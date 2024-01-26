ARM rates decline - Mortgage rates, January 26th, 2024

National mortgage rates were mostly lower compared to a week ago, according to rates data collected by Bankrate. Average rates for 30-year fixed, 5/1 ARMs and jumbo loans decreased, while rates for 15-year home loans increased.

Mortgage rates could gradually come down this year, according to Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate chief financial analyst. As the Federal Reserve stopped raising rates in 2023, mortgages rates started to drop at the end of Q4. The central bank now forecasts rate cuts in 2024 — a reversal that would touch all corners of the economy, including on the 10-year Treasury, a key benchmark for fixed-rate mortgages.

“The 10-year Treasury yield that serves as a baseline for fixed mortgage rates will have a bouncy journey lower, moving back above 4 percent early in 2024 but trending lower as inflation cools and the Fed gets closer to cutting rates,” says McBride. “For mortgage rates, that portends a general downtrend — albeit with fits and starts — in 2024.”

Rates last updated January 26, 2024.

These rates are marketplace averages based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates listed across the site may vary. This story has been reviewed by Suzanne De Vita. All rate data accurate as of Friday, January 26th, 2024 at 7:30 a.m.

30-year fixed-rate mortgage trends down, -0.01%

The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage for today is 6.99 percent, down 1 basis point over the last seven days. This time a month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was unchanged, at 6.99 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay a combined $664.63 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's down $0.67 from what it would have been last week.

There are several advantages to choosing a fixed-rate mortgage , including predictable mortgage payments.

15-year fixed mortgage rate climbs, +0.01%

The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 6.47 percent, up 1 basis point over the last seven days.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost around $869 per $100,000 borrowed. The bigger payment may be a little tougher to find room for in your monthly budget than a 30-year mortgage payment, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll come out several thousand dollars ahead over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much more quickly.

5/1 ARM retreats, -0.25%

The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 6.12 percent, falling 25 basis points from a week ago.

Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, are mortgage terms that come with a floating interest rate. To put it another way, the interest rate will change at regular intervals, unlike fixed-rate mortgages. These loan types are best for people who expect to sell or refinance before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be considerably higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.

While borrowers shunned ARMs during the pandemic days of super-low rates, this type of loan has made a comeback as mortgage rates have risen.

Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.12 percent would cost about $607 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years, but could climb hundreds of dollars higher afterward, depending on the loan's terms.

Jumbo mortgage rate trends down, -0.03%

The average rate for a jumbo mortgage is 7.02 percent, a decrease of 3 basis points since the same time last week. This time a month ago, jumbo mortgages' average rate was above that, at 7.05 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $666.65 for every $100,000 you borrow. That's $2.01 lower, compared with last week.

Mortgage refinance rates

Current 30 year mortgage refinance rate trends down, -0.02%

The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 7.19 percent, down 2 basis points over the last seven days. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower, at 7.13 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $678.11 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That represents a decline of $1.36 over what it would have been last week.

Where are mortgage rates going?

The Federal Reserve has signaled that it intends to cut rates in 2024, depending on inflation and employment data and other factors. The Fed meets again on Jan. 31.

As of mid-January, the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage sits at just under 7 percent. As the year progresses, expect rates to slowly trend downward, says McBride.

“Mortgage rates will spend the bulk of the year in the 6s, with movement below 6 percent confined to the back half of the year,” says McBride.

The rates on 30-year mortgages mostly follow the 10-year treasury, which shifts continuously as economic conditions dictate, while the cost of variable-rate home loans mirror the Fed’s moves. These broader factors influence overall rate movement. As a borrower, you could be quoted a higher or lower rate compared to the trend.

What today's rates mean for your mortgage

While mortgage rates change daily, it’s unlikely we’ll see rates back at 3 percent any time soon. If you’re shopping for a mortgage now, it might be wise to lock your rate when you find an affordable loan. If your house-hunt is taking longer than anticipated, revisit your budget so you’ll know exactly how much house you can afford at prevailing market rates.

To help you uncover the best deal, get at least three loan offers, according to Freddie Mac research. You don’t have to stick with your bank or credit union, either. There are many types of mortgage lenders, including online-only and local, smaller shops.

"All too often, some [homebuyers] take the path of least resistance when seeking a mortgage, in part because the process of buying a home can be stressful, complicated and time-consuming," says Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate. "But when we’re talking about the potential of saving a lot of money, seeking the best deal on a mortgage has an excellent return on investment. Why leave that money on the table when all it takes is a bit more effort to shop around for the best rate, or lowest cost, on a mortgage?”

Methodology

Bankrate displays two sets of rate averages that are produced from two surveys we conduct: one daily (“overnight averages”) and the other weekly (“Bankrate Monitor averages”).

The rates on this page represent our overnight averages. For these averages, APRs and rates are based on no existing relationship or automatic payments.

Learn more about Bankrate’s rate averages, editorial guidelines and how we make money.