Majority of rates increase: When will rates retreat? | Today's mortgage and refinance rates, April 10, 2025
Mortgage rates were mostly higher versus last week, according to Bankrate data. Average rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed and jumbo loans ticked up, while 5/1 ARM rates fell.
Mortgage rates move for many reasons, and can be buffeted quickly as conditions in the economy shift. President Trump’s recent tariff announcements have driven investors to 10-year Treasury bonds, driving the yields down and taking mortgage rates with them.
“Worries about an economic slowdown continue to tug bond yields and mortgage rates lower,” says Greg McBride, CFA, chief financial analyst for Bankrate.
Lower rates have come just as spring homebuying season takes off. Home sales activity increased in February as more listings came on market, while mortgage applications for home purchases have steadily climbed.
|Loan type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.72%
|6.70%
|+0.02%
|15-year fixed
|5.97%
|5.96%
|+0.01%
|5/1 ARM
|5.89%
|5.98%
|-0.09%
|30-year fixed jumbo
|6.70%
|6.69%
|+0.01%
Rates as of April 10, 2025.
The rates listed here are averages based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates displayed within the site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of Thursday, April 10th, 2025 at 6:30 a.m. ET.
Mortgage purchase rates
Current 30 year mortgage rate moves higher
0.02%
Today's average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.72 percent, an increase of 2 basis points since the same time last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 6.68 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $646.61 for every $100,000 you borrow. That's $1.33 higher compared with last week.
Use Bankrate’s mortgage rate calculator to approximate your monthly payments and see how much you’ll save by adding extra payments. The tool will also help you calculate how much interest you’ll fork up over the life of your loan.
15-year mortgage rate trends higher
0.01%
The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 5.97 percent, up 1 basis point since the same time last week.
Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost around $842 per $100,000 borrowed.
5/1 ARM eases
0.09%
The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable rate mortgage is 5.89 percent, sliding 9 basis points over the last 7 days.
Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 5.89 percent would cost about $593 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years.
Jumbo mortgage interest rate climbs
0.01%
The average rate for a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 6.70 percent, an increase of 1 basis point since the same time last week. This time a month ago, the average rate for jumbo mortgages was greater than 6.70 at 6.77 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $645.28 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's an increase of $0.67 over what you would have paid last week.
Mortgage refinance rates
30-year mortgage refinance moves down
0.01%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.81 percent, down 1 basis point since the same time last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower at 6.68 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $652.59 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's down $0.67 from what it would have been last week.
When will mortgage rates go down?
Mortgage rates are currently dropping along with the 10-year Treasury yield in response to Trump’s tariff policy. However, this could be just a short-term drop, as the Federal Reserve has held off on changing its benchmark rate.
Mortgage may decline from where they are now, but it’s likely they’ll stay within a range. In a March 21 forecast, Yun of the Realtors group said he anticipates rates to average 6.4 percent in 2025 and 6.1 percent in 2026. Similarly, the Mortgage Bankers Association in its March forecast expected a 6.5 percent average rate in 2025 and 6.4 percent in 2026.
While it’s challenging to predict mortgage rates in any circumstances, it’s become especially difficult now. Most analysts and economists — even Fed policymakers — are taking a wait-and-see approach as the new administration’s objectives come into focus.
Check out Bankrate’s survey of lenders to learn more.
Is now a good time to buy?
Mortgage rates have dropped somewhat, which could make it a better time to buy. Yet, there are fears that the slowing economy could bring about rising inflation and unemployment.
“It is spring. The flowers are blooming. This is the time of year where a lot of transactions happen,” says Mike Fratantoni, chief economist for the Mortgage Bankers Association. “As always with housing, it pays to take a sort of at least medium-term perspective.”
According to Fratantoni, it’s important to consider your timeline and job and income stability. Ideally, you'll want to stay in the home you buy for at least five years. If you can maintain your income, right now might present a moment of opportunity.
When will it make sense to refinance?
Whether you refinance your mortgage hinges on a few things: your rate today, how rates might move in the future and your long-term plans. If you see rates drop 1 percent or more than what you currently have, you could benefit from a refinance. Some homeowners are gravitating to cash-out refinances, which replaces your current mortgage for a new, larger loan at prevailing market rates, with the difference given to you in cash.
If you’re considering this route, make sure you’re clear on your goals.
“If your intention is to take cash out of your home to pay down credit card debt, I'd urge caution: Make sure you've got your spending under control before you tap home equity,” says Jeff Ostrowski, writer and housing market analyst for Bankrate. “The last thing you want is to use the proceeds of a refi to pay off debt, only to find yourself in the same situation in a year."
Methodology
Bankrate displays two sets of rate averages that are produced from two surveys we conduct: one daily (“overnight averages”) and the other weekly (“Bankrate Monitor averages”).
The rates on this page represent our overnight averages. For these averages, APRs and rates are based on no existing relationship or automatic payments.
Learn more about Bankrate’s rate averages, editorial guidelines and how we make money.