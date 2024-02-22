Rates remain elevated | Today's mortgage rates, February 22nd, 2024

Mortgage interest rates were mixed this week, according to rate data compiled by Bankrate. Average rates for 15-year and ARM loans rose, while 30-year fixed and jumbo loan rates declined.

While it’s expected that rates will gradually come down this year, the path might not be a linear one.

“Mortgage rates will be bouncy week-to-week but will most likely settle towards 6 percent by the year end,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors.

At its Jan. 31 meeting, the Federal Reserve announced it would hold off changing rates and pointed to three rate cuts this year. Rate fluctuations affect many areas of the economy, including the 10-year Treasury, a key benchmark for fixed-rate mortgages.

“The 10-year Treasury yield that serves as a baseline for fixed mortgage rates will have a bouncy journey lower, moving back above 4 percent early in 2024 but trending lower as inflation cools and the Fed gets closer to cutting rates,” says Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate chief financial analyst. “For mortgage rates, that portends a general downtrend — albeit with fits and starts — in 2024.”

Rates as of February 22, 2024.

Current 30 year mortgage rate dips, -0.01%

Today's average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.28 percent, a decrease of 1 basis point over the last seven days. Last month on the 22nd, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 6.99 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay a combined $684.21 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. Compared with last week, that's $0.68 lower.

15-year mortgage rate climbs, +0.11%

The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 6.70 percent, up 11 basis points over the last seven days.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost $882 per $100,000 borrowed. Yes, that payment is much bigger than it would be on a 30-year mortgage, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll save thousands of dollars over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much more rapidly.

5/1 ARM moves higher, +0.01%

The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable rate mortgage is 6.16 percent, up 1 basis point over the last week.

Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, are mortgage loans that come with a floating interest rate. In other words, the interest rate will change at regular intervals, unlike fixed-rate mortgages. These types of loans are best for those who expect to refinance or sell before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be considerably higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.

While borrowers shunned ARMs during the pandemic days of super-low rates, this type of loan has made a comeback as mortgage rates have risen.

Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.16 percent would cost about $610 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years, but could ratchet higher by hundreds of dollars afterward, depending on the loan's terms.

Current jumbo mortgage rate declines, -0.03%

The current average rate you'll pay for jumbo mortgages is 7.33 percent, down 3 basis points over the last week. This time a month ago, the average rate for jumbo mortgages was lower at 7.02 percent.

At today's average jumbo rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $687.61 for every $100,000 you borrow. That's down $2.04 from what it would have been last week.

Mortgage refinance rates

30-year mortgage refinance slides, -0.05%

The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 7.27 percent, down 5 basis points compared with a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower at 7.19 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $683.53 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's $3.40 lower, compared with last week.

Where are mortgage rates going?

With inflation still above the Fed’s 2 percent goal and the job market holding strong, the Fed isn’t likely to cut rates at its March meeting.

“The Federal Reserve will not cut interest rates in the first half of this year, in my view,” says Yun, “but rate cuts of three, four or even five rounds will be possible in the second half of the year as rent measures will be much more well-behaved.”

The rates on 30-year mortgages mostly follow the 10-year Treasury, which shifts continuously as economic conditions dictate, while the cost of variable-rate home loans mirror the Fed’s moves.

These broader factors influence overall rate movement. As a borrower, you could be quoted a higher or lower rate compared to the trend.

What these rates mean for you and your mortgage

While mortgage rates change daily, it’s unlikely we’ll see rates back at 3 percent anytime soon. If you’re shopping for a mortgage now, it might be wise to lock your rate when you find an affordable loan. If your house-hunt is taking longer than anticipated, revisit your budget so you’ll know exactly how much house you can afford at prevailing market rates.

To help you uncover the best deal, get at least three loan offers, according to Freddie Mac research. You don’t have to stick with your bank or credit union, either. There are many types of mortgage lenders, including online-only and local, smaller shops.

"All too often, some [homebuyers] take the path of least resistance when seeking a mortgage, in part because the process of buying a home can be stressful, complicated and time-consuming," says Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate. "But when we’re talking about the potential of saving a lot of money, seeking the best deal on a mortgage has an excellent return on investment. Why leave that money on the table when all it takes is a bit more effort to shop around for the best rate, or lowest cost, on a mortgage?”

