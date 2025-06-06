Majority of rates decrease: Should you buy now? - Mortgage and refinance rates for today, June 6, 2025
Average mortgage rates were mostly lower compared to a week ago, according to Bankrate data. Rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed and jumbo loans decreased, while rates for ARM loans increased.
The story hasn’t changed much for homebuyers, with the median national existing-home price at $414,000 in April, a new record for that month, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). At the same time, 30-year mortgage rates remain around 7 percent.
"Pent-up housing demand continues to grow, though not realized,” says Lawrence Yun, chief economist at NAR. “Any meaningful decline in mortgage rates will help release this demand."
|Mortgage type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.84%
|6.94%
|-0.10%
|15-year fixed
|6.03%
|6.10%
|-0.07%
|5/1 ARM
|6.23%
|6.18%
|+0.05%
|30-year fixed jumbo
|6.89%
|6.98%
|-0.09%
Rates as of June 6, 2025.
The rates listed here are Bankrate's overnight average rates and are based on the assumptions indicated here. Actual rates listed within the site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of Friday, June 6th, 2025 at 6:30 a.m. ET.
Mortgage purchase rates
Current 30 year mortgage rate moves down
0.10%
Today's average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.84 percent, a decrease of 10 basis points over the last week. This time a month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 6.85 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay a combined $654.59 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's a decline of $6.69 from last week.
15-year mortgage rate slides
0.07%
The average rate for a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.03 percent, down 7 basis points from a week ago.
Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost roughly $845 per $100,000 borrowed.
5/1 adjustable rate mortgage trends upward
0.05%
The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 6.23 percent, up 5 basis points from a week ago.
Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.23 percent would cost about $614 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years.
Jumbo mortgage interest rate eases
0.09%
The current average rate you'll pay for jumbo mortgages is 6.89 percent, a decrease of 9 basis points from a week ago. Last month on the 6th, the average rate was below that at 6.85 percent.
At today's average rate, you'll pay $657.93 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's down $6.03 from what it would have been last week.
Mortgage refinance rates
Current 30 year mortgage refinance rate moves upward
0.06%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.84 percent, up 6 basis points since the same time last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was higher at 6.92 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $654.59 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's an increase of $4.00 over what you would have paid last week.
Will mortgage rates stay the same in 2025?
It’s hard to say. Recently released minutes from the Federal Reserve’s May meeting underscored concerns about the economic effects of tariffs, particularly stagflation and unemployment. Historically, in a down or uncertain economy, mortgage rates tend to decrease.
Learn more: What happens to mortgage rates in a recession?
Then there’s the tax bill, which could exacerbate the debt and deficit issue, says Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate.
“That has potential implications for mortgage rates in the intermediate and long terms,” Hamrick says.
Should you wait to buy a home?
If you're financially ready to buy a home, try not to let recession fears change those plans, experts recently shared with Bankrate. It’s best to base your homebuying decisions on your individual needs and what you can afford, less so the broader economic picture.
“The longer you wait, the more you’ll wind up paying for the home,” says Rick Sharga, president and CEO of CJ Patrick Company.
The exception might be homebuyers who work in a field directly affected by tariffs, like shipping and warehousing, Sharga says.
Learn more: Why recession fears shouldn’t derail your homebuying plans
Is refinancing a good idea in 2025?
Whether you refinance your mortgage hinges on a few things: your rate today, how rates might move in the future and your long-term plans. We recently ran down four scenarios in which refinancing might make sense for you today, even as rates are elevated. If you got your mortgage recently and your credit score has improved, for instance, you might still be able to get a lower rate.
“These directional signals can help make sure you’re ready to move instantly if rates do go down — and potentially save yourself thousands of dollars over the life of your loan,” Sharga writes.
More on current mortgage rates
Methodology
The mortgage rates in this story are derived from our national rate and APR averages. Bankrate’s mortgage rates include these national rate and APR averages; Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages; and “top offers”:
- National rate and APR averages: Displayed as daily and weekly averages, these rates and APRs are primarily collected from the 5 largest banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages: Reported weekly, this long-standing survey collects rates from banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- “Top offers”: Displayed daily and weekly, these are an average of the rates listed first on our rate tables as advertised by our partners. The averages shown are based on the loan type and term selected.
You can compare national average mortgage rates to top offers to see how much you could save when shopping on Bankrate. Learn more about Bankrate’s how we collect, display and report mortgage rates.
Learn more about Bankrate’s rate averages, editorial guidelines and how we make money.