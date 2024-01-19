Rates continue falling | Mortgage rates for January 19th, 2024
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
Mortgage interest rates were mostly lower compared to a week ago, according to data collected by Bankrate. Average rates for 30-year fixed, 5/1 ARMs and jumbo loans decreased, while rates for 15-year fixed mortgages increased.
Mortgage rates could gradually come down this year, according to Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate chief financial analyst. Rates began retreating in the back half of 2023 as inflation continued to cool and the Federal Reserve halted rate increases. The central bank now expects to cut rates in 2024 — a move that would have broad economic impact, including on the 10-year Treasury, the main driver of fixed mortgage rates.
“The 10-year Treasury yield that serves as a baseline for fixed mortgage rates will have a bouncy journey lower, moving back above 4 percent early in 2024 but trending lower as inflation cools and the Fed gets closer to cutting rates,” says McBride. “For mortgage rates, that portends a general downtrend — albeit with fits and starts — in 2024.”
|Loan type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|7.00%
|7.02%
|-0.02
|15-year fixed
|6.46%
|6.39%
|+0.07
|5/1 ARM
|6.37%
|6.41%
|-0.04
|30-year fixed jumbo
|7.05%
|7.06%
|-0.01
Rates accurate as of January 19, 2024.
The rates listed above are Bankrate's overnight average rates and are based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates listed within the site may vary. This story has been reviewed by Suzanne De Vita. All rate data accurate as of Friday, January 19th, 2024 at 7:30 a.m.
30-year fixed-rate mortgage moves down, -0.02%
The average rate you'll pay for a 30-year fixed mortgage today is 7.00 percent, a decrease of 2 basis points since the same time last week. This time a month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 7.01 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay a combined $665.30 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's down $1.35 from what it would have been last week.
While the 30-year rate is the most popular mortgage term, as with any financial product, the 30-year mortgage has some downsides, including:
- More total interest paid. Stretching out repayment to a 30-year term means you pay more overall in interest than you would with a shorter-term loan.
- Higher mortgage rates. Lenders charge higher interest rates for 30-year mortgages compared to 15-year loans. That's because they're taking on the risk of not being repaid for a longer time span.
- Slower equity growth. The amortization table for a 30-year mortgage reveals a harsh reality: In the early years, almost all of your payments go to interest rather than principal. A 15-year loan brings a higher monthly payment but much faster retirement of the loan amount.
- Buying a more expensive house than you should. Just because you might be able to afford more house with a 30-year loan doesn’t mean you should stretch your budget to the breaking point. Give yourself some breathing room for other financial goals and unexpected expenses. Use Bankrate’s home affordability calculator to determine how much house you can afford.
- Expert poll: Mortgage rate trend predictions for this week
- The latest mortgage news for this week
- Compare current mortgage rates for today
Read more: What is a fixed-rate mortgage and how does it work?
15-year mortgage rate advances, +0.07%
The average rate for a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.46 percent, up 7 basis points from a week ago.
Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost around $869 per $100,000 borrowed. The bigger payment may be a little more difficult to find room for in your monthly budget than a 30-year mortgage payment, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll come out several thousand dollars ahead over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much more quickly.
5/1 ARM retreats, -0.04%
The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 6.37 percent, down 4 basis points over the last 7 days.
Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, are home loans that come with a floating interest rate. To put it another way, the interest rate will change at regular intervals, unlike fixed-rate mortgages. These loan types are best for those who expect to sell or refinance before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be substantially higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.
While borrowers shunned ARMs during the pandemic days of super-low rates, this type of loan has made a comeback as mortgage rates have risen.
Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.37 percent would cost about $624 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years, but could increase by hundreds of dollars afterward, depending on the loan's terms.
Jumbo loan interest rate retreats, -0.01%
The current average rate you'll pay for jumbo mortgages is 7.05 percent, a decrease of 1 basis point since the same time last week. Last month on the 19th, the average rate was greater than 7.05, at 7.07 percent.
At today's average jumbo rate, you'll pay a combined $668.66 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's a decline of $0.68 from last week.
Mortgage refinance rates
30-year fixed-rate refinance rises, +0.06%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 7.21 percent, up 6 basis points over the last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower, at 7.20 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $679.47 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. Compared with last week, that's $4.06 higher.
Where are mortgage rates going?
At its most recent meeting in December, the Federal Reserve signaled it was done raising interest rates and would begin cuts in 2024. Mortgage rates plummeted as a result and remain under 7 percent as of early January.
This dynamic could hold throughout the year, says McBride.
“Mortgage rates will spend the bulk of the year in the 6s, with movement below 6 percent confined to the back half of the year,” says McBride.
The rates on 30-year mortgages mostly follow the 10-year treasury, which shifts continuously as economic conditions dictate, while the cost of variable-rate home loans mirror the Fed’s moves. These broader factors influence overall rate movement. The specific rate you’d qualify for is tied to your credit score, loan type and other variables.
What these rates mean for you and your mortgageWhile mortgage rates are notoriously volatile, there is some consensus that we won’t see rates back at 3 percent. If you’re shopping for a mortgage now, it might be wise to lock your rate when you find an affordable loan. If your house-hunt is taking longer than expected, revisit your budget so you’ll know exactly how much house you can afford at prevailing market rates.
To help you uncover the best deal, get at least three loan offers, according to Freddie Mac research. You don’t have to stick with your bank or credit union, either. There are many types of mortgage lenders, including online-only and local, smaller shops.
"All too often, some [homebuyers] take the path of least resistance when seeking a mortgage, in part because the process of buying a home can be stressful, complicated and time-consuming," says Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate. "But when we’re talking about the potential of saving a lot of money, seeking the best deal on a mortgage has an excellent return on investment. Why leave that money on the table when all it takes is a bit more effort to shop around for the best rate, or lowest cost, on a mortgage?”
More on current mortgage rates
Methodology
Bankrate displays two sets of rate averages that are produced from two surveys we conduct: one daily (“overnight averages”) and the other weekly (“Bankrate Monitor averages”).
The rates on this page represent our overnight averages. For these averages, APRs and rates are based on no existing relationship or automatic payments.
Learn more about Bankrate’s rate averages, editorial guidelines and how we make money.