30-year mortgage rates decline - How long will rates stay here? | Today's mortgage and refinance rates, January 15, 2026
Mortgage rates showed mixed movement versus last week, according to Bankrate data. Some loan products increased while others decreased, reflecting uncertainty in the mortgage market.
The start of a new year can feel rife with potential. That's especially true if you're you've been on the sidelines to buy or refi. Bankrate's 2026 mortgage rate forecast predicts rates will stick around 6% this year, but there may be opportunities below that mark.
“I expect the average 30-year fixed rate to fall below 6% for the first time since the summer of 2022,” says Ted Rossman, Bankrate senior industry analyst. Rossman predicts rates could drop as low as 5.5%, especially if there are signs of a looming recession.
Mortgage rates declined to 6.24% as of Jan. 7, according to Bankrate's weekly survey of the nation's largest lenders — the lowest rate since September 2024. Rates were 84 basis points lower than the same week last year, which were at 7.08% on Jan. 8, 2025.
|Loan type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.13%
|6.16%
|-0.03%
|15-year fixed
|5.51%
|5.47%
|+0.04%
|5/1 ARM
|5.41%
|5.48%
|-0.07%
|30-year fixed jumbo
|6.37%
|6.37%
|0.00%
Rates as of 01/15/2026.The rates listed here the assumptions shown here. Actual rates available within the site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of January 15, 2026 at 06:36 AM ET.
Mortgage purchase rates
30-year mortgage rate moves downward
0.03%
Today's average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.13 percent, an increase of 0.03 basis points over the last week. This time a month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 6.25 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $72.95 for every $100,000 you borrow. That's up $0.24 from what it would have been last week.
15-year mortgage rate trends upward
0.04%
The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 5.51 percent, up 0.04 basis points over the last week.
Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost approximately $98.11 per $100,000 borrowed. That may put more pressure on your monthly budget than a 30-year mortgage would, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll save thousands of dollars over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much faster.
5/1 ARM rate retreats
0.07%
The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.41 percent, down 0.07 basis points over the last week.
Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, are mortgage loans that come with a floating interest rate. To put it another way, the interest rate can change periodically throughout the life of the loan, unlike fixed-rate mortgages. These types of loans are best for those who expect to sell or refinance before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be materially higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.
Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 5.41 percent would cost approximately $67.46 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years, but could climb hundreds of dollars higher afterward, depending on the loan's terms.
Jumbo mortgage remains steady
0.00%
The average jumbo mortgage rate is 6.37 percent, unchanged 0.00 basis points from a week ago. This time a month ago, the average rate on a jumbo mortgage was lower, at 6.46 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $0.00 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's unchanged $0.00 compared with last week.
Mortgage refinance rates
Current 30 year mortgage refinance rate moves up
0.01%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.57 percent, up 0.01 basis points from a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower, at 6.56 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $67.46 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's up $0.07 from what it would have been last week.
How do today's mortgage rates compare to historical rates?
Today's mortgage rates have fallen from the high marks reached at the beginning of 2025, which summited 7.19% for a 30-year fixed mortgage and 6.40% for a 15-year fixed, according to Bankrate data.
How to get a low mortgage rate today
If you're shopping for a mortgage now, here are some tips to help you get the best rate you can:
- Grow your credit score. While you can get a mortgage with a lower score, the best rates go to borrowers with a score of 780 or higher. Here are some ways to help increase your score before you apply for a mortgage.
- Raise your down payment. If you're buying a home and able to afford it, consider making a higher down payment. You'll borrow less and get a lower rate.
- Shop around. Compare mortgage offers from at least three different lenders.
- Lock your rate. If you were preapproved for an attractive rate, but you think rates might rise before you find a home, consider locking in your offer or inquiring about a float-down option. With the latter, you'll lock in your lower rate now, but you can get an even lower rate if prevailing rates fall.
Methodology
The mortgage rates in this story are derived from our national rate and APR averages. Bankrate's mortgage rates include these national rate and APR averages; Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages; and “top offers”:
- National rate and APR averages: Displayed as daily and weekly averages, these rates and APRs are primarily collected from the 5 largest banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages: Reported weekly, this long-standing survey collects rates from banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- "Top offers": Displayed daily and weekly, these are an average of the rates listed first on our rate tables as advertised by our partners. The averages shown are based on the loan type and term selected.
You can compare national average mortgage rates to top offers to see how much you could save when shopping on Bankrate. Learn more about Bankrate's how we collect, display and report mortgage rates.