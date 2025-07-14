Most rates increase: When will rates retreat? - Current mortgage and refinance rates for July 14, 2025
Average mortgage rates were mostly higher compared to a week ago, according to Bankrate data. Rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed and jumbo mortgages moved higher, while 5/1 ARM rates decreased.
One thing's for sure: Prospective borrowers are keeping a close eye on mortgage rates, aiming to capitalize on recent dips.
“Mortgage rates falling to their lowest level in three months led to a boost in borrower demand during the week of the Fourth of July," says Bob Broeksmit, president and CEO of the Mortgage Bankers Association. "Applications jumped 9.4 percent, with both purchase and refinance activity posting strong weekly and annual gains.”
Will rates move lower any time soon? The Federal Reserve meets next on July 29 and 30, with many wondering if a rate cut could be in the cards. New inflation numbers come out July 15, which could inform what move the Fed will make.
|Loan type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.76%
|6.68%
|+0.08%
|15-year fixed
|5.97%
|5.85%
|+0.12%
|5/1 ARM
|5.96%
|6.05%
|-0.09%
|30-year fixed jumbo
|6.83%
|6.80%
|+0.03%
Rates as of July 14, 2025.
The rates listed above are averages based on the assumptions here. Actual rates listed on-site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of Monday, July 14th, 2025 at 6:30 a.m. ET.
Mortgage purchase rates
30-year mortgage trends higher
0.08%
The average rate you'll pay for a 30-year fixed mortgage today is 6.76 percent, up 8 basis points over the last week. This time a month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 6.93 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $649.26 for every $100,000 you borrow. That's up $5.31 from what it would have been last week.
The 30-year mortgage is the most popular option for homeowners, and this type of loan has a number of advantages:
- Lower monthly payment: Compared to a shorter-term mortgage, such as 15 years, the 30-year mortgage offers more affordable monthly payments spread over time.
- Stability: With a 30-year fixed mortgage, you lock in a set principal and interest payment, making it easier to plan your housing expenses for the long term. Remember: Your monthly housing payment can change if your homeowners insurance premiums and property taxes go up or, less likely, down.
- Buying power: Because you have lower payments, you might qualify for a bigger loan or a more expensive house.
- Flexibility. Lower monthly payments can free up some of your monthly budget for other goals, like building an emergency fund, contributing to retirement or college tuition, or saving for home repairs and maintenance.
15-year mortgage rate increases
0.12%
The average rate for a 15-year fixed mortgage is 5.97 percent, up 12 basis points over the last week.
Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost approximately $842 per $100,000 borrowed.
5/1 ARM dips
0.09%
The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable rate mortgage is 5.96 percent, sliding 9 basis points over the last week.
Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 5.96 percent would cost about $597 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years.
Jumbo mortgage rises
0.03%
The average rate for a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 6.83 percent, up 3 basis points over the last seven days. This time a month ago, the average rate was higher at 6.97 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $653.92 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's an increase of $1.99 over what you would have paid last week.
Mortgage refinance rates
30-year mortgage refinance moves up
0.05%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.81 percent, up 5 basis points compared with a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was higher at 6.89 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $652.59 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's up $3.33 from what it would have been last week.
Could mortgage rates go down this year?
It’s hard to say. The Federal Reserve’s projections in June still indicated two rate cuts this year, which could have a ripple effect on mortgage rates.
“My bets are on December,” Hepp said in a panel talk at the National Association of Real Estate Editors conference in June, adding that the Fed could start signaling a cut as early as September, but inflation will keep policymakers holding rates higher for longer.
Learn more: What happens to mortgage rates in a recession?
When should you lock your mortgage rate?
Given how unpredictable the economy and mortgage market is, locking in your mortgage rate provides some degree of certainty. Many homebuyers choose to lock their rates after their offer on a home has been accepted, but you can lock sooner than that if you think rates will rise before you find a home.
Before you lock your mortgage rate, ask your lender about lock fees and length. Many offer free rate locks, but only for a certain timeframe. The typical initial rate lock lasts 30 to 60 days, though some lenders allow 90 days. Beyond that, you’ll need to ask for an extension, which might cost an additional fee.
Keep in mind: Some lenders allow you to take a lower rate after you lock in initially, known as a float-down. If your lender offers this, be sure you understand the details, including if there’s an additional fee or rate change threshold.
Is refinancing a good idea in 2025?
Whether you refinance your mortgage hinges on a few things: your rate today, how rates might move in the future and your long-term plans. We recently ran down four scenarios in which refinancing might make sense for you today, even as rates are elevated. If you got your mortgage recently and your credit score has improved, for instance, you might still be able to get a lower rate.
You also don't necessarily need a significantly lower rate to see savings. It's important to understand what rate you qualify for and do the math for your unique situation.
Learn more: Should you wait for rates to drop a full percentage point before refinancing?
More on current mortgage rates
Methodology
The mortgage rates in this story are derived from our national rate and APR averages. Bankrate’s mortgage rates include these national rate and APR averages; Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages; and “top offers”:
- National rate and APR averages: Displayed as daily and weekly averages, these rates and APRs are primarily collected from the 5 largest banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages: Reported weekly, this long-standing survey collects rates from banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- “Top offers”: Displayed daily and weekly, these are an average of the rates listed first on our rate tables as advertised by our partners. The averages shown are based on the loan type and term selected.
You can compare national average mortgage rates to top offers to see how much you could save when shopping on Bankrate. Learn more about Bankrate’s how we collect, display and report mortgage rates.
Learn more about Bankrate’s rate averages, editorial guidelines and how we make money.