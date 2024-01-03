Achieve vs. Happy Money: Which loan is right for you?
If you’re looking for lenders that cater to those with a fair credit score, Achieve and Happy Money may be worth considering. Achieve offers a more traditional personal loan product that can be used for nearly any expense, while Happy Money’s loans are specifically made for consolidating large amounts of high interest credit card debt.
Achieve vs. Happy Money at a glance
|Achieve
|Happy Money
|Bankrate Score
|4.7
|4.5
|Better for
|Fair credit borrowers
|Credit card consolidation
|Loan amounts
|$5,000-$50,000
|$5,000-$40,000
|APRs
|8.99%-35.99%
|11.72%-24.67% with autopay
|Loan term lengths
|24-60 months
|24-60 months
|Fees
|Origination fee of 1.99%- 6.99%
|Origination fee up to 5%
|Minimum credit score
|620
|640
|Time to funding
|Within 24 to 72 hours
|3 to 6 business days
Achieve personal loans
Achieve offers loans that can be used for a host of purposes, including debt consolidation, a smaller home renovation or improvement project or to finance your next large purchase.
Formerly known as FreedomPlus, Achieve has become a respected company in the lending space through its competitive rates, fast funding timeline and flexible repayment terms.
Pros
- Payment date flexibility.
- Joint applicant option.
- Lower credit score requirement.
Cons
- High minimum borrowing amount.
- Not available in every state.
- Income requirements vary based on loan amount.
Happy Money personal loans
Happy Money’s loans are geared specifically toward consolidating high interest credit card debt. Offered through its network of FDIC- and NCUA-insured lenders, Happy Money’s loans start at a high minimum of $5,000, making it an attractive option for those with larger amounts of credit card debt.
Pros
- Financial wellness tools and benefits.
- Customizable terms.
- Low fees.
Cons
- No co-borrowers permitted.
- Longer funding timeline.
- High APR ranges.
How to choose between Achieve and Happy Money
Both Achieve and Happy Money can both be used to make your debt load more manageable. However, each lender comes with a unique set of perks and benefits that add value to the loan and overall borrowing process. Achieve is a better fit if you’re seeking a rate discount, but Happy Money takes the cake for the consumer interested in optimizing their financial health.
Achieve has multiple rate discounts
Unlike Happy Money, Achieve boasts multiple ways to qualify for a rate reduction. Borrowers may score a discount upon adding a creditworthy co-borrower, using at least 50 percent of the loan funding to directly pay down debt or showing proof of sufficient retirement savings.
Happy Money has unique customer perks
Happy Money sets itself apart from other lenders through its desire to help borrowers become credit card debt free and succeed financially. It is referred to as a ‘financial wellness company’ and offers multiple resources and tools to help consumers better manage their debts. Achieve offers debt management plans, but its free financial resources pale in comparison to what you’ll find in Happy Money’s toolbox.
Compare more lenders before applying
While both Achieve and Happy Money can both be used to consolidate debt, only Achieve can be used for other purposes. However, Achieve does offer the possibility for an interest rate reduction if a portion of the balance is used exclusively to pay down debt.
If you’re looking for a way to consolidate your debt, these are definitely lenders to consider. Before applying, make sure you’ve compared multiple lenders to ensure you’re not leaving a better offer or a more affordable loan on the table.
