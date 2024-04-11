Most rates rise | Mortgage rates for April 11th, 2024

Average mortgage rates were mostly higher compared to a week ago, according to data compiled by Bankrate. Rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed and jumbo mortgages ticked up, while 5/1 ARM rates declined.

While mortgage rates are still on track to gradually come down this year, the path might be bumpy. The movement of fixed mortgage rates parallels the 10-year Treasury yield, which moves as investor appetite fluctuates with the state of the economy and Federal Reserve decisions.

Although the Fed still expects to cut rates 2024, policymakers opted not to at the central bank's latest meeting, thanks in part to inflation that hasn't yet returned to the Fed's 2 percent target.

“The Fed is not in a hurry to start cutting interest rates as the progress toward 2 percent inflation has encountered some turbulence,” says Greg McBride, CFA, chief financial analyst for Bankrate.

The next opportunity for a Fed cut comes in May, the height of the spring homebuying season.

Whether mortgage rates move up or down, though, it’s tough to time the market. Often, the decision to buy a home comes down to needs. Depending on your situation, it might make sense to take a higher rate now and hope to refinance later — buying a home at today’s prices rather than a higher price in the future, while building equity that much sooner.

Rates last updated April 11, 2024.

All rate data accurate as of Thursday, April 11th, 2024 at 7:30 a.m.

30-year mortgage rate moves up, +0.06%

The average rate you'll pay for a 30-year fixed mortgage today is 6.97 percent, an increase of 6 basis points over the last seven days. This time a month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 6.85 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $663.29 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's an extra $4.02 compared with last week.

There are many benefits to choosing a fixed-rate mortgage when buying new house, including predictable mortgage payments.

15-year fixed mortgage rate trends upward, +0.08%

The average rate you'll pay for a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.44 percent, up 8 basis points since the same time last week.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost roughly $868 per $100,000 borrowed. The bigger payment may be a little tougher to find room for in your monthly budget than a 30-year mortgage payment, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll save thousands of dollars over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much more rapidly.

5/1 adjustable rate mortgage trends down, -0.16%

The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 6.45 percent, falling 16 basis points from a week ago.

Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, are mortgage loans that come with a floating interest rate. To put it another way, the interest rate will change at regular intervals, unlike fixed-rate mortgages. These types of loans are best for people who expect to sell or refinance before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be much higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.

While borrowers shunned ARMs during the pandemic days of super-low rates, this type of loan has made a comeback as mortgage rates have risen.

Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.45 percent would cost about $629 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years, but could ratchet higher by hundreds of dollars afterward, depending on the loan's terms.

Jumbo loan interest rate moves upward, +0.09%

The average rate for a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 7.09 percent, up 9 basis points since the same time last week. This time a month ago, the average rate for jumbo mortgages was lower at 6.98 percent.

At today's average rate, you'll pay $671.36 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's $6.06 higher compared with last week.

Refinance rates

30-year fixed-rate refinance trends upward, +0.02%

The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.98 percent, up 2 basis points compared with a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower at 6.83 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $663.96 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's up $1.34 from what it would have been last week.

Where are mortgage rates going?

Although the Fed held off cutting rates at its latest meeting, it still expects to do so three times this year. If that bears out, mortgage rates should fall as well.

Keep in mind: The rates on 30-year mortgages mostly follow the 10-year Treasury, which shifts continuously as economic conditions dictate, while the cost of variable-rate home loans mirror the Fed’s moves.

These broader factors influence overall rate movement. As a borrower, you could be quoted a higher or lower rate compared to the trend.

What these rates mean for your mortgage

While mortgage rates change daily, it’s unlikely we’ll see rates back at 3 percent anytime soon. If you’re shopping for a mortgage now, it might be wise to lock your rate when you find an affordable loan. If your house-hunt is taking longer than anticipated, revisit your budget so you’ll know exactly how much house you can afford at prevailing market rates.

Keep in mind: You could save thousands over the life of your mortgage by getting at least three loan offers, according to Freddie Mac research. You don’t have to stick with your bank or credit union, either. There are many types of mortgage lenders, including online-only and local, smaller shops.

"All too often, some [homebuyers] take the path of least resistance when seeking a mortgage, in part because the process of buying a home can be stressful, complicated and time-consuming," says Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate. "But when we’re talking about the potential of saving a lot of money, seeking the best deal on a mortgage has an excellent return on investment. Why leave that money on the table when all it takes is a bit more effort to shop around for the best rate, or lowest cost, on a mortgage?”

Methodology

Bankrate displays two sets of rate averages that are produced from two surveys we conduct: one daily (“overnight averages”) and the other weekly (“Bankrate Monitor averages”).

The rates on this page represent our overnight averages. For these averages, APRs and rates are based on no existing relationship or automatic payments.

Learn more about Bankrate’s rate averages, editorial guidelines and how we make money.