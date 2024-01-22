Guide to Citi Prestige fourth-night-free stays
The Citi Prestige® Card is no longer accepting new applications, though existing cardholders can continue to take advantage of its benefits. If you’re looking for a Citi card with a money-saving hotel benefit, consider the Citi Premier® Card, which offers cardholders an annual savings of up to $100 off a hotel stay of $500 or more booked via ThankYou.com or 1-800-THANKYOU.
The Citi Prestige® Credit Card* has long been one of Citi’s flagship rewards cards. Benefits include higher rewards rates on travel, restaurant and hotel purchases, annual travel credits, up to $100 for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry, among other perks, all for an annual fee of $495.
However, it should be noted that Citi recently discontinued the Citi Prestige, and the card is currently unavailable to new cardmembers. That said, if you are a Citi Prestige cardholder, one of the many perks you may be interested in is the fourth-night-free promotion. When booking a consecutive four-night stay (at least) through ThankYou.com, Citi Prestige cardmembers can get the fourth night free.
What are Citi’s fourth-night-free perks?
The premise is simple: Book a hotel for at least four nights through the program, and Citi will reimburse you for the fourth night. There are no blackout dates, and you can take advantage of the perk up to two times in a calendar year.
The amount you’ll be reimbursed is calculated from the average cost of the entire stay and does not include taxes, fees or additional resort fees charged by some hotels. So, even if the fourth night is more or less expensive than the other nights on your stay, you’ll be compensated for the average cost per night of the stay.
What are the requirements for a free fourth night?
In order to earn your free hotel stay credit, there are specific requirements you must meet:
- The booking must be made through ThankYou.com or by calling 1-800-THANKYOU (1-800-842-6596).
- The stay must be booked in the primary cardmember’s name or an authorized user’s name.
- The booked stay must be for four consecutive nights.
- The stay can’t be used for business travel.
- The credit does not apply to any packaged or bundled rates (like airfare and hotel bundles or airfare and car rental bundles). You’ll have to book the hotel separately through the portal to take advantage of the reward.
Are there any restrictions?
The Citi Prestige fourth-night-free promotion does have some restrictions beyond what has already been mentioned. According to Citi, rooms in “yachts, riverboats, cruises, campgrounds, castles, safaris, villas, and apartments,” do not qualify. Again, stays must be booked for the primary card user or in the name of an authorized user on the card. The limit of two free nights per year is cumulative for all users on the card.
Accommodations that qualify for a free fourth night
Any hotel that you find on the ThankYou.com website qualifies for this promotion. If you don’t see a hotel you are interested in on the website, you can try calling 1-800-THANKYOU to see if it can be covered.
Airbnb stays do not qualify under the fourth-night-free hotel program. Additionally, any booking made outside of the ThankYou rewards portal does not qualify for the promotion, even if the hotel can be found on the website.
How to book a fourth-night-free stay through the Citi ThankYou portal
1. Go to ThankYou.com and log in
To begin booking your free stay, go to the company’s rewards website at ThankYou.com. Once there, sign in to your account to begin shopping for the different options available. Through this portal, you will see all the ways that you can redeem additional perks or use your ThankYou points.
2. Select your desired hotel stay
Once you’re logged in, you can start shopping for the different hotel options available. If you don’t see the option you want, you can try calling the 1-800-THANKYOU phone number to speak to a customer service representative.
3. Book your qualifying stay
After selecting your hotel and dates, book your qualifying stay. Remember, in order to receive the bonus perk, you must book four consecutive nights. The fourth night will be reimbursed as a statement credit. If you only book three nights, you will not receive the fourth night free.
The bottom line
The Citi Prestige fourth-night-free promotion is a unique benefit that helps the card stand out from similar cards like The Platinum Card® from American Express or the Chase Sapphire Reserve®. If you’re a Citi Prestige cardholder who travels for personal reasons multiple times a year, this could be a benefit that saves you hundreds of dollars annually.
These savings are in addition to the other perks you get with the card, like the up to $250 annual travel credit, travel and hotel point multipliers, TSA PreCheck and Global Entry reimbursements and more. Despite the $495 annual fee and $75 fee per authorized user, Citi Prestige cardholders can quickly recoup the cost through the valuable perks offered.
