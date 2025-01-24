Rates decrease - Mortgage and refinance rates for today, January 24, 2025
Mortgage rate trends
30 year fixed
15 year fixed
5/1 ARM
30 year fixed jumbo
Average mortgage rates fell across all terms from a week ago, according to Bankrate data. Rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed, 5/1 ARMs and jumbo loans all declined.
|Loan type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|7.01%
|7.11%
|-0.10%
|15-year fixed
|6.27%
|6.39%
|-0.12%
|5/1 ARM
|6.52%
|6.60%
|-0.08%
|30-year fixed jumbo
|7.07%
|7.16%
|-0.09%
Rates as of January 24, 2025.
The rates listed here are Bankrate's overnight average rates and are based on the assumptions here. Actual rates displayed on-site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of Friday, January 24th, 2025 at 6:30 a.m. ET.
Several factors move mortgage rates, some more impactful than others. In December, the Federal Reserve cut its key benchmark rate for a third time, yet mortgage rates have only risen since policymakers began cutting rates in the fall. The next Fed announcement comes Jan. 29.
Thirty-year mortgage rates tend to track the 10-year Treasury yield, which shifts continuously alongside the economy and the forces that shape it.
More recently, rates have been driven by factors like inflation, a changing White House and geopolitical developments abroad. According to Greg McBride, CFA, chief financial analyst for Bankrate, the latest core inflation readings could damper rising bond yields and mortgage rates in the short term.
Mortgage purchase rates
Current 30 year mortgage rate slides
0.10%
Today's average 30-year fixed-mortgage rate is 7.01 percent, a decrease of 10 basis points over the last seven days. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 7.03 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $665.97 for every $100,000 you borrow. That's lower by $6.74 than it would have been last week.
Use Bankrate’s mortgage rate calculator to approximate your monthly payments and see how much you’ll save by adding extra payments. Our tool will also help you calculate how much interest you’ll pay over the life of your loan.
15-year mortgage rate falls
0.12%
The average rate for a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.27 percent, down 12 basis points over the last week.
Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost approximately $859 per $100,000 borrowed.
5/1 ARM trends down
0.08%
The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable rate mortgage is 6.52 percent, falling 8 basis points since the same time last week.
Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.52 percent would cost about $633 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years.
Jumbo mortgage interest rate declines
0.09%
The average jumbo mortgage rate is 7.07 percent, a decrease of 9 basis points since the same time last week. This time a month ago, the average rate for jumbo mortgages was lower at 7.04 percent.
At today's average rate, you'll pay a combined $670.01 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That represents a decline of $6.07 over what it would have been last week.
Mortgage refinance rates
30-year mortgage refinance rate moves down
0.08%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 7.01 percent, down 8 basis points from a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was higher at 7.07 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $665.97 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's down $5.39 from what it would have been last week.
Will mortgage rates go down in 2025?
Mortgage rates aren’t as high now as they were earlier in 2024, but they’re nowhere near as low as they were in the pandemic years. The average 30-year fixed rate was 7.19 percent as of Jan. 15, according to Bankrate’s survey of lenders.
For now, experts anticipate more of the same in 2025.
“The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate will spend most of the year in the 6s, with a short-lived spike above 7 percent, but never getting below 6 percent,” said Greg McBride in his 2025 forecast.
Should you refinance your mortgage in 2025?
Whether you refinance your mortgage hinges on a few things: your rate today, how rates might move in the future and your long-term plans.
Eighty-four percent of collective mortgage debt is priced at 6 percent or below, according to a recent report from Realtor.com. If current forecasts bear out and rates stay within the 6 percent range, most mortgage holders won’t get a lower rate by refinancing.
Still, even a little rate movement to the downside could prompt you to swap your loan. When 30-year rates dipped into the low 6s in the fall, over 300,000 borrowers refinanced, with nearly 150,000 of those being rate-and-term refinances, according to data from ICE Mortgage Technology.
Methodology
Bankrate displays two sets of rate averages that are produced from two surveys we conduct: one daily (“overnight averages”) and the other weekly (“Bankrate Monitor averages”).
The rates on this page represent our overnight averages. For these averages, APRs and rates are based on no existing relationship or automatic payments.
Learn more about Bankrate’s rate averages, editorial guidelines and how we make money.