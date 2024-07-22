Rates decline | Today's mortgage rates for July 22nd, 2024

Average mortgage rates sunk on all loan terms from a week ago, according to Bankrate data. Rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed, 5/1 ARMs and jumbo loans all declined.

All rate data accurate as of Monday, July 22nd, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Market mortgage rates fluctuate as the economy evolves , new data comes in and lenders decide how much risk they’re willing to tolerate on a given day.

Historical mortgage rates: How do today’s rates compare to years past?

Thirty-year fixed mortgage rates have been waffling at the 7 percent mark primarily due to inflation, which has run hotter than the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target for some time now. Those higher prices have prompted the Fed to keep the federal funds rate elevated.

“Inflation data will be the catalyst for movement in mortgage rates this summer,” says Greg McBride, CFA, chief financial analyst for Bankrate.

The Fed’s rate doesn’t outright determine fixed mortgage rates, however. Rather, they increase or decrease with the 10-year Treasury yield, the effective yield rate on 10-year Treasury notes. The 10-year yield rises when there’s less demand for notes — and this tends to happen when investors feel confident in the economy, including monetary policy.

Still, real life doesn't necessarily consider the Fed, inflation and yields. If you're in a position to buy or sell a home now, it might be better to make a move than try to wait out the market. Wherever prevailing rates are, shop lenders to help uncover the best deal.

30-year mortgage rate falls, -0.07%

Today's average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.85 percent, a decrease of 7 basis points over the last seven days. Last month on the 22nd, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 7.00 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $655.26 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. Compared with last week, that's $4.68 lower.

15-year mortgage rate slides, -0.12%

The average rate for the benchmark 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.29 percent, down 12 basis points from a week ago.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost approximately $860 per $100,000 borrowed.

5/1 adjustable rate mortgage declines, -0.08%

The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable rate mortgage is 6.43 percent, ticking down 8 basis points over the last 7 days.

Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.43 percent would cost about $627 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years.

Jumbo mortgage rate declines, -0.08%

The current average rate you'll pay for jumbo mortgages is 6.94 percent, down 8 basis points over the last seven days. This time a month ago, the average rate for jumbo mortgages was above that at 7.16 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $661.28 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. Compared with last week, that's $5.37 lower.

Current 30 year mortgage refinance rate falls, -0.09%

The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.84 percent, down 9 basis points over the last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was higher at 6.96 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $654.59 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's down $6.02 from what it would have been last week.

When will mortgage rates go down?

Thirty-year mortgage rates could slip under 7 percent by end of year, according to Bankrate’s July 2024 forecast.

There won’t be a meaningful drop beyond that, however, if the economy continues its strong streak.

“Even if the Fed starts cutting rates this year, mortgage rates won’t get down to, or below, 6 percent unless there is a significant economic slowdown,” McBride says.

Methodology

Bankrate displays two sets of rate averages that are produced from two surveys we conduct: one daily (“overnight averages”) and the other weekly (“Bankrate Monitor averages”).

The rates on this page represent our overnight averages. For these averages, APRs and rates are based on no existing relationship or automatic payments.

Learn more about Bankrate’s rate averages, editorial guidelines and how we make money.