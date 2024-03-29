Rates go down - Mortgage rates for March 29th, 2024

Mortgage rates dropped on all loan terms from a week ago, according to data collected by Bankrate. Rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed, 5/1 ARMs and jumbo loans all fell.

While mortgage rates are still on track to gradually come down this year, the path might be bumpy. Fixed mortgage rates follow the 10-year Treasury yield, which moves as investor appetite fluctuates with the state of the economy and Federal Reserve decisions.

Although the Fed still expects to cut rates 2024, policymakers opted not to at the central bank's latest meeting, thanks in part to inflation that hasn't yet returned to the Fed's 2 percent target.

“The Fed is not in a hurry to start cutting interest rates as the progress toward 2 percent inflation has encountered some turbulence,” says Greg McBride, CFA, chief financial analyst for Bankrate.

The Fed's moves impact the cost of a variety of financial products, including adjustable-rate mortgages, but also mortgage pricing more broadly. Generally, mortgage rates track down when the Fed lowers its key federal funds rate.

Whether mortgage rates move up or down, though, it’s tough to time the market. Often, the decision to buy a home comes down to needs. Depending on your situation, it might make sense to take a higher rate now and hope to refinance later — buying a home at today’s prices rather than a higher price in the future, while building equity that much sooner.

Rates as of March 29, 2024.

These rates are averages based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates available across the site may vary. This story has been reviewed by Suzanne De Vita. All rate data accurate as of Friday, March 29th, 2024 at 7:30 a.m.

30-year mortgage slides, -0.09%

Today's average 30-year fixed-mortgage rate is 6.90 percent, a decrease of 9 basis points over the last seven days. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 7.12 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay a combined $658.60 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's a decline of $6.03 from last week.

The 30-year mortgage is the most popular option for borrowers. It has a number of advantages. Among them:

Lower monthly payment: Compared to a shorter-term mortgage, such as 15 years, the 30-year mortgage offers more affordable monthly payments spread over time.

Stability: With a 30-year fixed mortgage, you lock in a set principal and interest payment, making it easier to plan your housing expenses for the long term. Remember: Your monthly housing payment can change if your homeowners insurance premiums and property taxes go up or, less likely, down.

Buying power: Because you have lower payments, you might qualify for a bigger loan or a more expensive house.

Flexibility. Lower monthly payments can free up some of your monthly budget for other goals, like building an emergency fund, contributing to retirement or college tuition, or saving for home repairs and maintenance.

15-year fixed mortgage rate falls, -0.11%

The average rate for the benchmark 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.35 percent, down 11 basis points over the last seven days.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost roughly $863 per $100,000 borrowed. The bigger payment may be a little harder to find room for in your monthly budget than a 30-year mortgage payment, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll come out several thousand dollars ahead over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much more rapidly.

5/1 adjustable rate mortgage falls, -0.09%

The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable rate mortgage is 6.27 percent, down 9 basis points over the last 7 days.

Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, are home loans that come with a floating interest rate. In other words, the interest rate will change at regular intervals, unlike fixed-rate mortgages. These types of loans are best for those who expect to refinance or sell before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be much higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.

While borrowers shunned ARMs during the pandemic days of super-low rates, this type of loan has made a comeback as mortgage rates have risen.

Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.27 percent would cost about $617 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years, but could climb hundreds of dollars higher afterward, depending on the loan's terms.

Jumbo mortgage dips, -0.05%

Today's average rate for jumbo mortgages is 7.00 percent, a decrease of 5 basis points since the same time last week. This time a month ago, the average rate was above that at 7.13 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $665.30 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's down $3.36 from what it would have been last week.

Mortgage refinance rates

30-year fixed-rate refinance trends down, -0.14%

The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.88 percent, down 14 basis points over the last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was higher at 7.11 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $657.26 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's a decline of $9.39 from last week.

Where are mortgage rates going?

With inflation still above the Fed’s 2 percent goal and the job market holding strong, policymakers refrained from cutting rates at the central bank’s latest meeting. That could change later this year, as the Fed still expects to slash rates three times in 2024.

Keep in mind: The rates on 30-year mortgages mostly follow the 10-year Treasury, which shifts continuously as economic conditions dictate, while the cost of variable-rate home loans mirror the Fed’s moves.

These broader factors influence overall rate movement. As a borrower, you could be quoted a higher or lower rate compared to the trend.

What today's rates mean for your mortgage

While mortgage rates change daily, it’s unlikely we’ll see rates back at 3 percent anytime soon. If you’re shopping for a mortgage now, it might be wise to lock your rate when you find an affordable loan. If your house-hunt is taking longer than anticipated, revisit your budget so you’ll know exactly how much house you can afford at prevailing market rates.

To help you uncover the best deal, get at least three loan offers, according to Freddie Mac research. You don’t have to stick with your bank or credit union, either. There are many types of mortgage lenders, including online-only and local, smaller shops.

"All too often, some [homebuyers] take the path of least resistance when seeking a mortgage, in part because the process of buying a home can be stressful, complicated and time-consuming," says Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate. "But when we’re talking about the potential of saving a lot of money, seeking the best deal on a mortgage has an excellent return on investment. Why leave that money on the table when all it takes is a bit more effort to shop around for the best rate, or lowest cost, on a mortgage?”

More on current mortgage rates

Methodology

Bankrate displays two sets of rate averages that are produced from two surveys we conduct: one daily (“overnight averages”) and the other weekly (“Bankrate Monitor averages”).

The rates on this page represent our overnight averages. For these averages, APRs and rates are based on no existing relationship or automatic payments.

Learn more about Bankrate’s rate averages, editorial guidelines and how we make money.