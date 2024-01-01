Money They Didn't Teach You
About the series
Let's get real. You learned a lot in school, but still feel a little lost in the real world. No shade to the Pythagorean Theorem but sometimes you wonder why they didn't teach you about things that help in everyday life, like credit cards and budgeting.
So, we decided to grab a few of our favorite people to share money lessons they've learned. In our new YouTube series, people you know and love will talk all about the big money mistakes they made—and what they wish they'd done instead, so you can avoid making the same mistakes. Because no one has time for that $$$$.
Featured episode
A simple money mistake kept my business stagnant
Tan France hasn't always worked in entertainment. Before he shot to stardom on Netflix's Queer Eye, he was a small business owner who had to learn the hard way that while lines of credit can be useful for funding your business, using them the wrong way can end up making your business suffer.
I maxed out my first credit card
Before he was the Bachelor, Matt James was a typical college student. He wanted to keep up with his peers and thought a credit card was the perfect answer... Until he realized he'd have to pay all that $$$$ back.
My dog helped me get financially on track
When graduate school, undergrad student loans, credit card debt and car loans added up to $200,000 in debt, Aja Dang found herself overwhelmed to the point where she just ignored it. But a scary vet visit made her reevaluate her attitude toward her debt and see the importance of having an emergency fund.
$20 ended up costing me hundreds
Dasha Kennedy always avoided budgeting, until one small mistake (and a lot of splurging) led her to pay hundreds of dollars in unnecessary fees and interest. See how The Broke Black girl got her start with budgeting and learned the hard way that budgeting is important for avoiding costly mistakes.
I didn't think about budgeting when I started renovating my home
When Liz Loverly bought her first home, she couldn't wait to get started on renovations. But there are quite a lot of things she didn't think about before she got started—luckily, she's here to share with you what she wishes she'd known on her journey to homeownership and renovating.
I was in $140,000 of student debt
Like many Americans, Sydney Ferbrache graduated from college with a mountain of student debt. She decided to tackle it head-on and moved into a van so she could focus almost all her spending on her debt.
The legal $$$$
The content on this page is not financial planning advice. These are the opinions of the individuals who are not financial experts and are paid sponsors.
