Gold IRAs

A gold IRA is a special type of IRA that allows investors to hold physical gold and other precious metals in their portfolios.

Featured Gold IRA content

MARKET

Worried about inflation? A gold-backed IRA could be a good hedge

Market

Trump's back: What top analysts say it could mean for gold prices

Gold prices surged in 2024, rising 26 percent, narrowly beating the S&P 500’s return of 25 percent and leaving investors wondering if there’s more room to run or if it’s time to sell.

How to

3 steps to convert your IRA into gold or silver

Silver and gold IRAs are types of self-directed IRAs that can act as an additional tool for adding physical gold and other precious metals to your retirement strategy.

Market Insights from Bankrate

“Gold prices often benefit from geopolitical tensions and the perceptions of heightened economic and financial market risk, with investors using it as a hedge against a low-probability, high impact worst-case scenario.”

– Greg McBride, CFA

3 key reasons for the recent surge in gold prices

Gold recently shot up to a record high of more than $2,900 per ounce on the heels of a 27 percent gain in 2024. Gold is up 40 percent since Jan. 2, 2024, and 10 percent year to date.
Latest Articles

