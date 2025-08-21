30-year mortgage rates decrease: Should you wait to buy? | Today's mortgage and refinance rates, August 21, 2025
Average mortgage rates were mostly lower compared to last week, according to Bankrate data. Average rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed and 5/1 ARM decreased, while 15-year fixed edged higher.
Mortgage rates shift for a variety of reasons, including economic movements like the inflation rate, which came in at an annual pace of 2.7 percent in July. That's higher than the Federal Reserve's target, but lower than anticipated given tariffs have started to creep into prices in some segments.
Along with inflation, July's employment figures were disappointing, sending mortgage rates down to a fresh low for 2025.
“We're seeing subtle but important shifts in the market,” says Dr. Anthony O. Kellum, president and CEO of Kellum Mortgage. “Treasury yields are easing, demand for mortgage-backed securities is picking up and recent economic data shows signs of cooling. While the Fed may hold steady for now, these market dynamics often influence lenders to adjust rates.”
Learn more: Ways to take advantage of the lowest mortgage rates of the year
|Loan type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.62%
|6.66%
|-0.04%
|15-year fixed
|5.84%
|5.83%
|+0.01%
|5/1 ARM
|5.79%
|5.83%
|-0.04%
|30-year fixed jumbo
|6.58%
|6.63%
|-0.05%
Rates accurate as of 08/21/2025.These rates the assumptions shown here. Actual rates available within the site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of August 21, 2025 at 06:37 AM ET.
Mortgage purchase rates
30-year mortgage rate moves downward
0.04%
The average rate you'll pay for a 30-year fixed mortgage today is 6.62 percent, an increase of 0.04 basis points over the last week. This time a month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 6.75 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $76.80 for every $100,000 you borrow. That's up $0.32 from what it would have been last week.
15-year mortgage rate trends upward
0.01%
The average rate you'll pay for a 15-year fixed mortgage is 5.84 percent, up 0.01 basis points over the last week.
Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost approximately $100.23 per $100,000 borrowed. That may put more pressure on your monthly budget than a 30-year mortgage would, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll save thousands of dollars over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much faster.
5/1 adjustable rate mortgage retreats
0.04%
The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.79 percent, down 0.04 basis points over the last week.
Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, are mortgage loans that come with a floating interest rate. To put it another way, the interest rate can change periodically throughout the life of the loan, unlike fixed-rate mortgages. These types of loans are best for those who expect to sell or refinance before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be materially higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.
Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 5.79 percent would cost approximately $70.33 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years, but could climb hundreds of dollars higher afterward, depending on the loan's terms.
Jumbo mortgage moves lower
0.05%
The average jumbo mortgage rate is 6.58 percent, down 0.05 basis points from a week ago. This time a month ago, the average rate on a jumbo mortgage was lower, at 6.78 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $0.40 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's down $0.40 compared with last week.
Mortgage refinance rates
30-year fixed-rate refinance climbs
0.01%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.79 percent, up 0.01 basis points from a week ago. This time a month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower, at 6.78 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $70.33 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's up $0.04 over what you would have paid last week.
How quickly are mortgage rates changing?
Mortgage rates had been relatively stable for much of 2025, but the weak July jobs report released August 1 ushered in lows not seen in some time. Bankrate's Mortgage Rate Variability Index surged to a 7 this past week, indicating much more variability in mortgage offers on Bankrate and less consensus among experts about the direction rates could take.
Learn more: Mortgage rate predictions for week of August 18
How do today's mortgage rates compare to historical rates?
Today's mortgage rates are lower than 7.2 percent, the average of the past 40 years, according to Bankrate data. Thirty-year fixed rates ran mostly lower than that average in 2024, too, and appear to stay on a similar path for now.
Learn more: Mortgage rate history: 1970s to today
How to get a lower mortgage rate today
If you're shopping for a mortgage now, here are a few tips to help you get the best possible rate:
- Improve your credit score. While you might be eligible for a mortgage with a lower score, the best rates go to borrowers with a 780 score or higher.
- Raise your down payment. If you're buying a home and able to afford it, consider making a higher down payment. You'll borrow less and get a lower rate.
- Shop around. Compare mortgage offers from at least three different lenders.
- Lock your rate. If you were preapproved for an attractive rate but think rates might rise before you find a home, it might make sense to lock in your offer or inquire about a float-down option. With the latter, you'll lock in your lower rate now, but can get an even lower rate if prevailing rates fall.
More on current mortgage rates
Methodology
The mortgage rates in this story are derived from our national rate and APR averages. Bankrate's mortgage rates include these national rate and APR averages; Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages; and “top offers”:
- National rate and APR averages: Displayed as daily and weekly averages, these rates and APRs are primarily collected from the 5 largest banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages: Reported weekly, this long-standing survey collects rates from banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- "Top offers": Displayed daily and weekly, these are an average of the rates listed first on our rate tables as advertised by our partners. The averages shown are based on the loan type and term selected.
You can compare national average mortgage rates to top offers to see how much you could save when shopping on Bankrate. Learn more about Bankrate's how we collect, display and report mortgage rates.