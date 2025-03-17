Majority of rates increase as Fed set to stay on the sidelines | Mortgage and refinance rates for today, March 17, 2025
National mortgage rates were mostly higher versus last week, according to Bankrate data. Rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed and jumbo mortgages ticked up, while 5/1 ARM rates stayed flat.
Several factors move mortgage rates, some more impactful than others. The Federal Reserve put the brakes on cutting rates as inflation stays elevated. The latest inflation report from the Labor Department showed an unexpectedly cooler reading — up just 0.2 percent in February compared to January.
Also in the picture: employment. The latest jobs report for February revealed the labor market softened somewhat, with unemployment rising to 4.1 percent.
That isn't likely to translate to a rate cut at the Fed meeting this week, however.
“These data came in quite close to market expectations and hence should not result in much change concerning Fed policy,” says Mike Fratantoni, chief economist and senior vice president for the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). “MBA anticipates that the Fed will keep their target rate steady through the next quarter but will likely cut one more time this year as inflation moves slowly to target and the job market softens.”
For now, though, the jobs report could push mortgage rates further down, in time for spring homebuyers.
“If mortgage rates decrease further due to weakening in the job market, home sales will likely rise,” says Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors. “The influence of lower rates generally outweighs job losses. Ideally, adding jobs and decreasing mortgage rates would be preferable, but that scenario is more complex.”
|Mortgage type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.71%
|6.67%
|+0.04%
|15-year fixed
|5.99%
|5.95%
|+0.04%
|5/1 ARM
|6.04%
|6.04%
|FLAT
|30-year fixed jumbo
|6.77%
|6.72%
|+0.05%
Rates as of March 17, 2025.
The rates listed here are Bankrate's overnight average rates and are based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates displayed on-site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of Monday, March 17th, 2025 at 6:30 a.m. ET.
Mortgage purchase rates
Current 30 year mortgage rate trends higher
0.04%
Today's average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.71 percent, an increase of 4 basis points from a week ago. Last month on the 17th, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 6.97 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay a combined $645.94 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's up $2.65 from what it would have been last week.
Learn more about 30-year fixed mortgage rates, and compare to a variety of other loan types.
15-year mortgage rate moves upward
0.04%
The average rate for a 15-year fixed mortgage is 5.99 percent, up 4 basis points over the last seven days.
Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost approximately $843 per $100,000 borrowed.
5/1 ARM flat for the week
FLAT
The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 6.04 percent, unchanged from a week ago.
Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.04 percent would cost about $602 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years.
Jumbo mortgage rises
0.05%
The average rate for a jumbo mortgage is 6.77 percent, an increase of 5 basis points over the last week. This time a month ago, jumbo mortgages' average rate was above that at 7.06 percent.
At the average rate today for a jumbo loan, you'll pay $649.93 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's $3.32 higher compared with last week.
Mortgage refinance rates
Today's 30-year mortgage refinance rate climbs
0.06%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.72 percent, up 6 basis points over the last seven days. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was higher at 6.93 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $646.61 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. Compared with last week, that's $3.98 higher.
When will mortgage rates go down?
Mortgage rates have started off 2025 slightly higher compared to 2024 and 2023. The average 30-year fixed rate was 6.77 percent as of March 12, according to Bankrate’s survey of lenders. This represents a dip from a 6.97 percent average in February, and down from an average 7 percent this time last year.
At the next Fed meeting, policymakers will release updated economic projections, which could offer clues as to when rate changes might happen.
Keep in mind the Fed doesn’t delegate fixed mortgage rates. Those tend to track the 10-year Treasury yield, which moves up or down depending on investors’ tolerance for risk — a sentiment that shifts with inflation and other economic reports. The 10-year yield has remained elevated so far in 2025.
When will it make sense to refinance?
The answer depends on your current interest rate, how prevailing rates move this year and your individual goals.
Eighty-four percent of collective mortgage debt is priced at 6 percent or below, according to Realtor.com. If current forecasts bear out and rates stay within the 6 percent range, most mortgage holders won’t be able to refinance to a lower rate.
Still, if you’re set on refinancing to pull cash out of your equity, keep your goals in mind.
“If your intention is to take cash out of your home to pay down credit card debt, I'd urge caution: Make sure you've got your spending under control before you tap home equity,” says Jeff Ostrowski, principal writer at Bankrate. “The last thing you want is to use the proceeds of a refi to pay off debt, only to find yourself in the same situation in a year."
Should you wait to buy a home?
With the flurry of happenings since President Trump took office again, is 2025 the year to buy a home? Ultimately it depends on your financial situation, but there have been some positive signs for buyers. Consider:
- There are more homes for sale. There are around 17 percent more homes on the market now compared to last year, according to NAR. That means you could have more choices when shopping for a home.
- While mortgage rates could remain elevated, they’ve also been relatively stable. Many experts predict that 30-year rates will hold steady this year, averaging between 6 and 7 percent. While this is a higher range than in recent years, it’s still in line with historical norms.
- If not now, when? If you’re financially ready and can afford a home, buying now would allow you to build equity sooner, and potentially avoid facing even more expensive options down the line if home prices keep rising.
Methodology
Bankrate displays two sets of rate averages that are produced from two surveys we conduct: one daily (“overnight averages”) and the other weekly (“Bankrate Monitor averages”).
The rates on this page represent our overnight averages. For these averages, APRs and rates are based on no existing relationship or automatic payments.
Learn more about Bankrate’s rate averages, editorial guidelines and how we make money.