Rates remain elevated as Fed meets this week - Today's mortgage and refinance rates, June 16, 2025
Mortgage rates moved in different directions compared to last week, according to Bankrate data. Keep reading for a detailed breakdown of how each loan type moved.
Mortgage rates move as the economy and other factors shift, including inflation. The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed a minimal uptick in May, with shelter and food costs the primary drivers. This comes as the Federal Reserve meets this week — but don’t expect policymakers to cut rates, says Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors (NAR).
“If shelter inflation were to ease to 2 percent or even 3 percent, overall inflation would already be at a comfort point for the Federal Reserve,” Yun said in a recent statement. “The Fed will remain on pause until inflation is fully contained at or below 2 percent. It has cited uncertainty regarding the tariff impact to monitor how prices play out in the coming months.”
|Mortgage type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.89%
|6.87%
|+0.02%
|15-year fixed
|6.06%
|6.09%
|-0.03%
|5/1 ARM
|6.18%
|6.18%
|FLAT
|30-year fixed jumbo
|6.89%
|6.89%
|FLAT
Rates accurate as of June 16, 2025.
Rates accurate as of June 16, 2025.
Mortgage purchase rates
Current 30 year mortgage rate trends upward
0.02%
The average rate you'll pay for a 30-year fixed mortgage today is 6.89 percent, up 2 basis points over the last seven days. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 6.96 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $657.93 for every $100,000 you borrow. That's up $1.34 from what it would have been last week.
Use our mortgage calculator to estimate your monthly payments and see how much you’ll save by adding extra payments. The tool will also help you calculate how much interest you’ll fork up over the life of your loan.
15-year mortgage rate dips
0.03%
The average rate for the benchmark 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.06 percent, down 3 basis points since the same time last week.
Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost around $847 per $100,000 borrowed.
5/1 ARM holds firm
FLAT
The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 6.18 percent, unchanged over the last week.
Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.18 percent would cost about $611 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years.
Jumbo loan interest rate flat for the week
FLAT
The average rate for the benchmark jumbo mortgage is 6.89 percent, unaltered from a week ago. Last month on the 16th, the average rate for jumbo mortgages was above that at 7.03 percent.
At the average rate today for a jumbo loan, you'll pay $657.93 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow.
Mortgage refinance rates
30-year fixed-rate refinance retreats
0.04%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.90 percent, down 4 basis points from a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower at 6.90 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $658.60 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's $2.68 lower, compared with last week.
Will mortgage rates stay the same in 2025?
It’s hard to say. Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s May meeting underscored concerns about the economic effects of tariffs, particularly stagflation and unemployment, and those are still concerns as the Fed meets this week. Historically, in a down or uncertain economy, mortgage rates tend to decrease.
Then there’s the tax bill, which could exacerbate the debt and deficit issue, says Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate.
“That has potential implications for mortgage rates in the intermediate and long terms,” Hamrick says.
How do today’s mortgage rates compare to historical rates?
Today’s mortgage rates aren’t far off from 7.2 percent, more or less the average of the past 40 years, according to Bankrate data. In fact, 30-year fixed rates ran mostly lower than that average in 2024, and appear to stay on a similar path for now. See how mortgage rates and mortgage payments have changed since the 1970s.
Is refinancing a good idea in 2025?
Whether you refinance your mortgage hinges on a few things: your rate today, how rates might move in the future and your long-term plans. We recently ran down four scenarios in which refinancing might make sense for you today, even as rates are elevated. If you got your mortgage recently and your credit score has improved, for instance, you might still be able to get a lower rate.
“These directional signals can help make sure you’re ready to move instantly if rates do go down — and potentially save yourself thousands of dollars over the life of your loan,” Sharga writes.
Methodology
The mortgage rates in this story are derived from our national rate and APR averages. Bankrate’s mortgage rates include these national rate and APR averages; Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages; and “top offers”:
- National rate and APR averages: Displayed as daily and weekly averages, these rates and APRs are primarily collected from the 5 largest banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages: Reported weekly, this long-standing survey collects rates from banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- “Top offers”: Displayed daily and weekly, these are an average of the rates listed first on our rate tables as advertised by our partners. The averages shown are based on the loan type and term selected.
You can compare national average mortgage rates to top offers to see how much you could save when shopping on Bankrate. Learn more about Bankrate’s how we collect, display and report mortgage rates.
Learn more about Bankrate’s rate averages, editorial guidelines and how we make money.