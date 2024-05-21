How to invest in startups: 6 tips for getting started with little money
Investing in startups can seem elusive and even out of reach for the average investor. In the old days, it probably wasn’t for you if you weren’t the type to wear a top hat and monocle. These days, however, it’s possible to invest in startups even if you don’t eat caviar and truffles.
It’s important to understand that while investing in a startup can help you buy your next McLaren or mega yacht, these investments can carry significant risks. Most startups fail, meaning you can lose your investment. These are long-term commitments that can take time to pay off. If that doesn’t scare you, these tips can help you learn how to invest in startups.
Tips for investing in startups
Investing in startups can seem challenging or even impossible, but there are several ways to dip your toes into this gold-plated pool. Here’s how to get started.
1. Define your goals
First, you should understand your goals and risk tolerance. Every investor has a unique set of goals, and returns aren’t always the driving factor. For instance, some investors seek high returns, while others look to maximize their social impact.
You must also determine your risk tolerance. What percentage of your portfolio are you willing to allocate to high-risk investments like startups? Younger investors usually have a long time horizon, which gives them more time to recover from losses. However, you must understand your own risk tolerance and willingness to tolerate potential losses in the short term in exchange for long-term success.
2. Research and analyze startups you are considering
Like most investment types, startups are diverse, with many companies and sectors to consider. Generally, it’s best to invest in sectors in which you have knowledge or passion, as this will help you evaluate potential opportunities more effectively.
When investing in a startup, you should understand the founder and team’s experience and track record. How will the company make money, and does it have a unique competitive advantage in the market? You should also understand the valuation and how it compares to startups at a similar stage.
3. Network with the community of startup founders
Networking with startup founders can help you get early access to potential investment opportunities. In addition, it can help you gain insights into emerging trends and market shifts within the industry.
There are many ways you might be able to network with the community of startup founders. You can attend industry-focused conferences or meetups or find local hackathons where developers and entrepreneurs collaborate on projects.
You can also network with startup founders online through platforms like LinkedIn, X and startup communities like Indie Hackups and Product Hunt. These platforms give you the opportunity to network with founders any time of year.
4. Consider joining an investment group
While you could invest in startups on your own, there is strength in numbers. There are many investment groups you could potentially join, allowing you to pool your money and knowledge with other investors.
For instance, you can join an angel investing group which focuses on early-stage startups, invest in a venture capital fund or join crowdfunding platforms like SeedInvest or Wefunder. Each of these groups has benefits and drawbacks, but in all cases, you’ll invest alongside others with unique insights to share.
5. Diversify your startup portfolio
As mentioned earlier, most startups will ultimately fail. This is the unfortunate reality of the startup landscape, so it’s best to anticipate that some will fail and not put all your eggs in one basket. Instead, diversify your portfolio so you’re not in trouble when the startup potentially fails.
6. Stay informed on trends
Things can change rapidly with startups, both with the companies themselves and their industries. Regularly keep yourself informed of any recent developments happening with the companies where you invest. While you may not be able to exit a bad investment, it will help you know where the company stands and perhaps identify future investment opportunities.
Bottom line
Investing in startups was once reserved for wealthy individuals but has since been democratized and opened up to larger numbers of people. If you want to invest in startups, ensure you clearly define your goals, adequately research them, and meet a variety of investors and founders. This will help you stay informed about potential investments and remain agile in a rapidly changing startup landscape.
Editorial Disclaimer: All investors are advised to conduct their own independent research into investment strategies before making an investment decision. In addition, investors are advised that past investment product performance is no guarantee of future price appreciation.
