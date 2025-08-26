Skip to Main Content

Best Credit One credit cards

Credit One Bank is a financial services company founded in 1984 based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Credit One Bank offers cash back and points-earning credit cards as well as high-yield CDs and savings accounts. It’s also an official partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, the Vegas Golden Knights and the official credit card of NASCAR and Best Friends Animal Society.

Unlike major issuers, Credit One Bank focuses most of its products toward people with fair or limited credit, and most options are useful only for a short term. High fees, low credit limits and limited rewards mean these cards serve better as stepping stones to better financial health and stronger credit cards rather than long-term solutions.

Top Credit One credit cards

Credit One Bank® Platinum X5 Visa Signature® image
Best for cash back

Credit One Bank® Platinum X5 Visa Signature®

Credit One Bank American Express® Card image
Best for fair credit

Credit One Bank American Express® Card

Credit One Bank® Wander® American Express® with Dining, Gas & Travel Rewards image
Best for travel rewards

Credit One Bank® Wander® American Express® with Dining, Gas & Travel Rewards

Credit One Bank® Platinum Rewards Visa® with No Annual Fee image
Best for no annual fee

Credit One Bank® Platinum Rewards Visa® with No Annual Fee

Credit One Bank® Platinum Visa® for Rebuilding Credit image
Best for rebuilding credit

Credit One Bank® Platinum Visa® for Rebuilding Credit

Comparing the best Credit One credit cards

Here’s a look at Credit One’s best card options.

Card name Best for Highlights Recommended credit score Annual fee
Credit One Bank® Platinum X5 Visa Signature® Cash back
  • 5% cash back rewards on the first $5,000 of eligible gas, grocery, internet, cable, satellite TV, and mobile phone service purchases each year, and then 1% thereafter.
  • 1% cash back rewards on all other purchases, terms apply.
 580 to 740 $95
Credit One Bank American Express® Card Fair credit
  • Earn unlimited 1% cash back rewards on all purchases, terms apply
 580 to 740 $39

Credit One Bank

 Travel rewards
  • 10X points on eligible hotel and car rentals booked using the Credit One Bank travel partner
  • 5X points on eligible dining, gas, and travel purchases
  • 1X points on all other purchases
 580 to 740 $95
Credit One Bank® Platinum Rewards Visa® with No Annual Fee No annual fee
  • Earn 1% cash back rewards on eligible gas and grocery purchases as well as mobile phone, internet, cable, and satellite TV services, terms apply
 670 to 850 $0
Credit One Bank® Platinum Visa® for Rebuilding Credit* Rebuilding credit
  • Earn 1% cash back rewards on eligible gas, grocery purchases and mobile phone, internet, cable and satellite TV services. Terms apply.
 300 to 670 $75 for the first year. After that, $99 annually ($8.25 per month)

How to choose the best Credit One credit cards

If you’re considering a Credit One credit card, make sure what it offers will benefit and help you improve your credit. Here are some factors to determine if a Credit One credit card can help you.

Drawbacks of Credit One credit cards

Credit One credit cards don’t measure up well with cards from major issuers like American Express, Chase and Citi. Here are some potential drawbacks you’ll run into with these cards.

  • Low minimum credit limits: Many cards have minimum credit limits as low as $300. That can severely limit your ability to improve your credit score through credit utilization, especially if you have a card with a higher annual fee.

  • High interest rates: Credit One cards have high interest rates across the board. Carrying a balance on these cards can quickly become costly and slow down your ability to build your credit.
  • High annual fees: Most of Credit One’s cards come with annual fees, which can be as high as $95. Justifying the annual fee on these cards is difficult if you can’t fully maximize the rewards offered. Also, the higher-fee cards don’t provide anywhere near as much value as cards with a similar fee from other issuers.
  • Poor rewards categories: While there are decent rewards opportunities, most cards offer a limited set of bonus categories or a low flat rewards rate. You may also run into a low yearly cap that limits your earning potential. While this may be a short-term solution if your credit isn’t great, these rewards categories shouldn’t be considered long-term keepers.

The bottom line

While Credit One cards can help you build your credit, they shouldn’t be your final stop on your credit journey. Once you’ve built better credit, reevaluate your options and find better cards with higher rewards and fewer fees with other issuers to get better overall value.

Frequently asked questions

