Most rates decrease ahead of Fed meeting | Today's mortgage and refinance rates for May 5, 2025
Mortgage interest rates were mostly lower compared to a week ago, according to Bankrate data. Rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed and jumbo mortgages declined, while rates for adjustable rate mortgages increased.
Mortgage rates aren’t influenced by one sole factor, but rather a combination of economic indicators. Most recently, the April employment report from the Labor Department found that job growth and unemployment both posted stronger numbers than expected.
“Regardless of what may be happening on Wall Street, where half of the stock market valuations are held by the top 1 percent of the population, Main Street America continues to move forward,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors (NAR), said in a statement on the jobs report.
Coming up this week: the May Federal Reserve meeting, with policymakers announcing a rate decision on Wednesday. Many expect the Fed to again keep its benchmark rate unchanged.
“Despite the financial market volatility in April, and expectations of a sharp slowdown in economic activity in the coming months, these data will be enough to keep the Federal Reserve on the sidelines for now, as they assess whether the threat to economic growth or inflation is the bigger concern,” said Mike Fratantoni, chief economist at the Mortgage Bankers Association, in a statement. “Mortgage rates are likely to stay within their current range as well.”
|Mortgage type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.78%
|6.86%
|-0.08%
|15-year fixed
|5.95%
|6.08%
|-0.13%
|5/1 ARM
|6.20%
|6.09%
|+0.11%
|30-year fixed jumbo
|6.80%
|6.86%
|-0.06%
Rates as of May 5, 2025.
The rates listed above are Bankrate's overnight average rates and are based on the assumptions indicated here. Actual rates available across the site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of Monday, May 5th, 2025 at 6:30 a.m. ET.
Mortgage purchase rates
30-year mortgage rate moves lower
0.08%
Today's average 30-year fixed-mortgage rate is 6.78 percent, a decrease of 8 basis points from a week ago. This time a month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 6.66 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $650.59 for every $100,000 you borrow. That represents a decline of $5.34 over what it would have been last week.
The 30-year mortgage is the most popular home loan, and it has a number of advantages. Among them:
- Lower monthly payment: Compared to a shorter term, such as 15 years, the 30-year mortgage offers lower, more affordable payments spread over time.
- Stability: With a 30-year fixed mortgage, you lock in a set principal and interest payment, making it easier to plan your housing expenses for the long term. Keep in mind: Your monthly housing payment can still change if your homeowners insurance premiums and property taxes go up or, less likely, down.
- Buying power: With lower payments, you might qualify for a larger loan amountor a more expensive home.
- Flexibility: Lower monthly payments can free up some of your monthly budget for other goals, like saving for emergencies, retirement, college tuition or home repairs and maintenance.
Learn more: What is a fixed-rate mortgage and how does it work?
15-year mortgage rate eases
0.13%
The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 5.95 percent, down 13 basis points from a week ago.
Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost around $841 per $100,000 borrowed.
5/1 adjustable rate mortgage moves higher
0.11%
The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 6.20 percent, adding 11 basis points over the last 7 days.
Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.20 percent would cost about $612 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years.
Jumbo loan interest rate falls
0.06%
The average jumbo mortgage rate is 6.80 percent, a decrease of 6 basis points over the last seven days. A month ago, the average rate for jumbo mortgages was lower at 6.77 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay a combined $651.93 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. Compared with last week, that's $4.00 lower.
Mortgage refinance rates
30-year mortgage refinance climbs
0.08%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.91 percent, up 8 basis points over the last seven days. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower at 6.75 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $659.27 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's an additional $5.35 per $100,000 compared with last week.
Will mortgage rates go down in 2025?
For now, expect rates to stay in a narrow range for most of 2025, say experts polled by Bankrate.
Following the April 2 tariff announcement, bond yields plummeted, bringing mortgage rates down temporarily. Since then, yields have recovered and the spread between the 10-year Treasury and the 30-year mortgage rate has widened, erasing any significant drop in rates.
Learn more: Will mortgage rates go down in May?
When should you lock your mortgage rate?
Given how unpredictable the economy and mortgage market is, locking in your mortgage rate provides some degree of certainty. Many homebuyers choose to lock their rates after their offer on a home has been accepted, but you can lock sooner than that if you think rates will rise before you find a home.
Before you lock your mortgage rate, ask your lender:
- How much does it cost to lock a rate? Many lenders offer free rate locks, but only for a certain time frame. Ask about any rate lock fees or lock extension fees.
- How long does the rate lock last? The typical initial rate lock lasts 30 to 60 days, though some lenders do 90-day initial locks. Beyond that, you’ll need to ask for an extension.
- If rates drop, will I be able to take a lower rate? Some lenders allow you to take a lower rate after you lock in, known as a float-down lock. If your lender offers this, be sure you understand the details, including if there’s an additional fee or rate change threshold.
When will it make sense to refinance?
Whether you refinance your mortgage hinges on a few things: your rate today, how rates might move in the future and your long-term plans. It can be challenging to pinpoint exactly when to apply for a new loan, however.
The economy, including inflation and unemployment figures, could hold some clues as to timing, says Rick Sharga, founder and CEO of CJ Patrick Company. Sharga recently wrote about the 4 trends to watch when determining when to refinance.
“These directional signals can help make sure you’re ready to move instantly if rates do go down — and potentially save yourself thousands of dollars over the life of your loan,” Sharga writes.
