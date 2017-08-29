NFL Extra Points Credit Card

Written by
Robin Saks Frankel
 /  2 min
NFL Extra Points Credit Card overview

With double rewards on all NFL purchases, which includes tickets and concessions at the game and swag from NFLShop.com, owners of the NFL Extra Points Credit Card can revel in all things pigskin.

A deeper look into the current card offer

Quick highlights

  • Rewards rate: Earn 2 points per $1 on NFL and Team purchases like eligible NFL tickets, in stadium, NFLShop.com and at team pro shops 1 point per $1 on all other purchases
  • Annual fee: $0
  • Intro offer: Earn 10,000 bonus points after $500 in purchases in the first 90 days, enough to redeem for $100 cash back
  • Regular APR: 15.99%, 20.99% or 25.99% variable based on your creditworthiness.

Review

Diehard NFL fans who spend a fair amount at the games and on their favorite team merch will enjoy the no-fee NFL Extra Points Credit Card’s 20% savings at the online NFL shop and 2X the points on NFL and team purchases. This card is ideal if you’re using it with an eye toward NFL-related purchases — like saving up for a playoff game. If that’s in your playbook, then have at it.

There’s also a nice sign-up bonus of 10,000 bonus points, worth $100 when you spend $500 within the first 90 days of opening the account. Plus, you can customize your card with the logo from your favorite NFL team. Love the San Francisco 49ers? Are your the sort to paint your fqce green for a New York Jets game? If the sight of Washington Redskins merch makes your heart go pitter-patter, the NFL Extra Points Credit Card has a team card for you.

But there are other rewards cards that will earn you greater rewards across a broader range of categories. And you should use another rewards card with a better rate then the NFL card’s 1X points per $1 spent on all other spending.

Make sure you don’t fumble and use this card for balance transfers — the 15-month 0% APR offer comes with a $5 or 3% balance transfer fee, whichever is greater. You can score a better balance transfer card offer. You should also skip the introductory 6-month 0% APR financing offer for tickets. It’s a play that offers little benefit.

Who should get this card

Football fanatics who spend a fair chunk of their disposable income celebrating their favorite team can benefit from having this card.

Fees and APR

  • There’s an introductory 0% APR offer for six months on NFL ticket purchases from any participating NFL team ticket office. After that, it’s a variable 16.24%, to 26.24% based on creditworthiness.
  • There’s a 15-month 0% balance transfer offer for the first 45 days after the account has been opened. After that, it’s a variable 16.24% to 26.24% APR based on creditworthiness.
  • There’s no annual fee.
  • There’s a balance transfer fee of $5 or 3% of the amount being transferred, whichever is greater.

Extras, perks and using points

This card comes with Visa Signature benefits, which include concierge services and some travel and auto protections.

Get a 20% discount off every purchase at NFLShop.com.

Points can be redeemed for game tickets or unique experiences like sideline passes or Super Bowl tickets. You can also redeem your points for cash-back as a statement credit to your card.

To redeem your points, log into your card account and click on the rewards tab. There is no fee for points redemption.

Compare the best excellent credit cards

