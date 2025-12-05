30-year mortgage rates increase - When will rates change? | Today's mortgage and refinance rates, December 5, 2025
National mortgage rates were mostly higher compared to a week ago, according to Bankrate data. Average rates for 30-year fixed, 5/1 ARM and jumbo loans rose, while 15-year fixed rates declined.
Bond yields have trended downward since last week as we head into Thanksgiving weekend. A jobs report by payroll company ADP showed the labor market shedding over 50,000 jobs for the past four weeks. This sent investors to buy 10-year Treasury bonds, driving the yield and taking mortgage rates with them.
Along with a declining jobs report, the latest consumer confidence report by the nonprofit Conference Board showed tumbling consumer confidence in the economy. The Consumer Confidence Index is at the lowest since April of this year — the month when widespread tariffs were announced on the so-called “Liberation Day.”
As we head towards the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announcement on Dec. 10, mortgage rates could fluctuate depending on where things land.
“Inflation is easing gradually, but not fast enough to force the Fed’s hand, and the labor market, while cooling, still reflects underlying stability,” says Dr. Anthony Kellum, president and CEO of Kellum Mortgage. “Until the Fed provides clearer direction, I expect rates to remain essentially the same, with only minor ups and downs.”
|Loan type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.27%
|6.25%
|+0.02%
|15-year fixed
|5.57%
|5.58%
|-0.01%
|5/1 ARM
|5.59%
|5.58%
|+0.01%
|30-year fixed jumbo
|6.50%
|6.39%
|+0.11%
Rates accurate as of 12/05/2025.
Mortgage purchase rates
30-year mortgage rate moves upward
0.02%
Today's average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.27 percent, an increase of 0.02 basis points over the last week. This time a month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 6.26 percent.
15-year mortgage rate trends downward
0.01%
The average rate for the benchmark 15-year fixed mortgage is 5.57 percent, down 0.01 basis points over the last week.
5/1 ARM rate advances
0.01%
The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.59 percent, up 0.01 basis points over the last week.
Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, are mortgage loans that come with a floating interest rate. To put it another way, the interest rate can change periodically throughout the life of the loan, unlike fixed-rate mortgages. These types of loans are best for those who expect to sell or refinance before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be materially higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.
Jumbo mortgage moves higher
0.11%
The average jumbo mortgage rate is 6.50 percent, up 0.11 basis points from a week ago. Last month on the, the average rate on a jumbo mortgage was lower, at 6.42 percent.
Mortgage refinance rates
30-year mortgage refinance trends upward
0.05%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.72 percent, up 0.05 basis points from a week ago. Last month on the, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower, at 6.55 percent.
How quickly are mortgage rates changing?
Bankrate’s Mortgage Rate Variability Index was a 5 out of 10 for the week of Nov. 26, indicating an average deviation in the mortgage offers on Bankrate.
How do today's mortgage rates compare to historical rates?
Today's mortgage rates are much lower than 7.2 percent, the average of the past 40 years, according to Bankrate data. So far in 2025, the 30-year mortgage rate has averaged 6.72 percent.
Mortgage rate history: 1970s to today
When should you lock your mortgage rate?
Given how unpredictable the economy and mortgage market is, locking in your mortgage rate provides some degree of certainty. Many homebuyers choose to lock their rates after their offer on a home has been accepted, but you can lock sooner than that if you think rates will rise before you find a home. Before you lock your mortgage rate, ask your lender:
- How much does it cost to lock a rate? Many lenders offer free rate locks, but only for a certain time frame. Ask about any rate lock fees or lock extension fees.
- How long does the rate lock last? The typical initial rate lock lasts 30 to 60 days, though some lenders do 90-day initial locks. Beyond that, you’ll need to ask for an extension.
- If rates drop, will I be able to take a lower rate? Some lenders allow you to take a lower rate after you lock in, known as a float-down lock. If your lender offers this, be sure you understand the details, including whether there’s an additional fee or rate change threshold.
More on current mortgage rates
