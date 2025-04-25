Rates down: Is now the right time to buy? | Current mortgage and refinance rates for April 25, 2025
Average mortgage rates sunk across the board compared to a week ago, according to Bankrate data. Rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed, 5/1 ARMs and jumbo loans all receded.
Mortgage rates move for many reasons, and can be buffeted quickly as conditions in the economy shift. While the latest inflation report showed prices ticking down slightly, the April 2 tariffs announcement and subsequent pause upended markets and contributed to the ongoing uncertainty.
“Consumer confidence continues to weaken amid tariff and economic policy uncertainty,” said Dr. Selma Hepp, chief economist for Cotality, in a statement. “Adding to the pain is mortgage rates hovering around the 7 percent mark this week. Therefore, any improvement in housing demand seen throughout March will continue to cool off for the near future. We expect home builders to pick up pace once demand rises and the impact of the global trade uncertainty becomes more manageable to their bottom line."
|Loan type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.85%
|6.86%
|-0.01%
|15-year fixed
|6.06%
|6.08%
|-0.02%
|5/1 ARM
|6.08%
|6.19%
|-0.11%
|30-year fixed jumbo
|6.83%
|6.97%
|-0.14%
Rates accurate as of April 25, 2025.
The rates listed here are averages based on the assumptions indicated here. Actual rates available on-site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of Friday, April 25th, 2025 at 6:30 a.m. ET.
Mortgage purchase rates
Current 30 year mortgage rate retreats
0.01%
The average rate you'll pay for a 30-year fixed mortgage today is 6.85 percent, down 1 basis point over the last week. This time a month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 6.75 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $655.26 for every $100,000 you borrow. That's a decline of $0.67 from last week.
Use our mortgage calculator to approximate your monthly payments and see how much you’ll save by adding extra payments. Our tool will also help you calculate how much interest you’ll fork up over the life of the loan.
15-year mortgage rate slides
0.02%
The average rate for a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.06 percent, down 2 basis points from a week ago.
Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost roughly $847 per $100,000 borrowed.
5/1 ARM rate drops
0.11%
The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 6.08 percent, sliding 11 basis points since the same time last week.
Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.08 percent would cost about $605 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years.
Jumbo loan interest rate moves down
0.14%
The average rate for a jumbo mortgage is 6.83 percent, a decrease of 14 basis points over the last seven days. A month ago, jumbo mortgages' average rate was below that at 6.75 percent.
At today's average jumbo rate, you'll pay a combined $653.92 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That's lower by $9.37 than it would have been last week.
Mortgage refinance rates
30-year mortgage refinance moves lower
0.04%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.80 percent, down 4 basis points from a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was higher at 6.82 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $651.93 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. That represents a decline of $2.66 over what it would have been last week.
Could mortgage rates go down this year?
Mortgage rates declined briefly in the wake of the April 2 tariffs announcement, but the retreat has largely been erased. Given so much uncertainty, rates could stay in a narrow range for much of 2025, according to experts polled by Bankrate. On average, the experts forecast the 30-year mortgage rate to land at 6.41 percent by the end of the year.
“For the moment, the markets are fairly calm, and it looks like rates will remain unchanged at their current high levels this week,” says Melissa Cohn, regional vice president for William Raveis Mortgage. “This, however, could turn on a dime if China continues to sell bonds, and then rates could head back up.”
While it’s challenging to predict mortgage rates in any circumstances, it’s become especially difficult now. Most analysts and economists — even Fed policymakers — are taking a wait-and-see approach as the new administration’s objectives come into focus.
Check out Bankrate’s weekly survey of lenders to learn more.
Should you buy a home now?
Mortgage rates are down from this time last year, which could make it a more appealing time to buy. Yet, there are fears that the slowing economy could bring about rising inflation and unemployment.
Buying a home is often a show of confidence in your financial future. If you’re prepared to buy a home and want to — our recent survey found that homeownership is still a key part of the American Dream — consider your timeline and job and income stability. The rule of thumb is to stay in the home you buy for at least five years.
Is refinancing a good idea in 2025?
Whether you refinance your mortgage hinges on a few things: your rate today, how rates might move in the future and your long-term plans. Some homeowners are gravitating to cash-out refinances, which replaces your current mortgage for a new, larger loan at prevailing market rates, with the difference given to you in cash.
If you’re considering this route, make sure you’re clear on your goals.
“If your intention is to take cash out of your home to pay down credit card debt, I'd urge caution: Make sure you've got your spending under control before you tap home equity,” says Jeff Ostrowski, writer and housing market analyst for Bankrate. “The last thing you want is to use the proceeds of a refi to pay off debt, only to find yourself in the same situation in a year."
More on current mortgage rates
Methodology
Bankrate displays two sets of rate averages that are produced from two surveys we conduct: one daily (“overnight averages”) and the other weekly (“Bankrate Monitor averages”).
The rates on this page represent our overnight averages. For these averages, APRs and rates are based on no existing relationship or automatic payments.
Learn more about Bankrate’s rate averages, editorial guidelines and how we make money.