30-year mortgage rates rise - How long will rates stay here? | Today's mortgage and refinance rates, March 5, 2026
National mortgage rates were mostly higher compared to last week, according to Bankrate data. Average rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed and 5/1 ARM jumped, while jumbo loan rates decreased.
Ten-year bond yields dropped to below 4% on Feb. 27 to the lowest levels seen since Oct. 2025. Since 30-year mortgage rates are directly tied to these bond yields, keep an eye out for lower rates in the short-term.
“Recent economic data has shown signs of cooling inflation and softer consumer momentum, which typically gives bond markets room to breathe. If Treasury yields continue to stabilize, we could see lenders improve pricing slightly,” says Denise McManus, global real estate advisor at America One Luxury Real Estate.
As we head into March, the next dates to watch are March 6, when the Employment Situation report is released and March 11, when the Consumer Price Index is released. Expect this employment and inflation data to play into the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on March 17 and 18. At this meeting, the FOMC will decide whether to adjust their benchmark interest rate, as well as release a Summary of Economic Projections. This summary will give us a longer-term insight into the Fed’s economic outlook, which could impact mortgage rates.
Mortgage rates change all the time. Sometimes they can swing wildly from day-to-day and lender-to-lender. That’s why Bankrate created the Mortgage Rate Variability Index. This index changes every week to show how much rates are fluctuating and the range of rates between lenders.
|Loan type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.08%
|6.05%
|+0.03%
|15-year fixed
|5.47%
|5.44%
|+0.03%
|5/1 ARM
|5.32%
|5.26%
|+0.06%
|30-year fixed jumbo
|6.21%
|6.23%
|-0.02%
Rates accurate as of 03/05/2026.The rates listed here the assumptions shown here. Actual rates available within the site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of March 5, 2026 at 06:34 AM ET. Calculate your mortgage payment based on today’s rates.
Mortgage purchase rates
30-year mortgage rate moves upward
0.03%
The average rate you'll pay for a 30-year fixed mortgage today is 6.08 percent, an increase of 0.03 basis points over the last week. This time a month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 6.26 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $72.56 for every $100,000 you borrow. That's up $0.23 than it would have been last week.
15-year mortgage rate trends upward
0.03%
The average rate for a 15-year fixed mortgage is 5.47 percent, up 0.03 basis points over the last week.
Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost approximately $97.86 per $100,000 borrowed. That may put more pressure on your monthly budget than a 30-year mortgage would, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll save thousands of dollars over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much faster.
5/1 ARM rate advances
0.06%
The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.32 percent, up 0.06 basis points over the last week.
Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, are mortgage loans that come with a floating interest rate. To put it another way, the interest rate can change periodically throughout the life of the loan, unlike fixed-rate mortgages. These types of loans are best for those who expect to sell or refinance before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be materially higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.
Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 5.32 percent would cost approximately $66.79 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years, but could climb hundreds of dollars higher afterward, depending on the loan's terms.
Jumbo mortgage moves lower
0.02%
The average jumbo mortgage rate is 6.21 percent, down 0.02 basis points from a week ago. Last month on the, the average rate on a jumbo mortgage was lower, at 6.42 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $0.16 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's down $0.16 compared with last week.
Mortgage refinance rates
Current 30 year mortgage refinance rate moves up
0.03%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.53 percent, up 0.03 basis points from a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower, at 6.57 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $66.79 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's up $0.06 over what you would have paid last week.
Should I refinance?
With mortgage rates moving to levels we haven’t seen since 2022, refinancing is on many mortgagees’ minds. But when does it make sense to refinance? A general rule of thumb is that if you can lower your rate by 0.5% to 1%, it may make sense, depending on how long you plan to stay in your home.
It's important to factor in closing costs when considering refinancing. Closing costs can vary significantly by state. Say closing costs equal around 3% of a loan. For a $300,000 loan, that’s $9,000. You’ll need to calculate the break-even pointwhere the savings on your monthly payment surpasses the closing costs.
Will mortgage rates go down in 2026?
Mortgages rates have been steadily decreasing since Q4 2025, with the 30-year rate averaging 6.18% for the first two months of 2026. For the same period last year, rates were hovering above 7%.
Still, this steady decline has been slow and may not go much further. Bankrate projects that the average rate for 2026 will be around 6.1%. Rates may drop as low as 5.7%, but could also rise to 6.5% throughout the year.
One thing is for certain: if rates go lower, it will open up more opportunities for people to buy or refinance.
Learn more: Bankrate’s 2026 mortgage rates forecast
More on current mortgage rates
