Most rates decrease: Is now the right time to refinance? | Mortgage and refinance rates for July 25, 2025
Average mortgage rates were mostly down compared to a week ago, according to Bankrate data. The average rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed and 5/1 ARM loans moved lower, while rates for jumbo mortgages remained flat.
Mortgage rates recently rose to their highest level in four weeks, thanks in part to higher inflation. The Consumer Price Index increased 2.7 percent year-over-year in June, more than in May, as tariffs start to take effect.
That climb makes it more likely the Federal Reserve will leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged when policymakers meet this month. The Fed doesn’t determine mortgage rates, but its decisions have broad-reaching effects, including on borrowing costs.
|Loan type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.75%
|6.77%
|-0.02%
|15-year fixed
|5.91%
|5.95%
|-0.04%
|5/1 ARM
|6.03%
|6.04%
|-0.01%
|30-year fixed jumbo
|6.78%
|6.78%
|FLAT
Rates accurate as of July 25, 2025.
The rates listed here are marketplace averages based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates listed on-site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of Friday, July 25th, 2025 at 6:30 a.m. ET.
Mortgage purchase rates
Current 30 year mortgage rate retreats
0.02%
The average rate you'll pay for a 30-year fixed mortgage today is 6.75 percent, down 2 basis points since the same time last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was unchanged, at 6.75 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay a combined $648.60 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. Compared with last week, that's $1.33 lower.
Use our mortgage calculator to calculate your monthly payments and see how much you’ll save by adding extra payments. This calculator will also help you calculate how much interest you’ll fork up over the life of the loan.
15-year mortgage rate drops
0.04%
The average rate for the benchmark 15-year fixed mortgage is 5.91 percent, down 4 basis points since the same time last week.
Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost roughly $839 per $100,000 borrowed.
5/1 ARM rate retreats
0.01%
The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable rate mortgage is 6.03 percent, falling 1 basis point since the same time last week.
Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.03 percent would cost about $601 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years.
Jumbo loan interest rate stays put
FLAT
The average jumbo mortgage rate today is 6.78 percent, unaltered since the same time last week. A month ago, jumbo mortgages' average rate was above that at 6.79 percent.
At today's average rate, you'll pay a combined $650.59 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow.
Mortgage refinance rates
30-year mortgage refinance rate advances
0.01%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.78 percent, up 1 basis point over the last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was higher at 6.81 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $650.59 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. Compared with last week, that's $0.66 higher.
Will mortgage rates go down in 2025?
It’s possible. Some mortgage rate forecasts indicate 30-year rates could drop as low as 6.1 percent by the end of the 2025, while others foresee rates remaining more or less where they are now. Thirty-year rates have stayed within a range of 6.5 to 7.1 percent since October.
Even if rates come down, many homeowners plan to stay put this year, according to Bankrate’s recent Mortgage Rates Sentiment Survey. Regardless of rate movement, 51 percent of homeowners say they wouldn’t be comfortable buying a home in 2025. That sentiment was shared by 54 percent of homeowners who say they wouldn’t be comfortable selling.
How to get a lower mortgage rate today
If you're shopping for a mortgage now, here are a few tips to help you get the best possible rate:
- Improve your credit score. While you might be eligible for a mortgage with a lower score, the best rates go to borrowers with a 780 score or higher.
- Raise your down payment. If you're buying a home and able to afford it, consider making a higher down payment. You'll borrow less and get a lower rate.
- Shop around. Compare mortgage offers from at least three different lenders.
- Lock your rate. If you were preapproved for an attractive rate but think rates might rise before you find a home, it might make sense to lock in your offer or inquire about a float-down option. With the latter, you'll lock in your lower rate now, but can get an even lower rate if prevailing rates fall.
Should you refinance your mortgage this year?
Whether you refinance your mortgage hinges on a few things: your rate today, how rates might move in the future and your long-term plans. If you got your mortgage recently and your credit score has improved, for instance, you might still be able to get a lower rate.
You also don't necessarily need a significantly lower rate to see savings. It's important to understand what rate you qualify for and do the math for your unique situation.
Methodology
The mortgage rates in this story are derived from our national rate and APR averages. Bankrate’s mortgage rates include these national rate and APR averages; Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages; and “top offers”:
- National rate and APR averages: Displayed as daily and weekly averages, these rates and APRs are primarily collected from the 5 largest banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- Bankrate Monitor (BRM) National Index rate averages: Reported weekly, this long-standing survey collects rates from banks and thrifts across hundreds of markets in the U.S.
- “Top offers”: Displayed daily and weekly, these are an average of the rates listed first on our rate tables as advertised by our partners. The averages shown are based on the loan type and term selected.
You can compare national average mortgage rates to top offers to see how much you could save when shopping on Bankrate. Learn more about Bankrate’s how we collect, display and report mortgage rates.