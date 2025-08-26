Best Credit One credit cards

We are an independent, advertising-supported comparison service. Our
Credit One Bank is a financial services company founded in 1984 based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Credit One Bank offers cash back and points-earning credit cards as well as high-yield CDs and savings accounts. It’s also an official partner of the Las Vegas Raiders, the Vegas Golden Knights and the official credit card of NASCAR and Best Friends Animal Society.
Unlike major issuers, Credit One Bank focuses most of its products toward people with fair or limited credit, and most options are useful only for a short term. High fees, low credit limits and limited rewards mean these cards serve better as stepping stones to better financial health and stronger credit cards rather than long-term solutions.
Top Credit One credit cards
Best for cash back
Credit One Bank® Platinum X5 Visa Signature®
The Credit One Bank® Platinum X5 Visa Signature® is the best cash back card option from Credit One Bank. You’ll earn 5 percent cash back on the first $5,000 in eligible bonus category purchases each year (then 1 percent) and 1 percent back on everything else.
While this is a solid option for people with fair credit for everyday spending, this card doesn’t measure up well with cards at a similar price. Other cards with a $95 annual fee offer better uncapped rewards, perks and welcome bonuses to provide much greater value.
Pros
You’ll get one of the highest cash back rates available for a fair credit card.
You can easily offset the annual fee if you maximize the 5 percent categories.
Cons
Many competing cards deliver better value for the same annual fee.
The annual fee can make credit utilization difficult if you have a low initial spending limit.
Best for fair credit
Credit One Bank American Express® Card
The Credit One Bank American Express® Card is best suited for people with fair credit, meaning a FICO Score of 580 or higher. Although it has a $39 annual fee, you’ll earn a flat rate of 1 percent cash back on all purchases and can improve your credit score through responsible credit use.
You can also take advantage of Amex Offers, which include discounts or the chance to earn more points when shopping with participating merchants.
Pros
You can offset your annual fee if you average $325 in spending each month.
Flat-rate rewards and Amex benefits make this a solid option for people with fair credit.
Cons
Your rewards are automatically redeemed for statement credits, which doesn’t offer flexibility compared to other options.
You may start with a low credit limit, which can make offsetting the annual fee with rewards difficult.
Best for travel rewards
Credit One Bank® Wander® American Express® with Dining, Gas & Travel Rewards
You’ll get the same rewards as the no-fee Platinum card, free access to your Experian credit score on your monthly statement (enrollment required), regular reviews for credit increases and the ability to pick your payment due date. Your annual fee will be $75 for the first year. After that, $99 annually ($8.25 per month).
Because this card is designed to help you build or rebuild credit, your goal should be to use the card responsibly to improve your credit so that you have access to better card options down the line.
Pros
You’ll earn rewards in multiple categories, a rarity for cards geared toward rebuilding credit.
You won’t need a security deposit to open this card.
Cons
You’ll likely start with a lower credit limit compared to opening a secured card.
The annual fee increases in the second year and can significantly reduce your credit limit.
Your goal should be to responsibly manage your card to improve your credit and qualify for more valuable and rewarding cards.
Most Credit One cards only offer bonus rewards in limited categories:
Gas stations
Grocery stores
Internet, cable, satellite TV and mobile phone services
The Wander card only offers bonus categories for travel-related purchases (including dining and gas). Otherwise, you’re only going to earn 1 percent cash back at best. If your spending needs don’t align with Credit One’s bonus categories, you’re going to leave a lot of potential earnings on the table.
The majority of Credit One’s product offerings are geared toward people with fair credit. If you’re in this range, you should be able to strike a balance between earning rewards, building credit and not overpaying in annual fees. These are all important factors to help you get to a good credit score, so you shouldn’t sacrifice one at the expense of another.
All of Credit One’s card offerings are generally lacking in at least one of these areas, so examine how each would work for you and pick the one that works best for your credit journey.
Drawbacks of Credit One credit cards
Credit One credit cards don’t measure up well with cards from major issuers like American Express, Chase and Citi. Here are some potential drawbacks you’ll run into with these cards.
Low minimum credit limits: Many cards have minimum credit limits as low as $300. That can severely limit your ability to improve your credit score through credit utilization, especially if you have a card with a higher annual fee.
High interest rates: Credit One cards have high interest rates across the board. Carrying a balance on these cards can quickly become costly and slow down your ability to build your credit.
High annual fees: Most of Credit One’s cards come with annual fees, which can be as high as $95. Justifying the annual fee on these cards is difficult if you can’t fully maximize the rewards offered. Also, the higher-fee cards don’t provide anywhere near as much value as cards with a similar fee from other issuers.
Poor rewards categories: While there are decent rewards opportunities, most cards offer a limited set of bonus categories or a low flat rewards rate. You may also run into a low yearly cap that limits your earning potential. While this may be a short-term solution if your credit isn’t great, these rewards categories shouldn’t be considered long-term keepers.
Frequently asked questions
You can contact Credit One Bank over the phone or through the mail. Visit the customer service page to see all the options. For a pending application, you can call 800-752-5493. You can also send general correspondence to this address:
Credit One Bank
P.O. Box 98873
Las Vegas, NV 89193-8873
According to Credit One Bank, it will review your account regularly to see if you can qualify for a higher credit limit based on your usage. You can also request a credit limit increase online or over the phone.
Credit One cards tend to be on the lower side. Some cards have a minimum credit limit as low as $300. While the maximum credit limit varies based on your creditworthiness and could be as high as $5,000, many of their cards won’t offer above $2,000. These lower limits can make having a good credit utilization ratio difficult.
