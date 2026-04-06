30-year mortgage rates fall - When should you lock? | Today's mortgage and refinance rates, April 6, 2026
Mortgage rates were mostly lower versus last week, according to Bankrate data. Average rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed and 5/1 ARM receded, while 5/1 ARM moved higher.
Mortgage rates ended March near their highest levels since mid-2025. But mortgage rates change all the time. Sometimes they can swing wildly from day-to-day and lender-to-lender. See more about today's mortgage rates below.
|Loan type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.50%
|6.56%
|-0.06%
|15-year fixed
|5.83%
|5.89%
|-0.06%
|5/1 ARM
|5.77%
|5.71%
|+0.06%
|30-year fixed jumbo
|6.55%
|6.62%
|-0.07%
Rates as of 04/06/2026.The rates listed above the assumptions shown here. Actual rates available within the site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of April 6, 2026 at 06:37 AM ET. Calculate your mortgage payment based on today’s rates.
Mortgage purchase rates
30-year mortgage rate moves downward
0.06%
Today's average 30-year fixed-mortgage rate is 6.50 percent, an increase of 0.06 basis points over the last week. This time a month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 6.21 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $75.85 for every $100,000 you borrow. That's up $0.47 from last week.
15-year mortgage rate trends downward
0.06%
The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 5.83 percent, down 0.06 basis points over the last week.
Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost approximately $100.16 per $100,000 borrowed. That may put more pressure on your monthly budget than a 30-year mortgage would, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll save thousands of dollars over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much faster.
5/1 ARM rate advances
0.06%
The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.77 percent, up 0.06 basis points over the last week.
Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, are mortgage loans that come with a floating interest rate. To put it another way, the interest rate can change periodically throughout the life of the loan, unlike fixed-rate mortgages. These types of loans are best for those who expect to sell or refinance before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be materially higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.
Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 5.77 percent would cost approximately $70.18 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years, but could climb hundreds of dollars higher afterward, depending on the loan's terms.
Jumbo mortgage moves lower
0.07%
The average jumbo mortgage rate is 6.55 percent, down 0.07 basis points from a week ago. This time a month ago, the average rate on a jumbo mortgage was lower, at 6.30 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $0.56 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's down $0.56 per $100,000 compared to last week.
Your financial journey starts here
Welcome to smarter financial decisions.
You're all set to receive the latest financial insights, reviews, and information from Bankrate. Let's make smarter money moves together.
Mortgage refinance rates
Today's 30-year mortgage refinance rate retreats
0.10%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.68 percent, down 0.10 basis points from a week ago. This time a month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower, at 6.63 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $70.18 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's up $0.06 per $100,000 compared to last week.
How to get a low mortgage rate today
To get the best mortgage ratem follow these steps to strengthen your application:
- Grow your credit score: Grow your credit score by paying down debt, making your payments on time and not taking on new debt. A higher score will unlock a better rate, with the best rates going to those with a score of 780 or higher.
- Shop around: Apply with at least 3 different lenders to find the one with the best offer. By comparing offers from different lenders, you could save thousands of dollars.
- Lock your rate: Seize the moment and lock your rate when you get a good offer. This can help you take advantage of dips in the market. Ask your lender if they offer a float-down option, which will allow you to adjust your rate downward if market rates dip lower.
- Put more money down: A higher down payment means you have more equity, which translates to less risk for your lender. You’ll get a better offer due to this decrease in risk.
When should you lock your mortgage rate?
In volatile economic times, locking your mortgage rate can protect you if rates move up. Many homebuyers choose to lock their rates after their offer on a home has been accepted, but you can lock sooner than that if you think rates will rise before you find a home. Before you lock your mortgage rate, ask your lender:
- How much does it cost to lock a rate? Many lenders offer free rate locks, but only for a certain time frame. Ask about any rate lock fees or lock extension fees.
- How long does the rate lock last? The typical initial rate lock lasts 30 to 60 days, though some lenders do 90-day initial locks. Beyond that, you’ll need to ask for an extension.
- If rates drop, will I be able to take a lower rate? Some lenders allow you to take a lower rate after you lock in, known as a float-down lock. If your lender offers this, be sure you understand the details, including if there’s an additional fee or rate change threshold.
Will mortgage rates go down in 2026?
Mortgage rates have slowly declined since the end of 2025, with the 30-year rate averaging 6.18% for the first two months of 2026. For the same period last year, rates were hovering above 7%.
This drop in rates has been slow and may hold steady where it is. Bankrate projects that the average rate for 2026 will be around 6.1%. Rates may drop as low as 5.7%, but could also rise to 6.5% throughout the year.
One thing is for certain: if rates go lower, it will open up more opportunities for people to buy or refinance.
Learn more: Bankrate’s 2026 mortgage rates forecast
More on current mortgage rates
Methodology
The mortgage rates in this story are derived from our national rate and APR averages. Bankrate's mortgage rates include these national rate and APR averages; Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages; and “top offers”:
- National rate and APR averages: Displayed as daily and weekly averages, these rates and APRs are primarily collected from the 5 largest banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages: Reported weekly, this long-standing survey collects rates from banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- "Top offers": Displayed daily and weekly, these are an average of the rates listed first on our rate tables as advertised by our partners. The averages shown are based on the loan type and term selected.
You can compare national average mortgage rates to top offers to see how much you could save when shopping on Bankrate. Learn more about Bankrate's how we collect, display and report mortgage rates.
We appreciate your feedback
Thank you for taking the time to share your experience.