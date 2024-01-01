Let’s learn some $$$$ About the series

Let's get real. You learned a lot in school, but still feel a little lost in the real world. No shade to the Pythagorean Theorem but sometimes you wonder why they didn't teach you about things that help in everyday life, like credit cards and budgeting.

So, we decided to grab a few of our favorite people to share money lessons they've learned. In our new YouTube series, people you know and love will talk all about the big money mistakes they made—and what they wish they'd done instead, so you can avoid making the same mistakes. Because no one has time for that $$$$.