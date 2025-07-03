Citi Simplicity vs. U.S. Bank Visa Platinum Card

The U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card is no longer taking new applicants as of March 2025, although existing cardholders can still use the card.

Key takeaways The Citi Simplicity® Card and U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card both offer a strong introductory APR for balance transfers, making them good choices for those who are trying to pay down debt.

While the Citi Simplicity offers an introductory APR for purchases, it is a much shorter period than the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum’s timeframe for their intro APR on purchases.

While the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum card has been discontinued as of March 2025, it can still be useful to those who have time to enjoy the intro APR on purchases.

When it comes to credit cards, you have any number of options to choose from, including cash back cards, travel cards and even cards built with specific credit scores in mind, like cards for those with bad credit. But if your goal is to find a no-frills balance transfer card with a generous introductory annual percentage rate (APR) , the Citi Simplicity® Card* or the now discontinued U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card* could be a good fit for your wallet.

The main benefit of these balance transfer credit cards is that they allow you to pay down your current credit card debt while saving money on interest and fees. But if you’re hoping to earn credit card rewards or a welcome bonus, you may need to consider other card options.

Here’s a look at how these cards, including their benefits and credit score requirements, compare to each other, as well as some tips on which card may be best for you.

Main details

Cards Citi Simplicity Card U.S. Bank Visa Platinum Card Rewards rate N/A N/A Welcome bonus N/A N/A Intro APR on purchases 0% for 12 months on Purchases 0% introductory APR on purchases for the first 21 billing cycles. Intro APR on balance transfers 0% for 21 months on Balance Transfers N/A Regular APR 18.24% - 28.99% (Variable) 17.74% - 28.74% Variable Balance transfer fee 18.24% - 28.99% (Variable) N/A Annual fee $0 $0

Citi Simplicity vs. U.S. Bank Visa Platinum Card highlights

Which card saves you more?

Your savings will depend on whether you’re using this card for a purchase or a balance transfer, as well as how fast you can pay off your debt. Here’s a breakdown of how much you might pay every month to wipe out your debt with these factors in mind.

Balance transfer example

While you can still make a balance transfer with the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum, it wouldn’t be wise, as you will likely no longer be eligible for the intro APR offer on balance transfers. This means you will be paying the interest on the card’s balance immediately.

Let’s say you have $5,000 in outstanding credit card debt that you transferred to your new card within the first month of opening your account. If you transfer that balance to either card, you’ll pay a $150 balance transfer fee, bringing your total balance to $5,150. Let’s also say that you got the average ongoing APR for both cards, so 24.24 percent for the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum and 24.62 percent for the Citi Simplicity. Here’s a breakdown of how long it’ll take you to pay off each balance and what you’d spend on interest depending on your monthly payments:

Monthly payments for both cards Total interest and time to pay off balance for the Citi Simplicity Total interest and time to pay off balance for the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum $250 Time to pay off balance: 20 months

Total interest: $0 Time to pay off balance: 28 months

Total interest: $1,611 $205 Time to pay off balance: 25 months

Total interest: $183.24 Time to pay off balance: 36 months

Total interest: $2,163 $175 Time to pay off balance: 30 months

Total interest: $280.10 Time to pay off balance: 46 months

Total interest: $2,827

In total, you’d spend far less on interest for the Citi Simplicity than you would on the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum if your card had its average ongoing APR. Keep in mind that the average interest rates for both cards are above the average for current credit card interest rates, so if you’re not able to take advantage of the intro APR offer, it may not be having.

Purchase intro offer example

Things change if you’re trying to pay off a purchase. Since the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum was only discontinued recently, current cardholders will still be able to enjoy the intro APR offer on purchases well into 2026. So, let’s say you spent $3,000 on a new purchase within the first month of opening your card account. We’ll use the same ongoing APRs of 24.24 percent for the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum and 24.62 percent for the Citi Simplicity in this example. Here’s how long it’ll take and how much you’ll pay in interest depending on how much you can pay off each month:

Monthly payments for both cards Total interest and time to pay off balance for the Citi Simplicity Total interest and time to pay off balance for the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum $300 Time to pay off balance: 10 months

Total interest: $0 Time to pay off balance: 10 months

Total interest: $0 $200 Time to pay off balance: 16 months

Total interest: $25 Time to pay off balance: 15 months

Total interest: $0 $150 Time to pay off balance: 21 months

Total interest: $124 Time to pay off balance: 20 months

Total interest: $0

Because the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum’s introductory APR period is 21 months long, you wouldn’t pay any interest so long as you paid everything off within that timeframe. With the Citi Simplicity, however, that same timeframe will be more costly for you.

Because it only offers an introductory APR period of 12 months for purchases, you’ll have to pay interest if you can’t afford a higher monthly payment. If you can only pay $200 a month, you’d pay it off in 16 months with $25 in interest, and if you could only pay $150 a month, you’d pay it off in 21 months with a total of $124 in interest.

So, if you have a large purchase on the horizon and were hoping to use one of these cards, you’d be better off with the Visa Platinum unless you’re sure you can pay your balance off completely within 12 months.

Why should you get the Citi Simplicity?

The Citi Simplicity is worth it if you’re looking to pay down debt, as it offers one of the longest zero-interest periods available on the market today — but it’s not necessarily the best fit if you’re looking to fund a large upcoming purchase. Here are some other reasons to consider the card:

Additional benefits Caret Down Icon Minimal fees: The Simplicity doesn’t charge late fees, and there’s no penalty APR. However, you will have to pay foreign transaction fees and a balance transfer fee, as noted above. Flexible payment due date: Citi allows cardholders to pick their payment due date. Choose any date that works for you at the beginning, middle or end of the month. ID theft protection: The card comes with an ID theft protection program offered by Mastercard. You can enroll for free and receive alerts about any suspicious activity on your account.

Recommended credit score Caret Down Icon Citi doesn’t publish a recommended credit score, but states that the APR is based on creditworthiness. Your approval odds will be higher if you have a credit score of 670 and above, otherwise known as a good credit score

Why should you get the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum?

The U.S. Bank Visa Platinum Card is worth it if you’re interested in paying off a large purchase but, since it’s disconitnued, you may want to look for another balance transfer card. If you already have the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum but no longer have a use for it, you may be able to reach out to your issuer about replacing it with another card. For a similar card, here are some benefits to look out for:

Additional benefits Caret Down Icon Choose your payments: U.S. Bank lets you pick the payment date that works for you, though the fine print states that some due dates may not be available. Cellphone protection: If you pay your monthly phone bill with the Visa Platinum, you’ll receive up to $1,200 in annual coverage for damages or theft. Credit monitoring: U.S. Bank offers free credit score monitoring through its app or online banking.

Recommended credit score Caret Down Icon Similar to the Citi Simplicity, your approval odds for the U.S. Bank Visa Platinum would have been greater if you have a good FICO credit score or better (670 and up).

The bottom line

The Citi Simplicity and U.S. Bank Visa Platinum both come with a handful of stand-out benefits, including 0 percent introductory APR periods and low fees. The Citi Simplicity, however, is a clear winner due to its availability with new cardholders.

Before you make the decision to apply, be sure to read through Bankrate’s list of the best balance transfer credit cards and the best cards with 0 percent intro APR offers to see if another option piques your interest — or better suits your needs.

