Money They Didn't Teach You

About the series

Let's get real. You learned a lot in school, but still feel a little lost in the real world. No shade to the Pythagorean Theorem but sometimes you wonder why they didn't teach you about things that help in everyday life, like credit cards and budgeting.

So, we decided to grab a few of our favorite people to share money lessons they've learned. In our new YouTube series, people you know and love will talk all about the big money mistakes they made—and what they wish they'd done instead, so you can avoid making the same mistakes. Because no one has time for that $$$$.

Featured episode

Image for A simple money mistake kept my business stagnant
Business Ft. Tan France

A simple money mistake kept my business stagnant

Tan France hasn't always worked in entertainment. Before he shot to stardom on Netflix's Queer Eye, he was a small business owner who had to learn the hard way that while lines of credit can be useful for funding your business, using them the wrong way can end up making your business suffer.

More $$$$ about business

Article

Build your credit

Read about everything that goes into building business credit.
Calculator

Calculate your interest

See how long it'll take to pay off your business loan, and how much you'll pay in interest.
Roundup

Find a credit card

Take charge of your business and earn rewards with our top credit cards.

Other $$$$ in this series

Image for I maxed out my first credit card
Credit Cards ft. Matt James

I maxed out my first credit card

Before he was the Bachelor, Matt James was a typical college student. He wanted to keep up with his peers and thought a credit card was the perfect answer... Until he realized he'd have to pay all that $$$$ back.

More $$$$ about credit cards

Calculator

Calculate your payoff

Customize your own plan to tackle your credit card debt the smart way.
Article

Find a 0% APR card

Save on interest with our list of best credit cards for debt payoff.
Course

Drop your debt

Learn how to get out of debt with our free 15 minute course.
Aja Dang
Emergency funds Ft. Aja Dang

My dog helped me get financially on track

When graduate school, undergrad student loans, credit card debt and car loans added up to $200,000 in debt, Aja Dang found herself overwhelmed to the point where she just ignored it. But a scary vet visit made her reevaluate her attitude toward her debt and see the importance of having an emergency fund.

More $$$$ about emergency funds

Course

Take our crash course

Keep learning about emergency funds so you can save the right way.
Calculator

Calculate your savings

See how much interest you can earn and how your savings will grow over time.
Article

Rebuild the right way

Learn how you can rebuild your emergency savings after a, well, emergency.
DASHA KENNEDY
Budgeting Ft. Dasha Kennedy

$20 ended up costing me hundreds

Dasha Kennedy always avoided budgeting, until one small mistake (and a lot of splurging) led her to pay hundreds of dollars in unnecessary fees and interest. See how The Broke Black girl got her start with budgeting and learned the hard way that budgeting is important for avoiding costly mistakes.

More $$$$ about emergency funds

Calculator

Figure out your budget

Enter your income and expenses to calculate a budget that works for you.
Course

Learn in 20 minutes

Learn how to start a budget that fits with your lifestyle in our free course.
Article

Start budgeting now

Read about our top 5 tips for starting a budget.
Image for I didn&#039;t think about budgeting when I started renovating my home
Home renovation Ft. Liz Lovery

I didn't think about budgeting when I started renovating my home

When Liz Loverly bought her first home, she couldn't wait to get started on renovations. But there are quite a lot of things she didn't think about before she got started—luckily, she's here to share with you what she wishes she'd known on her journey to homeownership and renovating.

More $$$$ about renovations

Article

DIY or hire?

Learn how to decide if you should DIY or leave it to the pros.
Rates

Check out loans

Explore home equity and HELOC rates to help finance your home renovation.
Tools

Explore homeownership

See our top resources for homeowners, all in one place.
Image for I was in $140,000 of student debt
Student loans Ft. Sydney Ferbrache

I was in $140,000 of student debt

Like many Americans, Sydney Ferbrache graduated from college with a mountain of student debt. She decided to tackle it head-on and moved into a van so she could focus almost all her spending on her debt.

More $$$$ about renovations

Course

Navigate student loans

Learn from Bankrate's top experts about paying for education.
Article

Chart your payoff

Read about student loan payoff and make your own plan.
Calculator

Create a strategy

Calculate your payoff and see how much you'll pay on interest.
Bankrate logo

The legal $$$$

The content on this page is not financial planning advice. These are the opinions of the individuals who are not financial experts and are paid sponsors.

Bankrate's image file

