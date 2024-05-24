Majority of rates rise | Mortgage rates for May 24th, 2024

Mortgage interest rates were mostly up versus last week, according to rate data collected by Bankrate. Rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed and jumbo mortgages moved higher, while 5/1 ARM rates fell.

The tune has changed around the direction of mortgage rates. The movement of fixed mortgage rates parallels the 10-year Treasury yield, which moves as investor appetite fluctuates with the state of the economy, inflation and Federal Reserve decisions. At the close of the latest Fed meeting on May 1, policymakers held firm and opted not to cut rates. The recent April Consumer Price Index (CPI) data shows inflation easing, but still not to the 2 percent rate the Fed wants.

“The market was enamored with a slightly lower CPI. We are in a ‘buy on any positive news no matter how modest’ state,” says Dick Lepre of RealFinity.

Often, the decision to buy a home isn’t based on market shifts. It comes down to what you need. Depending on your situation, it might make sense to take a higher rate now and refinance later. This way you can start building equity, rather than chancing that buying a home will become more affordable.

30-year mortgage rate advances, +0.02%

Today's average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage is 7.04 percent, an increase of 2 basis points over the last seven days. This time a month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 7.32 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay a combined $667.99 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's up $1.34 from what it would have been last week.

15-year mortgage rate climbs, +0.03%

The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 6.47 percent, up 3 basis points over the last seven days.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost approximately $869 per $100,000 borrowed. The bigger payment may be a little tougher to find room for in your monthly budget than a 30-year mortgage payment, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll save thousands of dollars over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much more rapidly.

5/1 ARM slides, -0.16%

The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 6.73 percent, falling 16 basis points over the last 7 days.

Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, are mortgage terms that come with a floating interest rate. In other words, the interest rate will change at regular intervals, unlike fixed-rate mortgages. These loan types are best for people who expect to refinance or sell before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be considerably higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.

While borrowers shunned ARMs during the pandemic days of super-low rates, this type of loan has made a comeback as mortgage rates have risen.

Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.73 percent would cost about $647 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years, but could increase by hundreds of dollars afterward, depending on the loan's terms.

Jumbo loan interest rate goes up, +0.04%

The average rate you'll pay for a jumbo mortgage is 7.17 percent, an increase of 4 basis points since the same time last week. This time a month ago, the average rate was above that at 7.37 percent.

At today's average jumbo rate, you'll pay $676.76 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. Compared to last week, that's $2.70 higher.

Mortgage refinance rates

Current 30 year mortgage refinance rate climbs, +0.01%

The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 7.04 percent, up 1 basis point over the last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was higher at 7.33 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $667.99 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's up $0.67 from what it would have been last week.

Where are mortgage rates heading?

The rates on 30-year mortgages mostly follow the 10-year Treasury yield, which changes with the market, while the cost of variable-rate home loans more directly mirrors the Fed’s moves.

If and when the Fed cuts interest rates depends on evolving economic data, such as the inflation rate and the jobs market. April’s CPI data — which measures inflation — showed inflation at 3.4 percent. While it’s come down since its peak in 2022, it’s still above the Fed’s target rate of 2 percent.

“The April CPI report revealed that the rate of inflation has cooled for the first time in 6 months,” says Melissa Cohn of William Raveis Mortgage. “While this one report is not enough evidence of cooling inflation to get the Fed to implement a rate cut, it is the first step.”

Broader economic factors, such as inflation and employment, affect the Fed’s decisions on rate changes, but your rate is also affected by your personal finances. Depending on your credit score, down payment, debts and income, you could be quoted a rate that's higher or lower than the trend.

What today's rates mean for your mortgage

Mortgage rates adjust daily, but it appears that, for now, they will remain above the historical lows of recent years. If you’re shopping for a mortgage, it might be wise to lock your rate when you find an affordable loan. If your house-hunt is taking longer than anticipated, revisit your budget so you’ll know exactly how much house you can afford at prevailing market rates.

You could save serious money on interest by getting at least three loan offers, according to Freddie Mac research. You don’t have to stick with your bank or credit union, either. There are many types of mortgage lenders, including online-only and local, smaller shops.

"All too often, some [homebuyers] take the path of least resistance when seeking a mortgage, in part because the process of buying a home can be stressful, complicated and time-consuming," says Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate. "But when we’re talking about the potential of saving a lot of money, seeking the best deal on a mortgage has an excellent return on investment. Why leave that money on the table when all it takes is a bit more effort to shop around for the best rate, or lowest cost, on a mortgage?”

