Majority of rates increase: Should you wait to lock? - Current mortgage and refinance rates for April 11, 2025
National mortgage rates were mostly higher compared to a week ago, according to Bankrate data. Rates for 30-year fixed, 15-year fixed and jumbo loans ticked up, while 5/1 ARM rates stayed flat.
Mortgage rates move for many reasons, and can be buffeted quickly as conditions in the economy shift. President Trump’s recent tariff announcements have driven investors to 10-year Treasury bonds, driving the yields down and taking mortgage rates with them.
“Worries about an economic slowdown continue to tug bond yields and mortgage rates lower,” says Greg McBride, CFA, chief financial analyst for Bankrate.
Lower rates have come just as spring homebuying season takes off. Home sales activity increased in February as more listings came on market, while mortgage applications for home purchases have steadily climbed.
|Loan type
|Today's rate
|Last week's rate
|Change
|30-year fixed
|6.80%
|6.65%
|+0.15%
|15-year fixed
|6.02%
|5.89%
|+0.13%
|5/1 ARM
|6.01%
|6.01%
|FLAT
|30-year fixed jumbo
|6.79%
|6.71%
|+0.08%
Rates as of April 11, 2025.
These rates are Bankrate's overnight average rates and are based on the assumptions here. Actual rates listed across the site may vary. All rate data is accurate as of Friday, April 11th, 2025 at 6:30 a.m. ET.
Mortgage purchase rates
30-year mortgage rate trends higher
0.15%
Today's average rate for the benchmark 30-year fixed mortgage is 6.80 percent, an increase of 15 basis points from a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 6.71 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $651.93 for every $100,000 you borrow. That's $9.97 higher compared with last week.
There are various benefits to choosing a fixed-rate mortgage , including predictable mortgage payments.
Read more: What is a fixed-rate mortgage and how does it work?
15-year mortgage rate trends upward
0.13%
The average rate for a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.02 percent, up 13 basis points since the same time last week.
Monthly payments on a 15-year fixed mortgage at that rate will cost around $845 per $100,000 borrowed.
5/1 ARM goes unchanged
FLAT
The average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 6.01 percent, unchanged over the last week.
Monthly payments on a 5/1 ARM at 6.01 percent would cost about $600 for each $100,000 borrowed over the initial five years.
Jumbo mortgage rises
0.08%
The average rate for a jumbo mortgage is 6.79 percent, an increase of 8 basis points over the last week. Last month on the 11th, jumbo mortgages' average rate was lower at 6.77 percent.
At today's average jumbo rate, you'll pay principal and interest of $651.26 for every $100,000 you borrow. That's an increase of $5.32 over what you would have paid last week.
Mortgage refinance rates
30-year fixed-rate refinance moves up
0.08%
The average 30-year fixed-refinance rate is 6.82 percent, up 8 basis points from a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed refinance was lower at 6.72 percent.
At the current average rate, you'll pay $653.26 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 you borrow. Compared with last week, that's $5.33 higher.
Will mortgage rates stay the same in 2025?
Mortgage rates are currently dropping along with the 10-year Treasury yield in response to Trump’s tariff policy. However, this could be just a short-term drop, as the Federal Reserve has held off on changing its benchmark rate.
Mortgage may decline from where they are now, but it’s likely they’ll stay within a range. In a March 21 forecast, Yun of the Realtors group said he anticipates rates to average 6.4 percent in 2025 and 6.1 percent in 2026. Similarly, the Mortgage Bankers Association in its March forecast expected a 6.5 percent average rate in 2025 and 6.4 percent in 2026.
While it’s challenging to predict mortgage rates in any circumstances, it’s become especially difficult now. Most analysts and economists — even Fed policymakers — are taking a wait-and-see approach as the new administration’s objectives come into focus.
Is now a good time to buy?
Mortgage rates have dropped somewhat, which could make it a better time to buy. Yet, there are fears that the slowing economy could bring about rising inflation and unemployment.
“It is spring. The flowers are blooming. This is the time of year where a lot of transactions happen,” says Mike Fratantoni, chief economist for the Mortgage Bankers Association. “As always with housing, it pays to take a sort of at least medium-term perspective.”
According to Fratantoni, it’s important to consider your timeline and job and income stability. Ideally, you'll want to stay in the home you buy for at least five years. If you can maintain your income, right now might present a moment of opportunity.
When will it make sense to refinance?
Whether you refinance your mortgage hinges on a few things: your rate today, how rates might move in the future and your long-term plans. If you see rates drop 1 percent or more than what you currently have, you could benefit from a refinance. Some homeowners are gravitating to cash-out refinances, which replaces your current mortgage for a new, larger loan at prevailing market rates, with the difference given to you in cash.
If you’re considering this route, make sure you’re clear on your goals.
“If your intention is to take cash out of your home to pay down credit card debt, I'd urge caution: Make sure you've got your spending under control before you tap home equity,” says Jeff Ostrowski, writer and housing market analyst for Bankrate. “The last thing you want is to use the proceeds of a refi to pay off debt, only to find yourself in the same situation in a year."
