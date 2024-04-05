Majority of rates increase | Current mortgage rates, April 5th, 2024

Mortgage interest rates were mostly up versus last week, according to rates data collected by Bankrate. Rates for 30-year fixed, 5/1 ARMs, and jumbo loans increased, while 15-year fixed mortgage rates decreased.

While mortgage rates are still on track to gradually come down this year, the path might be bumpy. Lenders price mortgages based on many variables, but overall, fixed mortgage rates follow the 10-year Treasury yield, which moves as investor appetite fluctuates with the state of the economy and Federal Reserve decisions.

The Fed indicated it'd cut rates in 2024, but policymakers held off at its latest meeting, citing the need for more promising economic data. The Fed has been working to bring inflation back to its 2 percent target since 2022.

“The Fed is not in a hurry to start cutting interest rates as the progress toward 2 percent inflation has encountered some turbulence,” says Greg McBride, CFA, chief financial analyst for Bankrate.

For now, the Fed expects to issue three rate cuts in 2024. When that happens, the rates on a variety of financial products, including mortgages, should follow suit.

Whether mortgage rates move up or down, though, it’s tough to time the market. Often, the decision to buy a home comes down to needs. Depending on your situation, it might make sense to take a higher rate now and hope to refinance later — buying a home at today’s prices rather than a higher price in the future, while building equity that much sooner.

Today's 30-year mortgage rate moves up, +0.05%

The average rate you'll pay for a 30-year fixed mortgage today is 6.95 percent, an increase of 5 basis points from a week ago. This time a month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 6.95 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $661.95 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's an additional $3.35 per $100,000 compared to last week.

The popular 30-year mortgage has a number of advantages:

Lower monthly payment: The 30-year mortgage offers lower, more affordable payments spread over time compared with shorter-term mortgages.

Stability: With a 30-year fixed mortgage, you lock in a set principal and interest payment, making it easier to plan your housing expenses for the long term. Remember: Your monthly housing payment can still change if your homeowners insurance premiums and property taxes go up or, less likely, down.

Buying power: With lower payments, you might qualify for a larger loan amountor a more expensive home.

Flexibility: Lower monthly payments can free up some of your monthly budget for other goals, like saving for emergencies, retirement, college tuition or home repairs and maintenance.

15-year fixed mortgage rate declines, -0.01%

The average rate you'll pay for a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.34 percent, down 1 basis point since the same time last week.

Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost around $862 per $100,000 borrowed. That may put more pressure on your monthly budget than a 30-year mortgage would, but it comes with some big advantages: You'll come out several thousand dollars ahead over the life of the loan in total interest paid and build equity much faster.

5/1 adjustable rate mortgage advances, +0.18%

The average rate on a 5/1 adjustable rate mortgage is 6.45 percent, up 18 basis points from a week ago.

Adjustable-rate mortgages, or ARMs, are mortgage loans that come with a floating interest rate. In other words, the interest rate will change at regular intervals, unlike fixed-rate mortgages. These types of loans are best for people who expect to refinance or sell before the first or second adjustment. Rates could be substantially higher when the loan first adjusts, and thereafter.

While borrowers shunned ARMs during the pandemic days of super-low rates, this type of loan has made a comeback as mortgage rates have risen.

Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.45 percent would cost about $629 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years, but could ratchet higher by hundreds of dollars afterward, depending on the loan's terms.

Jumbo mortgage rate trends upward, +0.04%

The average rate you'll pay for a jumbo mortgage is 7.04 percent, an increase of 4 basis points from a week ago. Last month on the 5th, the average rate for jumbo mortgages was lesser at 7.03 percent.

At today's average jumbo rate, you'll pay a combined $667.99 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. Compared to last week, that's $2.69 higher.

Refinance rates

30-year mortgage refinance advances, +0.10%

The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.98 percent, up 10 basis points compared with a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower at 6.94 percent.

At the current average rate, you'll pay $663.96 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's up $6.70 from what it would have been last week.

Where are mortgage rates heading?

Although the Fed held off cutting rates at its latest meeting, it still expects to do so three times this year. If that bears out, mortgage rates should fall as well.

Keep in mind: The rates on 30-year mortgages mostly follow the 10-year Treasury, which shifts continuously as economic conditions dictate, while the cost of variable-rate home loans mirror the Fed’s moves.

These broader factors influence overall rate movement. As a borrower, you could be quoted a higher or lower rate compared to the trend.

What today's rates mean for your mortgage

While mortgage rates change daily, it’s unlikely we’ll see rates back at 3 percent anytime soon. If you’re shopping for a mortgage now, it might be wise to lock your rate when you find an affordable loan. If your house-hunt is taking longer than anticipated, revisit your budget so you’ll know exactly how much house you can afford at prevailing market rates.

Keep in mind: You could save thousands over the life of your mortgage by getting at least three loan offers, according to Freddie Mac research. You don’t have to stick with your bank or credit union, either. There are many types of mortgage lenders, including online-only and local, smaller shops.

"All too often, some [homebuyers] take the path of least resistance when seeking a mortgage, in part because the process of buying a home can be stressful, complicated and time-consuming," says Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate. "But when we’re talking about the potential of saving a lot of money, seeking the best deal on a mortgage has an excellent return on investment. Why leave that money on the table when all it takes is a bit more effort to shop around for the best rate, or lowest cost, on a mortgage?”

Methodology

Bankrate displays two sets of rate averages that are produced from two surveys we conduct: one daily (“overnight averages”) and the other weekly (“Bankrate Monitor averages”).

The rates on this page represent our overnight averages. For these averages, APRs and rates are based on no existing relationship or automatic payments.

Learn more about Bankrate’s rate averages, editorial guidelines and how we make money.