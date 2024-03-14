At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways If you're struggling with credit card debt, consider going through the debt settlement process.

To start the process, you could negotiate with the card issuer yourself and maybe use an attorney's services for legal representation, or you can work with a reputable debt settlement firm.

If you go through a debt settlement firm, be sure to vet its credentials and make sure it's a reputable business.

There are also other ways to tackle your card debt, such as working with a credit counseling firm or, if you have a good enough credit score, transferring your debt to a balance transfer card with an introductory 0 percent APR period.

Credit cards are often useful to bridge the gap between paychecks or account for unexpected expenses, but if you’re a cardholder that only makes minimum payments you’ll likely never manage to get ahead.

Card debt has been rising for a while and hit a record high of $1.13 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2023, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reports. If you carry a credit card balance and feel overwhelmed, credit card debt settlement is one option to help get your finances back on track. Lenders are often willing to negotiate and help you find ways to salvage your situation.

But what exactly is debt settlement, and what are your options? How do you start the process — and is it the best fit for your finances? Here’s what you need to know about how to settle credit card debt:

What is a credit card debt settlement?

Credit card debt settlement is the process of negotiating with your lender to accept a lump sum settlement that’s lower than what you owe for your credit card debt.

Let’s say you’ve maxed out your current credit card at $15,000 and aren’t getting anywhere with monthly payments. Essentially, you aren’t seeing any significant decline in your debt balance.

The longer the debt remains active, the greater the risk you’ll default entirely, leaving the debt unpaid (and creating a nasty decline in your credit score). While your credit card issuer could keep taking small interest payments until you default, the company is often willing to negotiate for a smaller, lump sum amount that clears the debt entirely. Doing so will likely result in a larger payout for the company than if you continued to make minimum payments year after year.

If you can show that current financial hardships make it impossible to pay back the entire outstanding debt, your credit card company may be willing to take a reduced one-time lump sum payment (such as accepting $10,000 instead of $15,000) to ensure it gets something rather than nothing.

When it comes to settling your credit card debt, you’ve got two choices: Do it yourself (perhaps with the help of an attorney specializing in debt settlements) or use a reputable third-party debt settlement firm. Let’s dig into both options in more detail.

DIY debt settlement

Your first option is to negotiate with your credit card company directly. Not sure how to negotiate credit card debt settlement yourself? Start by getting your paperwork in order — this includes proof of your current debt along with information about your income and expenses. Then, contact your card issuer’s customer service line and ask about the possibility of debt settlement. While the process is similar across issuers, the specifics will differ based on your lender. Here are some examples from different lenders:

How to settle credit card debt with Capital One: Call the Capital One personal credit card service line at 1-800-227-4825 to start the settlement process.

Call the Capital One personal credit card service line at 1-800-227-4825 to start the settlement process. How to settle credit card debt with Citi: Call Citi’s customer service line at 1-800-347-4934 for help with your current credit card debt.

Call Citi’s customer service line at 1-800-347-4934 for help with your current credit card debt. How to settle credit card debt with Synchrony Bank: Find your credit card partner from the Synchrony Bank contact webpage, then log in to your account and you will be redirected to the card partner’s website to chat with a customer service agent.

The percentage credit card companies will settle for depends on your outstanding card balance, your financial situation and the lender’s assessment of how financially beneficial the settlement might be.

Can a lawyer better help make your case?

If you decide to tackle a debt settlement on your own, will it be beneficial to enlist an attorney to help you with the legal aspects? Attorney Leslie Tayne, whose firm focuses on debt relief, advises in an online post that while hiring a debt settlement attorney may not be a good move for everyone, there are certain situations in which you could benefit from their services.

If you have a small amount of debt, maybe less than $5,000, it may not be worthwhile to hire an attorney, according to Tayne. She adds, “On the other hand, if your total debt is much larger or you have multiple accounts, judgments, liens or creditors harassing you by phone or sending letters, hiring a lawyer could be worth it. Even with legal and court fees factored in, there may be an opportunity to save quite a bit of money and resolve the debt once and for all.”

An attorney can also help advise if you would be better off filing for bankruptcy than pursuing debt settlement.

Debt settlement programs

You can also choose to utilize a third-party provider to help start the settlement process. As noted by the Federal Trade Commission, however, it’s worth doing your research. Contact both your state’s Office of the Attorney General and your local consumer protection agency to find a reputable, reliable debt settlement company.

Here’s why: In most cases, these debt settlement services are for-profit, meaning they charge a fee for their services, which can put even greater strain on your finances.

Most of these companies use a long-term savings approach to pay down your debt, which means asking you to put a specific amount of money into an escrow account each month — often for 24 or even 36 months — which can feel like an eternity when you’re already struggling with debt.

In addition, debt settlement services often advise consumers to stop paying their credit card bill entirely, which theoretically demonstrates to creditors that you can’t afford to pay your balance. The problem? Once accounts are delinquent for long enough, many lenders will sell your debt to collection agencies — meaning you’re no longer dealing with your original lender directly and may start getting collection calls from debt collectors.

While the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) does put limits on collection practices — such as forbidding harassment and specifying the hours during which debt collection agents can contact you — these collection companies are not obligated to negotiate any offers for settlement. This means that you may not be able to reach a favorable agreement even if you’ve spent months paying a debt settlement company.

Lightbulb Bankrate’s take: This isn't to say that these companies can't offer benefits for managing and reducing your debt — it just means you need to be very careful when selecting a service.

For instance, in January 2024, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, together with the attorneys general of seven states, sued Strategic Financial Solutions, a debt settlement agency, for allegedly cheating financially struggling consumers of more than $100 million.

In a prepared statement relating to the lawsuit, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison noted, “Consumers came to Strategic Financial Solutions for help getting out of debt and instead of receiving that help, they were ripped off. Preying on people in debt is as reprehensible as it gets.”

Starting the credit card debt negotiation process

No matter which method you choose to settle your credit card debt, your first steps are the same:

Confirm the amount you owe : Start with a phone call to your card issuer and confirm the amount you owe, then ask for this information in writing. This helps if there’s a dispute about the total amount as you move through the process.

: Start with a phone call to your card issuer and confirm the amount you owe, then ask for this information in writing. This helps if there’s a dispute about the total amount as you move through the process. Consider your options : Look at all your options, including debt settlement, workout agreements or even 0 percent interest credit cards that offer balance transfers.

: Look at all your options, including debt settlement, workout agreements or even 0 percent interest credit cards that offer balance transfers. Collect your paperwork : If debt settlement is your preferred option, collect all relevant paperwork. This includes your current debt balance, proof of income and information about ongoing expenses to demonstrate you won’t be able to pay down your debt in full.

: If debt settlement is your preferred option, collect all relevant paperwork. This includes your current debt balance, proof of income and information about ongoing expenses to demonstrate you won’t be able to pay down your debt in full. Make contact : Reach out to your credit card issuer. Some companies have specific debt-help lines, while others require you to use their general customer service line or start the process via online chat.

: Reach out to your credit card issuer. Some companies have specific debt-help lines, while others require you to use their general customer service line or start the process via online chat. Get everything in writing: If you come to an agreement, get it in writing. Review the terms thoroughly so you understand what’s happening with your account. For example, some credit companies may allow you to keep using your card with a lower limit after you settle your debt. Some may increase your interest rate, while others may make closing your account a condition of the settlement.

Pros and cons of credit card debt settlement

While debt settlement can help eliminate large credit card debt, the process comes with pros and cons.

Pros Reduces the amount owed : If your provider is willing to negotiate, you can significantly reduce the total amount you owe. Provided you can pay this amount upfront and in full, debt settlement can help stabilize your finances.

: If your provider is willing to negotiate, you can significantly reduce the total amount you owe. Provided you can pay this amount upfront and in full, debt settlement can help stabilize your finances. Eliminates current credit obligations : Debt settlement eliminates your current card debt once you pay the settlement amount.

: Debt settlement eliminates your current card debt once you pay the settlement amount. Helps you avoid bankruptcy : If your debt is substantial, personal bankruptcy may be your only other option. The debt settlement process helps you avoid bankruptcy by whittling down the credit card balance you owe.

: If your debt is substantial, personal bankruptcy may be your only other option. The debt settlement process helps you avoid bankruptcy by whittling down the credit card balance you owe. Offers peace of mind: Without your credit debt piling up, you can focus on other financial goals and start saving for the future. Cons Debt settlement will affect your credit score : Lenders will typically report your settlement to all three major credit bureaus and note that although the debt was cleared, it was not paid in full. A debt settlement will negatively impact your credit score for seven years.

: Lenders will typically report your settlement to all three major credit bureaus and note that although the debt was cleared, it was not paid in full. A debt settlement will negatively impact your credit score for seven years. Could lead to the sale of your credit debt : If you don’t pay your balance month after month in an attempt to increase the likelihood of a settlement, your credit card company may sell your debt to a collection firm.

: If you don’t pay your balance month after month in an attempt to increase the likelihood of a settlement, your credit card company may sell your debt to a collection firm. Settlement is not guaranteed : Even if you can demonstrate economic hardship, lenders aren’t obligated to offer settlements. This is especially problematic if you’re paying a debt settlement company for help.

: Even if you can demonstrate economic hardship, lenders aren’t obligated to offer settlements. This is especially problematic if you’re paying a debt settlement company for help. May cost more than you save: Over time, the fees associated with credit settlement companies can pile up, eventually costing you more than the debt itself.

Alternatives to credit card debt settlement

While the debt settlement process can be helpful for a lot of people, that doesn’t mean it’s right for everyone. Before committing to debt settlement, consider doing the following:

The bottom line

Settling credit card debt can help reduce the total amount you pay and get your finances back on track. If you’re not sure how to negotiate debt settlement on your own, you could get started with a reputable settlement company. If you want to tackle the process yourself and you have a lot of debt or are facing lawsuits, a debt settlement lawyer could help you find your footing better. Know your rights, understand the risks and find the solution that offers the best debt reduction in the shortest amount of time.