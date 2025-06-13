Rates rise as inflation softer than expected | Current mortgage and refinance rates, June 13, 2025
Average mortgage rates edged higher for all loan terms compared to a week ago, according to Bankrate data. Rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed, 5/1 ARMs and jumbo loans jumped.
Employment data released on June 6 by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed slowing job growth, with 139,000 jobs added in May 2025, down by 10,000 jobs year-over-year. Unemployment remained steady at 4.2 percent, but the participation rate decreased by 0.2 percent, indicating fewer people are looking for employment. This data comes ahead of the Federal Reserve’s upcoming meeting on June 17 and 18, with many hoping they’ll slash rates. That’s unlikely to happen, though, according to Mike Fratantoni, chief economist and senior vice president for the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).
“These data lined up well with market expectations and are likely to keep the Federal Reserve on hold for the next meeting or two,” said Fratantoni in a statement. “If the job market does weaken further this summer, as MBA forecasts, there will likely be two cuts to the federal funds target this year.”
|Mortgage type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.87%
|6.84%
|+0.03%
|15-year fixed
|6.04%
|6.03%
|+0.01%
|5/1 ARM
|6.26%
|6.23%
|+0.03%
|30-year fixed jumbo
|6.92%
|6.89%
|+0.03%
Rates accurate as of June 13, 2025.
The rates listed here are Bankrate's overnight average rates and are based on the assumptions indicated here. Actual rates displayed within the site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of Friday, June 13th, 2025 at 6:30 a.m. ET.
Mortgage purchase rates
30-year mortgage rate advances
0.03%
The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage for today is 6.87 percent, up 3 basis points over the last seven days. Last month on the 13th, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 6.90 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay a combined $656.59 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. Compared to last week, that's $2.00 higher.
Standard lending practices defer to the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage as the go-to for most borrowers buying a home as it allows the borrower to disperse loan payments out over 30 years, keeping their monthly payment lower.
15-year mortgage rate climbs
0.01%
The average rate for a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.04 percent, up 1 basis point over the last seven days.
Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost around $846 per $100,000 borrowed.
5/1 ARM rate advances
0.03%
The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable rate mortgage is 6.26 percent, up 3 basis points from a week ago.
Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.26 percent would cost about $616 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years.
Current jumbo mortgage rate increases
0.03%
The average rate for a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 6.92 percent, an increase of 3 basis points from a week ago. Last month on the 13th, jumbo mortgages' average rate was below that at 6.92 percent.
At today's average jumbo rate, you'll pay $659.94 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's an increase of $2.01 over what you would have paid last week.
Mortgage refinance rates
Current 30 year mortgage refinance rate dips
0.01%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.83 percent, down 1 basis point since the same time last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was higher at 6.89 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $653.92 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That represents a decline of $0.67 over what it would have been last week.
Will mortgage rates stay the same in 2025?
It’s hard to say. Recently released minutes from the Federal Reserve’s May meeting underscored concerns about the economic effects of tariffs, particularly stagflation and unemployment. Mortgage rates often decline in times of uncertainty, but not always.
Learn more: What happens to mortgage rates in a recession?
Then there’s the tax bill, which could exacerbate the debt and deficit issue, says Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate.
“That has potential implications for mortgage rates in the intermediate and long terms,” Hamrick says.
How to get a low mortgage rate today
If you're shopping for a mortgage now, here are a few tips to help you get the best possible rate:
- Improve your credit score. While you can get a mortgage with a lower score, the best rates go to borrowers with a 780 or higher. Here are some ways to help increase your credit score before you apply for a mortgage.
- Raise your down payment. If you're buying a home and able to afford it, consider making a higher down payment. You'll borrow less and get a lower rate.
- Shop around. Compare mortgage offers from at least three different lenders.
- Lock your rate. If you were preapproved for an attractive rate but think rates might rise before you find a home, it might make sense to lock in your offer or inquire about a float-down option. With the latter, you'll lock in your lower rate now, but can get an even lower rate if prevailing rates fall.
Should you refinance your mortgage this year?
Whether you refinance your mortgage hinges on a few things: your rate today, how rates might move in the future and your long-term plans. We recently ran down four scenarios in which refinancing might make sense for you today, even as rates are elevated. If you got your mortgage recently and your credit score has improved, for instance, you might still be able to get a lower rate.
“These directional signals can help make sure you’re ready to move instantly if rates do go down — and potentially save yourself thousands of dollars over the life of your loan,” Sharga writes.
More on current mortgage rates
Methodology
The mortgage rates in this story are derived from our national rate and APR averages. Bankrate’s mortgage rates include these national rate and APR averages; Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages; and “top offers”:
- National rate and APR averages: Displayed as daily and weekly averages, these rates and APRs are primarily collected from the 5 largest banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages: Reported weekly, this long-standing survey collects rates from banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- “Top offers”: Displayed daily and weekly, these are an average of the rates listed first on our rate tables as advertised by our partners. The averages shown are based on the loan type and term selected.
You can compare national average mortgage rates to top offers to see how much you could save when shopping on Bankrate. Learn more about Bankrate’s how we collect, display and report mortgage rates.
Learn more about Bankrate’s rate averages, editorial guidelines and how we make money.