Rates climb higher | Mortgage rates for today, February 19, 2024

Average mortgage rates jumped for all loan terms compared to a week ago, according to data compiled by Bankrate. Rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed, 5/1 ARMs and jumbo loans rose.

While it’s expected that rates will gradually come down this year, the path might not be smooth.

“Mortgage rates will be bouncy week-to-week but will most likely settle towards 6 percent by the year end,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors.

At its Jan. 31 meeting, the Federal Reserve announced it would hold off changing rates and affirmed its plan to slash rates this year. Rate hikes and cuts affect many areas of the economy, including the 10-year Treasury, a key benchmark for fixed-rate mortgages.

“The 10-year Treasury yield that serves as a baseline for fixed mortgage rates will have a bouncy journey lower, moving back above 4 percent early in 2024 but trending lower as inflation cools and the Fed gets closer to cutting rates,” says Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate chief financial analyst. “For mortgage rates, that portends a general downtrend — albeit with fits and starts — in 2024.”

Rates as of February 19, 2024.

The rates listed above are marketplace averages based on the assumptions here. Actual rates displayed on-site may vary. This story has been reviewed by Suzanne De Vita. All rate data accurate as of Monday, February 19th, 2024 at 7:30 a.m.

Today's average 30-year fixed-mortgage rate is 7.31 percent, up 15 basis points from a week ago. Last month on the 19th, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 6.98 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay a combined $686.25 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's an extra $10.17 compared with last week.

While the 30-year rate is the most popular mortgage term, as with any financial product, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage also has some downsides:

More total interest paid. Stretching out repayment to a 30-year term means you pay more overall in interest than you would with a shorter-term loan.

Higher mortgage rates. Compared to 15-year loans, lenders charge higher interest rates for 30-year loans because they’re taking on the risk of not being repaid for a longer time span.

Slower equity growth. The amortization table for a 30-year mortgage reveals a harsh reality: In the early years, almost all of your payments go to interest rather than principal. A 15-year loan brings a higher monthly payment but much faster payoff of the loan amount.

Buying a pricier house than you should. Just because you might be able to afford more house with a 30-year loan doesn’t mean you should stretch your budget to the breaking point. Give yourself some breathing room for other financial goals and unexpected expenses. Use Bankrate’s home affordability calculator to determine how much house you can afford.

Learn more: What is a fixed-rate mortgage and how does it work?

15-year mortgage rate advances, +0.05%

The average rate you'll pay for a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.61 percent, up 5 basis points since the same time last week.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost approximately $877 per $100,000 borrowed. The bigger payment may be a little more difficult to find room for in your monthly budget than a 30-year mortgage payment, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll come out several thousand dollars ahead over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much more rapidly.

5/1 ARM goes up, +0.02%

The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 6.15 percent, adding 2 basis points over the last 7 days.

Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, are home loans that come with a floating interest rate. In other words, the interest rate will change at regular intervals, unlike fixed-rate mortgages. These loan types are best for people who expect to sell or refinance before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be materially higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.

While borrowers shunned ARMs during the pandemic days of super-low rates, this type of loan has made a comeback as mortgage rates have risen.

Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.15 percent would cost about $609 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years, but could increase by hundreds of dollars afterward, depending on the loan's terms.

Jumbo mortgage interest rate trends higher, +0.15%

The average rate for a jumbo mortgage is 7.37 percent, an increase of 15 basis points over the last seven days. This time a month ago, the average rate for jumbo mortgages was below that at 7.00 percent.

At today's average rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $690.33 for every $100,000 you borrow. That's an additional $10.19 per $100,000 compared to last week.

Mortgage refinance rates

30-year mortgage refinance rate moves higher, +0.15%

The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 7.34 percent, up 15 basis points over the last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower at 7.14 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $688.29 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's up $10.18 from what it would have been last week.

Where are mortgage rates heading?

With inflation still above the Fed’s 2 percent goal and the job market holding strong, the Fed isn’t likely to cut rates at its March meeting.

“The Federal Reserve will not cut interest rates in the first half of this year, in my view,” says Yun, “but rate cuts of three, four or even five rounds will be possible in the second half of the year as rent measures will be much more well-behaved.”

The rates on 30-year mortgages mostly follow the 10-year Treasury, which shifts continuously as economic conditions dictate, while the cost of variable-rate home loans mirror the Fed’s moves.

These broader factors influence overall rate movement. As a borrower, you could be quoted a higher or lower rate compared to the trend.

What current rates mean for you and your mortgage

While mortgage rates change daily, it’s unlikely we’ll see rates back at 3 percent anytime soon. If you’re shopping for a mortgage now, it might be wise to lock your rate when you find an affordable loan. If your house-hunt is taking longer than anticipated, revisit your budget so you’ll know exactly how much house you can afford at prevailing market rates.

To help you uncover the best deal, get at least three loan offers, according to Freddie Mac research. You don’t have to stick with your bank or credit union, either. There are many types of mortgage lenders, including online-only and local, smaller shops.

"All too often, some [homebuyers] take the path of least resistance when seeking a mortgage, in part because the process of buying a home can be stressful, complicated and time-consuming," says Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate. "But when we’re talking about the potential of saving a lot of money, seeking the best deal on a mortgage has an excellent return on investment. Why leave that money on the table when all it takes is a bit more effort to shop around for the best rate, or lowest cost, on a mortgage?”

More on current mortgage rates

Methodology

Bankrate displays two sets of rate averages that are produced from two surveys we conduct: one daily (“overnight averages”) and the other weekly (“Bankrate Monitor averages”).

The rates on this page represent our overnight averages. For these averages, APRs and rates are based on no existing relationship or automatic payments.

Learn more about Bankrate’s rate averages, editorial guidelines and how we make money.