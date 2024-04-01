At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways The Citi Simplicity® Card and U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card both offer a strong 0 percent introductory APR of 21 months for balance transfers, making them good choices for those who are trying to pay down their debt.

While the Citi Simplicity also offers a 0 percent introductory APR for purchases, it only lasts 12 months — a much shorter period than the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum's timeframe of 21 months for their purchases.

Neither card will provide much long-term value after their intro APR periods ends since they don't offer rewards, but one of them might nevertheless be a welcome addition to your wallet.

When it comes to credit cards, you have any number of options to choose from, including cash back cards, travel cards and even cards built with specific credit scores in mind, like cards for those with bad credit. But if your goal is to find a no-frills balance transfer card with a generous introductory 0 percent annual percentage rate (APR), the Citi Simplicity® Card* or the U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card* could be a good fit for your wallet.

The main benefit of these balance transfer credit cards is that they allow you to pay down your current credit card debt while saving money on interest and fees. But if you’re hoping to earn credit card rewards or a welcome bonus, you may need to consider other card options.

To help you get started, here’s a look at how these cards, including their benefits and credit score requirements, compare to each other, as well as some tips on which card may be best for you.

Main details

Cards Citi Simplicity Card U.S. Bank Visa Platinum Card Rewards rate None None Welcome bonus None None Intro APR on purchases 0% intro APR for 12 months 0% intro APR for 21 billing cycles Intro APR on balance transfers 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers made within the first four months 0% intro APR for 21 billing cycles on balance transfers made within the first 60 days Regular APR 19.24 percent to 29.99 variable 18.74% to 29.74% variable Balance transfer fee Intro fee of 3% with a $5 minimum. After that, a 5% fee with a minimum $5 applies 3% ($5 minimum) Annual fee $0 $0

Citi Simplicity vs. U.S. Bank Visa Platinum Card highlights

Badge Intro APR winner: U.S. Bank Visa Platinum Card Why it won Caret Down

Badge Balance transfer fee winner U.S. Bank Visa Platinum Card Why it won Caret Down

Badge Annual fee winner Tie Why they tied Caret Down

Badge Foreign transaction fee winner Tie Why they tied Caret Down

Which card saves you more?

Your savings will depend on whether you’re using this card for a purchase or a balance transfer, as well as how fast you can pay off your debt. Here’s a breakdown of how much you might pay every month to wipe out your debt with these factors in mind.

Balance transfer example

Let’s say you have $5,000 in outstanding credit card debt that you transferred to your new card within the first month of opening your account. If you transfer that balance to either card, you’ll pay a $150 balance transfer fee, bringing your total balance to $5,150. Let’s also say that you got the average ongoing APR for both cards, so 24.24 percent for the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum and 24.62 percent for the Citi Simplicity. Here’s a breakdown of how long it’ll take you to pay off each balance and what you’d spend on interest depending on your monthly payments:

Monthly payments for both cards Total interest and time to pay off balance for the Citi Simplicity Total interest and time to pay off balance for the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum $250 Time to pay off balance: 20 months Total interest: $0 Time to pay off balance: 20 months Total interest: $0 $205 Time to pay off balance: 25 months Total interest: $183.24 Time to pay off balance: 25 months Total interest: $182.70 $175 Time to pay off balance: 30 months Total interest: $280.10 Time to pay off balance: 30 months Total interest: $227.87

If you paid off your balance transfer within 21 months, you’d pay no interest on either card. But if you had a lower monthly payment and needed extra time — say, five or 10 extra months — you’d start to see the interest add up.

In total, you’d spend less on interest for the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum than you would on the Citi Simplicity if your card had its average ongoing APR. However, because the average APRs of the two cards are so similar, the difference in savings is pretty small — 54 cents if you take 25 months to pay it off and $52.23 if you take 30 months to pay it off.

Purchase intro offer example

Things change if you’re trying to pay off a purchase. Let’s say you spent $3,000 on a new purchase within the first month of opening your card account. We’ll use the same ongoing APRs of 24.24 percent for the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum and 24.62 percent for the Citi Simplicity in this example. Here’s how long it’ll take and how much you’ll pay in interest depending on how much you can pay to the card each month:

Monthly payments for both cards Total interest and time to pay off balance for the Citi Simplicity Total interest and time to pay off balance for the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum $300 Time to pay off balance: 10 months Total interest: $0 Time to pay off balance: 10 months Total interest: $0 $200 Time to pay off balance: 16 months Total interest: $25 Time to pay off balance: 15 months Total interest: $0 $150 Time to pay off balance: 21 months Total interest: $124 Time to pay off balance: 20 months Total interest: $0

Because the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum’s introductory APR period is 21 months long, you wouldn’t pay any interest so long as you paid everything off within that timeframe. With the Citi Simplicity, however, that same timeframe will be more costly for you.

Because it only offers an introductory APR period of 12 months for purchases, you’ll have to pay interest if you can’t afford a higher monthly payment. If you can only pay $200 a month, you’d pay it off in 16 months with $25 in interest, and if you could only pay $150 a month, you’d pay it off in 21 months with a total of $124 in interest.

So, if you have a large purchase on the horizon and were hoping to use one of these cards, you’d be better off with the Visa Platinum unless you’re sure you can pay your balance off completely within 12 months.

Why should you get the Citi Simplicity?

The Citi Simplicity is worth it if you’re looking to pay down debt, as it offers one of the longest zero-interest periods available on the market today — but it’s not necessarily the best fit if you’re looking to fund a large upcoming purchase. Here are some other reasons to consider the card:

Additional benefits

Minimal fees: The Simplicity doesn’t charge late fees, and there’s no penalty APR. However, you will have to pay foreign transaction fees and a balance transfer fee, as noted above.

The Simplicity doesn’t charge late fees, and there’s no penalty APR. However, you will have to pay foreign transaction fees and a balance transfer fee, as noted above. Flexible payment due date: Citi allows cardholders to pick their payment due date. Choose any date that works for you at the beginning, middle or end of the month.

Citi allows cardholders to pick their payment due date. Choose any date that works for you at the beginning, middle or end of the month. ID theft protection: The card comes with an ID theft protection program offered by Mastercard. You can enroll for free and receive alerts about any suspicious activity on your account.

Recommended credit score

Citi doesn’t publish a recommended credit score, but states that the APR is based on creditworthiness. Your approval odds will be higher if you have a credit score of 670 and above, otherwise known as a good credit score.

Why should you get the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum?

The U.S. Bank Visa Platinum Card is worth it if you’re interested in both paying off a large purchase and wiping out existing credit card debt. Some additional reasons to choose the card include the following:

Additional benefits

Choose your payments: U.S. Bank lets you pick the payment date that works for you, though the fine print states that some due dates may not be available.

U.S. Bank lets you pick the payment date that works for you, though the fine print states that some due dates may not be available. Cellphone protection: If you pay your monthly phone bill with the Visa Platinum, you’ll receive up to $1,200 in annual coverage for damages or theft.

If you pay your monthly phone bill with the Visa Platinum, you’ll receive up to $1,200 in annual coverage for damages or theft. Credit monitoring: U.S. Bank offers free credit score monitoring through its app or online banking.

Recommended credit score

Similar to the Citi Simplicity, your approval odds for the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum are greater if you have a good FICO credit score or better (670 and up).

The bottom line

The Citi Simplicity and U.S. Bank Visa Platinum both come with a handful of stand-out benefits, including 0 percent introductory APR periods and low fees. The U.S. Bank Visa Platinum, however, will be better suited for large purchases than the Citi Simplicity.

Before you make the decision to apply, be sure to read through Bankrate’s list of the best balance transfer credit cards and the best cards with 0 percent intro APR offers to see if another option piques your interest — or better suits your needs.

*The information about the Citi Simplicity® Card and U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuers.

Citi is an advertising partner.