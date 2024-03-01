Most rates decline - Mortgage rates for March 1st, 2024

Mortgage interest rates were mostly down compared to a week ago, according to data compiled by Bankrate. Average rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed and jumbo loans receded, while rates for ARM loans increased.

While it’s expected that rates will gradually come down this year, there may be some fluctuations.

At its Jan. 31 meeting, the Federal Reserve announced it would hold off changing rates, but could cut rates in the future. When the Fed meets on March 20, we may get more information on when rates will be cut. Rate hikes and cuts affect many areas of the economy, including the 10-year Treasury, a key benchmark for fixed-rate mortgages.

“Where the 10-Year Treasury yield goes, mortgage rates will follow,” says Ken Johnson of Florida Atlantic University. “In roughly the last two months, the 10-year Treasury yield is up 50 basis points. Depending on the source, the 30-year mortgage rate is up 48 basis points. Treasurys’ path remains a coin toss at this point.”

30-year mortgage declines, -0.02%

Today's average 30-year fixed-mortgage rate is 7.30 percent, down 2 basis points from a week ago. This time a month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 7.06 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $685.57 for every $100,000 you borrow. That represents a decline of $1.36 over what it would have been last week.

Use Bankrate’s mortgage rate calculator to calculate your monthly payments and see how much you’ll save by adding extra payments. The tool will also help you calculate how much interest you’ll fork up over the life of your loan.

15-year mortgage rate retreats, -0.03%

The average rate for the benchmark 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.70 percent, down 3 basis points over the last seven days.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost $882 per $100,000 borrowed. That's clearly much higher than the monthly payment would be on a 30-year mortgage at that rate, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll save thousands of dollars over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much more rapidly.

5/1 ARM trends upward, +0.14%

The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 6.31 percent, climbing 14 basis points over the last week.

Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, are mortgage terms that come with a floating interest rate. In other words, the interest rate will change at regular intervals, unlike fixed-rate mortgages. These types of loans are best for those who expect to refinance or sell before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be considerably higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.

While borrowers shunned ARMs during the pandemic days of super-low rates, this type of loan has made a comeback as mortgage rates have risen.

Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.31 percent would cost about $620 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years, but could increase by hundreds of dollars afterward, depending on the loan's terms.

Jumbo mortgage interest rate trends down, -0.05%

The average rate you'll pay for a jumbo mortgage is 7.32 percent, down 5 basis points since the same time last week. Last month on the 1st, the average rate was lower at 7.13 percent.

At today's average rate, you'll pay $686.93 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's down $3.40 from what it would have been last week.

Mortgage refinance rates

Today's 30-year mortgage refinance rate declines, -0.03%

The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 7.22 percent, down 3 basis points from a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower at 7.14 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $680.14 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's a decline of $2.04 from last week.

Where are mortgage rates heading?

With inflation still above the Fed’s 2 percent goal and the job market holding strong, the Fed isn’t likely to cut rates at its March meeting.

“The Federal Reserve will not cut interest rates in the first half of this year, in my view,” says Lawrence Yun, chief economist of the National Association of Realtors, “but rate cuts of three, four or even five rounds will be possible in the second half of the year as rent measures will be much more well-behaved.”

The rates on 30-year mortgages mostly follow the 10-year Treasury, which shifts continuously as economic conditions dictate, while the cost of variable-rate home loans mirror the Fed’s moves.

These broader factors influence overall rate movement. As a borrower, you could be quoted a higher or lower rate compared to the trend.

What these rates mean for you and your mortgage

While mortgage rates change daily, it’s unlikely we’ll see rates back at 3 percent anytime soon. If you’re shopping for a mortgage now, it might be wise to lock your rate when you find an affordable loan. If your house-hunt is taking longer than anticipated, revisit your budget so you’ll know exactly how much house you can afford at prevailing market rates.

To help you uncover the best deal, get at least three loan offers, according to Freddie Mac research. You don’t have to stick with your bank or credit union, either. There are many types of mortgage lenders, including online-only and local, smaller shops.

"All too often, some [homebuyers] take the path of least resistance when seeking a mortgage, in part because the process of buying a home can be stressful, complicated and time-consuming," says Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate. "But when we’re talking about the potential of saving a lot of money, seeking the best deal on a mortgage has an excellent return on investment. Why leave that money on the table when all it takes is a bit more effort to shop around for the best rate, or lowest cost, on a mortgage?”

More on current mortgage rates

Methodology

Bankrate displays two sets of rate averages that are produced from two surveys we conduct: one daily (“overnight averages”) and the other weekly (“Bankrate Monitor averages”).

The rates on this page represent our overnight averages. For these averages, APRs and rates are based on no existing relationship or automatic payments.

Learn more about Bankrate’s rate averages, editorial guidelines and how we make money.