Majority of rates increase | Current mortgage rates for January 4th, 2024

Average mortgage rates were mostly higher compared to a week ago, according to rate data collected by Bankrate. Rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed and jumbo mortgages increased, while 5/1 ARM rates decreased.

After topping 8 percent in late October, mortgage rates have retreated sharply. One big driver: Inflation has cooled, which means the Federal Reserve might change direction. The Fed last hiked its key interest rate in July, which increased borrowing costs for many financial products, including mortgages.

The central bank held firm at its December meeting and pointed to rate cuts in 2024.

“Additional rate hikes no longer appear to be part of the conversation. It is all about the pace of cuts from here,” says Mike Fratantoni, chief economist at the Mortgage Bankers Association. “This is good news for the housing and mortgage markets. We expect that this path for monetary policy should support further declines in mortgage rates, just in time for the spring housing market.”

After bottoming at the beginning of 2023, home prices have steadily risen this year, appreciating for eight consecutive months, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index for September 2023.

Rates as of January 4, 2024.

Rates as of January 4, 2024.

Today's average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.06 percent, up 13 basis points over the last week. Last month on the 4th, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 7.41 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay a combined $669.34 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's an increase of $8.73 over what you would have paid last week.

While the 30-year rate is the most popular mortgage term, as with any financial product, the 30-year mortgage has some downsides, including:

More total interest paid. Stretching out repayment to a 30-year term means you pay more overall in interest than you would with a shorter-term loan.

Higher mortgage rates. Compared to 15-year loans, lenders charge higher interest rates for 30-year loans because they’re taking on the risk of not being repaid for a longer time span.

Slower equity growth. The amortization table for a 30-year mortgage reveals a harsh reality: In the early years, almost all of your payments go to interest rather than principal. A 15-year loan brings a higher monthly payment but much faster retirement of the loan amount.

Buying more house than you should. Just because you might be able to afford more house with a 30-year loan doesn’t mean you should stretch your budget to the breaking point. Give yourself some breathing room for other financial goals and unexpected expenses. Use Bankrate’s home affordability calculator to determine how much house you can afford.

15-year fixed mortgage rate advances, +0.10%

The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 6.42 percent, up 10 basis points over the last seven days.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost around $867 per $100,000 borrowed. The bigger payment may be a little more difficult to find room for in your monthly budget than a 30-year mortgage payment, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll save thousands of dollars over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much more quickly.

5/1 adjustable rate mortgage moves down, -0.01%

The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable rate mortgage is 6.40 percent, down 1 basis point since the same time last week.

Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, are home loans that come with a floating interest rate. In other words, the interest rate will change at regular intervals, unlike fixed-rate mortgages. These loan types are best for people who expect to refinance or sell before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be much higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.

While borrowers shunned ARMs during the pandemic days of super-low rates, this type of loan has made a comeback as mortgage rates have risen.

Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.40 percent would cost about $626 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years, but could ratchet higher by hundreds of dollars afterward, depending on the loan's terms.

Current jumbo mortgage rate trends upward, +0.16%

The average jumbo mortgage rate is 7.13 percent, up 16 basis points over the last week. A month ago, the average rate for jumbo mortgages was higher, at 7.48 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $674.06 for every $100,000 you borrow. Compared to last week, that's $10.77 higher.

Mortgage refinance rates

30-year fixed-rate refinance advances, +0.12%

The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 7.21 percent, up 12 basis points since the same time last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was higher, at 7.52 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $679.47 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's $8.11 higher compared with last week.

Where are mortgage rates heading?

At its most recent meeting in December, the Federal Reserve signaled it was done raising interest rates and would begin cutting them instead. Mortgage rates plummeted: After touching 8 percent in October, they were under 7 percent by late December.

This pattern could hold in 2024, says Greg McBride, Bankrate’s chief financial analyst. “Mortgage rates will spend the bulk of the year in the 6s, with movement below 6 percent confined to the back half of the year,” McBride says.

The rates on 30-year mortgages mostly follow the 10-year Treasury, which shifts continuously as economic conditions dictate, while the cost of variable-rate home loans mirror the Fed’s moves. These broader factors influence overall rate movement. As a borrower, you could be quoted a higher or lower rate compared to the trend.

What current rates mean for you and your mortgage

While mortgage rates are notoriously volatile, there is some consensus that we won’t see rates back at 3 percent for some time. If you’re shopping for a mortgage now, it might be wise to lock your rate when you find an affordable loan. If your house-hunt is taking longer than expected, revisit your budget so you’ll know exactly how much house you can afford at prevailing market rates.

You could save serious money on interest by getting at least three loan offers, according to Freddie Mac research. You don’t have to stick with your bank or credit union, either. There are many types of mortgage lenders, including online-only and local, smaller shops.

"All too often, some [homebuyers] take the path of least resistance when seeking a mortgage, in part because the process of buying a home can be stressful, complicated and time-consuming," says Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate. "But when we’re talking about the potential of saving a lot of money, seeking the best deal on a mortgage has an excellent return on investment. Why leave that money on the table when all it takes is a bit more effort to shop around for the best rate, or lowest cost, on a mortgage?”

Methodology

Bankrate displays two sets of rate averages that are produced from two surveys we conduct: one daily (“overnight averages”) and the other weekly (“Bankrate Monitor averages”).

The rates on this page represent our overnight averages. For these averages, APRs and rates are based on no existing relationship or automatic payments.

Learn more about Bankrate’s rate averages, editorial guidelines and how we make money.