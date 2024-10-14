Car Insurance News

Car Insurance News

Teen driving

Teen driving facts and statistics

Just how dangerous is teen driving? Bankrate gathered some facts to find out.
Oct 14, 2024
School bus with attached STOP sign extended and a bus monitor partially in the frame walking by the side of the bus

School zone and bus violations: How they impact insurance rates

Discover school zone violations and their impact on your car insurance rates.
Oct 01, 2024
elderly woman driving a car

2023 Senior driver facts and statistics

Nearly one in three drivers is a senior citizen. Learn more about these drivers.
Sep 13, 2024
People on phones

What to do when someone wants to “keep insurance out of it”

Should you leave insurance out of it after a car accident? Bankrate explores.
Sep 05, 2024
Upset person driving

Why so many people hate their car insurance company — and why you may not have to

Paying for your policy isn’t fun. But, knowing more about it can make it bearable.
Sep 04, 2024
Person on computer

I’m a licensed insurance agent who looked at insurance advice on Reddit. What I found surprised me.

Reddit is full of insurance advice — but not all of it is helpful.
Sep 03, 2024
Charging an electric car in public station by the street, The Netherlands

Gas vs. electric vehicles: Which is cheaper to own?

Are electric cars cheaper than gas? Bankrate explores this and more.
Aug 27, 2024
Car made out of money

Study: Car ownership costs Americans nearly $7,000 per year in hidden expenses

Georgia, Indiana and Louisiana have the highest hidden costs of car ownership.
Aug 13, 2024
