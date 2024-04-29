Majority of rates rise - Mortgage rates for today, April 29, 2024

Mortgage rates were mostly higher versus last week, according to data compiled by Bankrate. Rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed and ARMs ticked up, while rates for jumbo loans fell.

Some forecasters are revising projections for mortgage rates to fall in 2024. Lenders price mortgages based on many variables, but overall, fixed mortgage rates follow the 10-year Treasury yield, which moves as investor appetite fluctuates with the state of the economy, inflation and Federal Reserve decisions.

“The issue of inflation remains unsettled,” says Ken Johnson of Florida State University. “This is putting upward pressure on mortgage rates through the yield on 10-year Treasurys.”

The Fed opted to keep interest rates as-is at its latest meeting, neither raising nor reducing the benchmark federal funds rate. The central bank has been working to steer inflation back to 2 percent for two years now, and — despite inflation above that target — still anticipates cutting rates this year.

The Fed meets next on May 1 — at the start of the homebuying busy season.

Whether mortgage rates move up or down, though, it’s hard to time the market. Often, the decision to buy a home comes down to what you need. Depending on your situation, it might make sense to take a higher rate now and refinance later. This way you can start building equity, rather than waiting for a time when rates and prices are more favorable.

Rates last updated April 29, 2024.

The rates listed here are Bankrate's overnight average rates and are based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates available across the site may vary. This story has been reviewed by Suzanne De Vita. All rate data accurate as of Monday, April 29th, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. ET.

30-year fixed-rate mortgage goes up, +0.03%

The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage for today is 7.32 percent, an increase of 3 basis points since the same time last week. This time a month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 6.92 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $686.93 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's $2.04 higher compared with last week.

The 30-year mortgage is the most popular option for homeowners, and this type of loan has a number of advantages:

Lower monthly payment: The 30-year mortgage offers lower, more affordable payments spread over time compared with shorter-term mortgages.

Stability: With a 30-year fixed mortgage, you lock in a set principal and interest payment, making it easier to plan your housing expenses for the long term. Remember: Your monthly housing payment can change if your homeowners insurance premiums and property taxes go up or, less likely, down.

Buying power: Because you have lower payments, you might qualify for a bigger loan or a more expensive house.

Flexibility. Lower monthly payments can free up some of your monthly budget for other goals, like saving for emergencies, retirement, college tuition or home repairs and maintenance.

15-year fixed mortgage rate moves upward, +0.01%

The average rate for the benchmark 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.75 percent, up 1 basis point over the last week.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost around $885 per $100,000 borrowed. Yes, that payment is much bigger than it would be on a 30-year mortgage, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll save thousands of dollars over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much more rapidly.

5/1 ARM rises, +0.02%

The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 6.70 percent, up 2 basis points over the last 7 days.

Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, are mortgage terms that come with a floating interest rate. In other words, the interest rate will change at regular intervals, unlike fixed-rate mortgages. These loan types are best for those who expect to refinance or sell before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be substantially higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.

While borrowers shunned ARMs during the pandemic days of super-low rates, this type of loan has made a comeback as mortgage rates have risen.

Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.70 percent would cost about $645 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years, but could climb hundreds of dollars higher afterward, depending on the loan's terms.

Jumbo mortgage interest rate eases, -0.01%

Today's average rate for jumbo mortgages is 7.37 percent, down 1 basis point over the last week. A month ago, the average rate on a jumbo mortgage was below that at 7.11 percent.

At today's average jumbo rate, you'll pay $690.33 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's lower by $0.69 than it would have been last week.

Mortgage refinance rates

Today's 30-year mortgage refinance rate moves upward, +0.03%

The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 7.33 percent, up 3 basis points since the same time last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower at 6.93 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $687.61 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's an extra $2.04 compared with last week.

Where are mortgage rates going?

If and when the Fed cuts interest rates depends on incoming economic data, such as the rate of inflation and the jobs market.

“While the majority of Fed members still expect three rate cuts this year, Atlanta Fed President Bostic is now predicting just one rate cut in the fourth quarter,” says Melissa Cohn of William Raveis Mortgage. “Not the news we want for the spring market.”

Keep in mind: The rates on 30-year mortgages mostly follow the 10-year Treasury, which shifts continuously as economic conditions dictate, while the cost of variable-rate home loans mirror the Fed’s moves.

These broader factors influence overall rate movement. Depending on your credit score and finances, you could be quoted a rate that's higher or lower than the trend.

What today's rates mean for your mortgage

While mortgage rates change daily, it’s unlikely we’ll see rates back at 3 percent anytime soon. If you’re shopping for a mortgage now, it might be wise to lock your rate when you find an affordable loan. If your house-hunt is taking longer than anticipated, revisit your budget so you’ll know exactly how much house you can afford at prevailing market rates.

To help you uncover the best deal, get at least three loan offers, according to Freddie Mac research. You don’t have to stick with your bank or credit union, either. There are many types of mortgage lenders, including online-only and local, smaller shops.

"All too often, some [homebuyers] take the path of least resistance when seeking a mortgage, in part because the process of buying a home can be stressful, complicated and time-consuming," says Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate. "But when we’re talking about the potential of saving a lot of money, seeking the best deal on a mortgage has an excellent return on investment. Why leave that money on the table when all it takes is a bit more effort to shop around for the best rate, or lowest cost, on a mortgage?”

More on current mortgage rates

Methodology

Bankrate displays two sets of rate averages that are produced from two surveys we conduct: one daily (“overnight averages”) and the other weekly (“Bankrate Monitor averages”).

The rates on this page represent our overnight averages. For these averages, APRs and rates are based on no existing relationship or automatic payments.

Learn more about Bankrate’s rate averages, editorial guidelines and how we make money.