reserve lowered the federal funds rate by 0.25 percent. Despite that, 30-year mortgage rates rose week-over-week, from 6.30 percent on Sept. 17 to 6.39 percent on Sept. 24, according to Bankrate's weekly survey of lenders. As of Oct. 1, rates were stable at 6.39 percent.
“In the last two weeks, long-term mortgage rates have held pretty steady with little change. At the same time, not surprisingly, we have seen only the slightest decline in 10-Year Treasury yields,” says Ken Johnson, Walker Family Chair of Real Estate at the University of Mississippi.
According to Johnson, there's good reason to suspect that 10-year Treasuries and mortgage rates will trend downward in the long-term due to high demand for 10-year Treasuries.
“When shutdowns occur, investors typically flock to Treasury securities, which pushes their yields down and can result in slightly lower mortgage rates—usually a drop of about 0.125 to 0.25 percentage points,” said Dr. Selma Hepp, chief economist for CoreLogic, in a statement. “For instance, if the 30-year fixed mortgage rate is sitting at 6.375 percent, it might fall to around 6.125 percent during the shutdown. Still, this isn’t a given, and other market factors can muddy the waters.”
Since Oct. 1, the first day of the government shutdown, 10-year Treasury yields have fallen from 4.15 percent, briefly going as low as 4.08 percent on Oct. 3.
|Loan type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.35%
|6.36%
|-0.01%
|15-year fixed
|5.63%
|5.63%
|0.00%
|5/1 ARM
|5.58%
|5.52%
|+0.06%
|30-year fixed jumbo
|6.44%
|6.41%
|+0.03%
Rates as of 10/09/2025.These rates the assumptions shown here. Actual rates available within the site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of October 9, 2025 at 06:34 AM ET.
Mortgage purchase rates
30-year mortgage rate moves downward
0.01%
The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage for today is 6.35 percent, an increase of 0.01 basis points over the last week. This time a month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 6.33 percent.
15-year mortgage rate holds steady
FLAT
The average rate for the benchmark 15-year fixed mortgage is 5.63 percent, unchanged 0.00 basis points over the last week.
5/1 ARM rate advances
0.06%
The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.58 percent, up 0.06 basis points over the last week.
Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, are mortgage loans that come with a floating interest rate. To put it another way, the interest rate can change periodically throughout the life of the loan, unlike fixed-rate mortgages. These types of loans are best for those who expect to sell or refinance before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be materially higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.
Jumbo mortgage moves higher
0.03%
The average jumbo mortgage rate is 6.44 percent, up 0.03 basis points from a week ago. Last month on the, the average rate on a jumbo mortgage was lower, at 6.48 percent.
Your financial journey starts here
Welcome to smarter financial decisions.
You're all set to receive the latest financial insights, reviews, and information from Bankrate. Let's make smarter money moves together.
Mortgage refinance rates
Current 30 year mortgage refinance rate flat for the week
0.00%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.60 percent, unchanged 0.00 basis points from a week ago. Last month on the, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower, at 6.70 percent.
How quickly are mortgage rates changing?
Bankrate’s Mortgage Rate Variability Index was a 6 out of 10 for the week of September 29, indicating an above-average difference in the mortgage offers on Bankrate.
How do today's mortgage rates compare to historical rates?
Today's mortgage rates are much lower than 7.2 percent, the average of the past 40 years, according to Bankrate data. Thirty-So far in 2025, the 30-year mortgage rate has averaged 6.81 percent.
Learn more: Mortgage rate history: 1970s to today
Is now a good time to buy a home?
With the flurry of happenings since President Trump took office again, is 2025 the year to buy a home? Ultimately, it depends on your financial situation, but there have been some positive signs for buyers. One factor is that there are more homes for sale. Total housing inventory in August 2025 was up 11.7 percent year-over-year, according to NAR.
Another positive is that 30-year mortgage rates in September and October have been at the lowest levels seen in all of 2025 — hovering in the 6.30 percent to 6.40 percent range. While this is higher than rates we saw from the 2010s through 2022, it's much more in line with historical averages.
You should also ask yourself: “If not now, then when?” If you’re financially ready and can afford a home, buying now would allow you to build equity sooner, and potentially avoid facing even more expensive options down the line if home prices keep rising. However, if you're unsure of your finances, now could be the time to buckle down on growing your savings and paying off debts.
More on current mortgage rates
Methodology
The mortgage rates in this story are derived from our national rate and APR averages. Bankrate's mortgage rates include these national rate and APR averages; Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages; and “top offers”:
- National rate and APR averages: Displayed as daily and weekly averages, these rates and APRs are primarily collected from the 5 largest banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages: Reported weekly, this long-standing survey collects rates from banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- "Top offers": Displayed daily and weekly, these are an average of the rates listed first on our rate tables as advertised by our partners. The averages shown are based on the loan type and term selected.
You can compare national average mortgage rates to top offers to see how much you could save when shopping on Bankrate. Learn more about Bankrate's how we collect, display and report mortgage rates.