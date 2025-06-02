Most rates decline: Will it continue? | Current mortgage and refinance rates for June 2, 2025
National mortgage rates were mostly down compared to a week ago, according to Bankrate data. Average rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed and jumbo mortgages declined, while rates for ARM loans rose.
The story hasn’t changed much for homebuyers, with the median national existing-home price at $414,000 in April, a new record for that month, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Buyers are also grappling with 30-year rates around 7 percent — though they're still somewhat lower now compared to a year ago.
"Pent-up housing demand continues to grow, though not realized,” says Lawrence Yun, chief economist at NAR. “Any meaningful decline in mortgage rates will help release this demand."
|Mortgage type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.93%
|6.97%
|-0.04%
|15-year fixed
|6.11%
|6.15%
|-0.04%
|5/1 ARM
|6.21%
|6.13%
|+0.08%
|30-year fixed jumbo
|6.90%
|6.96%
|-0.06%
Rates as of June 2, 2025.
The rates listed above are Bankrate's overnight average rates and are based on the assumptions here. Actual rates displayed within the site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of Monday, June 2nd, 2025 at 6:30 a.m. ET.
Mortgage purchase rates
30-year fixed-rate mortgage retreats
0.04%
The average rate you'll pay for a 30-year fixed mortgage today is 6.93 percent, a decrease of 4 basis points since the same time last week. Last month on the 2nd, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 6.83 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay a combined $660.61 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's a decline of $2.68 from last week.
Learn more about 30-year fixed mortgage rates, and compare to a variety of other loan types.
15-year mortgage rate retreats
0.04%
The average rate for the benchmark 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.11 percent, down 4 basis points since the same time last week.
Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost roughly $850 per $100,000 borrowed.
5/1 adjustable rate mortgage trends higher
0.08%
The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 6.21 percent, rising 8 basis points over the last week.
Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.21 percent would cost about $613 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years.
Jumbo loan interest rate drops
0.06%
The average jumbo mortgage rate today is 6.90 percent, a decrease of 6 basis points since the same time last week. Last month on the 2nd, the average rate on a jumbo mortgage was above that at 6.91 percent.
At today's average rate, you'll pay a combined $658.60 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's lower by $4.02 than it would have been last week.
Mortgage refinance rates
Today's 30-year mortgage refinance rate slides
0.03%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.89 percent, down 3 basis points over the last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was higher at 6.93 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $657.93 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. Compared with last week, that's $2.01 lower.
Will mortgage rates go down in 2025?
It’s hard to say. Recently released minutes from the Federal Reserve’s May meeting underscored concerns about the economic effects of tariffs, particularly stagflation and unemployment. Mortgage rates often decline in times of uncertainty, but not always.
Learn more: What happens to mortgage rates in a recession?
Then there’s the tax bill, which could exacerbate the debt and deficit issue, says Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate.
“That has potential implications for mortgage rates in the intermediate and long terms,” Hamrick says.
Is now a good time to buy?
If you're financially ready to buy a home, try not to let recession fears change those plans, experts recently shared with Bankrate. It’s best to base your homebuying decisions on your individual needs and what you can afford, less so the broader economic picture.
“The longer you wait, the more you’ll wind up paying for the home,” says Rick Sharga, president and CEO of CJ Patrick Company.
The exception might be homebuyers who work in a field directly affected by tariffs, like shipping and warehousing, Sharga says.
Learn more: Why recession fears shouldn’t derail your homebuying plans
Is refinancing a good idea in 2025?
Whether you refinance your mortgage hinges on a few things: your rate today, how rates might move in the future and your long-term plans. We recently ran down four scenarios in which refinancing might make sense for you today, even as rates are elevated. If you got your mortgage recently and your credit score has improved, for instance, you might still be able to get a lower rate.
“These directional signals can help make sure you’re ready to move instantly if rates do go down — and potentially save yourself thousands of dollars over the life of your loan,” Sharga writes.
More on current mortgage rates
Methodology
The mortgage rates in this story are derived from our national rate and APR averages. Bankrate’s mortgage rates include these national rate and APR averages; Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages; and “top offers”:
- National rate and APR averages: Displayed as daily and weekly averages, these rates and APRs are primarily collected from the 5 largest banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages: Reported weekly, this long-standing survey collects rates from banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- “Top offers”: Displayed daily and weekly, these are an average of the rates listed first on our rate tables as advertised by our partners. The averages shown are based on the loan type and term selected.
You can compare national average mortgage rates to top offers to see how much you could save when shopping on Bankrate. Learn more about Bankrate’s how we collect, display and report mortgage rates.
Learn more about Bankrate’s rate averages, editorial guidelines and how we make money.