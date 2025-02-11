Small-business owners are integral to the fabric of the U.S. economy, generating millions of jobs and providing identity to the communities they serve. Small businesses have generated 12.9 million net new jobs over the past 25 years, which accounts for two-thirds of the jobs added to the economy, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. By fostering entrepreneurship and innovation, small businesses keep local economies healthy and vibrant.

Despite these benefits, many small businesses often lack funding to sustain and expand their operations, relying on local investors to get the capital they need to grow. Investing in small businesses offers potential returns, diversification and an opportunity to participate in the success of the American economy.

This guide explores how retail investors could bolster their portfolios by investing in local businesses.

Dollar Coin Icon Small business investing by the numbers Small businesses employ about 46 percent of American workers, or about 59 million people, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

There are 33.2 million small businesses in the U.S., accounting for 99.9 percent of all companies, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

A 2023 study by IPX 1031 revealed that 57 percent of Americans are willing to pay more for goods from a small business.

Nonprofit organization SCORE found that 91 percent of Americans shop at local stores at least once a week, while 47 percent frequent a local shop between two to four times weekly.

How to invest in a small business

Whether you are considering funding a new business venture or taking ownership of an existing one, there are typically two main options:

Equity investments involve offering money in exchange for a share of the business. Through this approach, you become an owner of the company, sharing its profits or losses and possibly even participating in business decisions.

Debt investments are loans given to small business owners in exchange for interest payments over a predetermined period. By agreeing to pay back the total balance plus interest, entrepreneurs maintain full ownership of the business.

While each deal is unique and may include a combination of equity and debt, these two principles are the foundation of most transactions. Like any other investment, though, each option carries pros and cons.

Equity investments

Pros Cons Potential for high returns May lose entire investment if business fails May be involved in business strategy Last to get paid in the event of bankruptcy May receive dividend payments High risk

Debt investments

Pros Cons Lower risk than equity Limited upside if business does well Predetermined interest rate Limited ability to influence strategy May recoup some or all of investment if business fails Return may fail to outpace inflation

Apart from the motivation of making someone’s dreams come true, many investors choose small-business investments to generate passive income and diversify their assets outside of the stock market and real estate holdings. Owners can also allow investors to be involved in a business’ strategy while potentially adding value to the local community.

Who can invest in small businesses?

For a long time, investing in small businesses was reserved for accredited investors or individuals with a net worth of at least $1 million (excluding their primary residence), an annual income of more than $200,000 for each of the past two years and the expectation it will continue, or those who hold certain investment licenses. Depending on the deal, federal regulation prohibited retail investors from accessing what officials considered to be highly risky investments.

However, the 2012 Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act, or JOBS Act, lifted some restrictions, allowing retail investors over 18 years of age to invest in crowdfunding platforms such as Honeycomb Credit that vet small business owners and provide access to credit.

Nevertheless, because of regulations, most investors can only invest up to $2,500 or 5 percent of their annual income over 12 months if their yearly salary or net worth is less than $124,000. For those with higher incomes, the limit jumps to 10 percent of their annual salary or net worth, whichever is higher. There are no investment limitations for accredited investors.

The Securities and Exchange Commission periodically adjusts these limits based on inflation.

Dollar Coin Icon Funding options for small businesses Small businesses have different options when it comes to funding their businesses. They include: crowdfunding, friends and family, small business loans, grants, bootstrapping, angel investors and venture capital.

Questions to ask before investing in a small business

Because small businesses are more susceptible to economic shifts, overhead costs, changes in supply and demand, and other conditions, investors must exercise due diligence when selecting a potential investment. One advantage of investing with crowdfunding platforms is that these companies do much of the legwork upfront, such as reviewing tax returns, credit scores and other essential documents.

Before deciding on an investment, here are some of the questions you may want to consider:

What is the business plan and strategy?

What is the current state and future potential for that industry?

What does the competitive landscape look like and what are the top barriers to entry?

How much money does the business need to raise?

How much equity, debt and liabilities does the business hold?

When can you expect to see a return on your investment?

Of course, there are plenty of other considerations, including non-tangible ones. For example, what is the small business owner’s story, and what value does the business bring to the community? For many investors, investing in small businesses transcends monetary factors, but be careful not to fall in love with the story and forget that you’re making a financial investment. Behaving emotionally is not a good idea when it comes to investing.

Risks of investing in small businesses

All investments carry varying levels of risk, and it’s no different when it comes to small businesses. Apart from potentially losing your entire investment, these deals are inherently risky — especially since many entrepreneurs don’t qualify for funding from traditional banks. Therefore, many financial professionals suggest only investing what you can afford to lose.

About half of small businesses will fail within five years, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, making small businesses some of the riskiest investments you can make. Many small businesses get started in industries with low barriers to entry, such as the retail or restaurant industries. This makes for an extremely competitive environment where profit margins can be low and customer preferences change frequently.

Additional small business resources

If you have more questions about investing in small businesses or are looking to develop an overall investment strategy, consider finding a financial advisor to discuss your personal financial situation with. Below are additional resources to help with small business investing.

Editorial Disclaimer: All investors are advised to conduct their own independent research into investment strategies before making an investment decision. In addition, investors are advised that past investment product performance is no guarantee of future price appreciation.