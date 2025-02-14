Majority of rates rise - Current mortgage and refinance rates, February 14, 2025
Mortgage rate trends
30 year fixed
15 year fixed
5/1 ARM
30 year fixed jumbo
Mortgage interest rates were mostly up compared to a week ago, according to Bankrate data. Average rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed and jumbo loans ticked up, while 5/1 ARM rates declined.
Several factors move mortgage rates, some more impactful than others. The Federal Reserve has shifted from cutting rates to holding off for now as inflation resists slowing. The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed higher than expected inflation in January.
“This will delay any rate cuts by the Fed this year until there are clear signs that either inflation is trending toward 2 percent or the economy begins to face net job losses,” says Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors.
Keep in mind the Fed doesn’t delegate fixed mortgage rates. Those tend to track the 10-year Treasury yield, which moves up or down depending on investors’ tolerance for risk — a sentiment that shifts with inflation and other economic reports.
“Signs that inflation is picking up again won’t be helpful to bond yields, mortgage rates or prospective borrowers," says Greg McBride, CFA, chief financial analyst for Bankrate.
|Mortgage type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.92%
|6.91%
|+0.01%
|15-year fixed
|6.21%
|6.18%
|+0.03%
|5/1 ARM
|6.30%
|6.32%
|-0.02%
|30-year fixed jumbo
|7.03%
|7.01%
|+0.02%
Rates as of February 14, 2025.
The rates listed above are averages based on the assumptions indicated here. Actual rates displayed on-site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of Friday, February 14th, 2025 at 6:30 a.m. ET.
Mortgage purchase rates
Current 30 year mortgage rate moves higher
Today's average 30-year fixed-mortgage rate is 6.92 percent, up 1 basis point over the last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 7.11 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay a combined $659.94 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's an increase of $0.67 over what you would have paid last week.
The 30-year mortgage is the most popular home loan, and it has a number of advantages. Among them:
- Lower monthly payment: Compared to a shorter-term mortgage, such as 15 years, the 30-year mortgage offers more affordable monthly payments spread over time.
- Stability: With a 30-year fixed mortgage, you lock in a set principal and interest payment, making it easier to plan your housing expenses for the long term. Remember: Your monthly housing payment can change if your homeowners insurance premiums and property taxes go up or, less likely, down.
- Buying power: With lower payments, you might qualify for a larger loan amount or a more expensive home.
- Flexibility. Lower monthly payments can free up some of your monthly budget for other goals, like building an emergency fund, contributing to retirement or college tuition, or saving for home repairs and maintenance.
15-year mortgage rate rises
The average rate for a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.21 percent, up 3 basis points since the same time last week.
Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost roughly $855 per $100,000 borrowed.
5/1 adjustable rate mortgage moves lower
The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable rate mortgage is 6.30 percent, ticking down 2 basis points since the same time last week.
Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.30 percent would cost about $619 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years.
Jumbo mortgage goes up
The average rate for a 30-year jumbo mortgage is 7.03 percent, an increase of 2 basis points over the last week. Last month on the 14th, the average rate was higher at 7.14 percent.
At today's average jumbo rate, you'll pay $667.32 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's an extra $1.35 compared with last week.
Mortgage refinance rates
Current 30 year mortgage refinance rate dips
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.86 percent, down 2 basis points from a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was higher at 7.12 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $655.93 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's lower by $1.33 than it would have been last week.
Will mortgage rates go down in 2025?
Mortgage rates have started off 2025 slightly higher than the yearly averages for 2024 and 2023. The average 30-year fixed rate was 7.03 percent as of Feb. 12, according to Bankrate’s survey of lenders.
“Prospective homebuyers should keep an eye on inflation, more so than the Fed, as a decline in inflation is a necessary precursor to Treasury yields and mortgage rates moving lower,” McBride says.
While rates this year might not go down as much as hoped, there is at least one lower-rate trend sticking around: rate buydowns, particularly on newly-built homes.
“Home builders have added more new homes last year and continue to offer rate buydowns on new construction,” says Dr. Selma Hepp, chief economist for CoreLogic.
Should you refinance your mortgage in 2025?
The answer depends on your current interest rate, how prevailing rates move this year and your individual goals.
Eighty-four percent of collective mortgage debt is priced at 6 percent or below, according to a recent report from Realtor.com. If current forecasts bear out and rates stay within the 6 percent range, most mortgage holders won’t get a lower rate by refinancing.
Still, even a little rate movement to the downside could prompt you to swap your loan. When 30-year rates dipped into the low 6s in the fall, over 300,000 borrowers refinanced, with nearly 150,000 of those being rate-and-term refinances, according to data from ICE Mortgage Technology.
More on current mortgage rates
