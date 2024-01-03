At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

If you’re looking for lenders that cater to those with a fair credit score, Achieve and Happy Money may be worth considering. Achieve offers a more traditional personal loan product that can be used for nearly any expense, while Happy Money’s loans are specifically made for consolidating large amounts of high interest credit card debt.

Achieve vs. Happy Money at a glance

Achieve Happy Money Bankrate Score 4.7 4.5 Better for Fair credit borrowers Credit card consolidation Loan amounts $5,000-$50,000 $5,000-$40,000 APRs 8.99%-35.99% 11.72%-24.67% with autopay Loan term lengths 24-60 months 24-60 months Fees Origination fee of 1.99%- 6.99% Origination fee up to 5% Minimum credit score 620 640 Time to funding Within 24 to 72 hours 3 to 6 business days

Achieve personal loans

Achieve personal loans Rating: 4.7 stars out of 5 4.7 Learn more Bankrates view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Payment date flexibility. Joint applicant option. Lower credit score requirement. Cons High minimum borrowing amount. Not available in every state. Income requirements vary based on loan amount.



Happy Money personal loans

Happy Money personal loans Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5 4.5 Learn more Bankrates view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Financial wellness tools and benefits. Customizable terms. Low fees. Cons No co-borrowers permitted. Longer funding timeline. High APR ranges.



How to choose between Achieve and Happy Money

Both Achieve and Happy Money can both be used to make your debt load more manageable. However, each lender comes with a unique set of perks and benefits that add value to the loan and overall borrowing process. Achieve is a better fit if you’re seeking a rate discount, but Happy Money takes the cake for the consumer interested in optimizing their financial health.

Achieve has multiple rate discounts

Unlike Happy Money, Achieve boasts multiple ways to qualify for a rate reduction. Borrowers may score a discount upon adding a creditworthy co-borrower, using at least 50 percent of the loan funding to directly pay down debt or showing proof of sufficient retirement savings.

Happy Money has unique customer perks

Happy Money sets itself apart from other lenders through its desire to help borrowers become credit card debt free and succeed financially. It is referred to as a ‘financial wellness company’ and offers multiple resources and tools to help consumers better manage their debts. Achieve offers debt management plans, but its free financial resources pale in comparison to what you’ll find in Happy Money’s toolbox.

Compare more lenders before applying

While both Achieve and Happy Money can both be used to consolidate debt, only Achieve can be used for other purposes. However, Achieve does offer the possibility for an interest rate reduction if a portion of the balance is used exclusively to pay down debt.

If you’re looking for a way to consolidate your debt, these are definitely lenders to consider. Before applying, make sure you’ve compared multiple lenders to ensure you’re not leaving a better offer or a more affordable loan on the table.