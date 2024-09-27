At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Key takeaways Having multiple cards can help you build credit more quickly, but your focus should remain on using your card (or cards) responsibly for the best impact on your credit.

From improving your credit utilization to providing a credit cushion for emergencies, multiple cards can certainly help improve your credit.

Holding numerous credit cards could tempt you to overspend or run up your balances, so be diligent about managing your budget no matter how many cards you have.

Using a student or secured credit card is a common first step toward building credit, but now you may be wondering if it is good to have multiple credit cards. Even more importantly, does having multiple credit cards hurt your credit or help it?

While it’s possible having more credit cards can increase your credit score, a more reliable strategy is to focus on responsible financial habits and card management. Making on-time payments and keeping your credit card balances low can be far more impactful over the long run.

Here’s what you need to know about how having two or more credit cards can affect your credit.

What makes up a credit score?

Your credit score calculation is based on several factors, including:

Payment history — 35 percent : Making on-time payments is the most important factor for your credit score, even if you’re only able to make the minimum payment.

Making on-time payments is the most important factor for your credit score, even if you’re only able to make the minimum payment. Credit utilization — 30 percent : Credit utilization is the amount of credit you use versus the amount available to you. Many experts suggest keeping this number below 30 percent. For example, if you have a single card with a $1,000 credit limit, try to keep your outstanding balance below $300 — and pay it off as soon as you can.

Credit utilization is the amount of credit you use versus the amount available to you. Many experts suggest keeping this number below 30 percent. For example, if you have a single card with a $1,000 credit limit, try to keep your outstanding balance below $300 — and pay it off as soon as you can. Length of credit history — 15 percent : Credit history simply refers to how long credit has been extended to you. In general, a longer credit history is typically considered better.

Credit history simply refers to how long credit has been extended to you. In general, a longer credit history is typically considered better. Credit mix — 10 percent : This refers to the different types of credit accounts you have, such as revolving debt (like credit cards) and installment debt (such as a mortgage or personal loan). Don’t feel pressured to take out a loan if you don’t have one, however, since having credit cards alone can still help you build a solid credit score.

This refers to the different types of credit accounts you have, such as revolving debt (like credit cards) and installment debt (such as a mortgage or personal loan). Don’t feel pressured to take out a loan if you don’t have one, however, since having credit cards alone can still help you build a solid credit score. New credit — 10 percent: This piece of your credit score considers how often you apply for new credit. Having too many new credit requests can hurt your credit score, so waiting three to six months between credit card applications is typically advised.

Understanding how those factors influence your score can help you decide if carrying more than one card might have a positive impact.

How does having multiple cards affect your credit score?

Having multiple credit cards can impact your credit score both positively and negatively, which is why you should carefully consider all aspects before making your decision.

Positive impacts of having multiple cards

Having more credit cards can increase your credit score and improve your financial health in several ways. For starters, having multiple cards means that your credit utilization could actually decrease. Since you’re being extended more credit, you’re (hopefully) using less of your overall credit limit — provided you are keeping your balances low. Because credit utilization is such a major factor in your credit score, lowering your overall credit usage could provide your score with a nice boost.

Carrying more than one credit card is also good because it gives you a larger financial cushion. If an emergency situation arises and you need to use a credit card, having more than one card provides additional options and greater access to credit.

Additionally, using multiple credit cards allows you to take advantage of perks and benefits that a single card may not offer. This may include things like added travel protections, no foreign transaction fees or a lengthy 0 percent introductory APR on purchases or balance transfers. If your cards earn cash back, points or miles, using your cards strategically can help maximize your rewards haul.

Possible negative impacts of having multiple cards

Does having multiple credit cards hurt your credit score? While it can offer many advantages, there can also be risks involved with taking on multiple credit cards.

The negative impacts can start with the application. Applying for a credit card typically involves lenders making a hard inquiry on your credit report. This can temporarily decrease your score by a few points. Although the effect may seem relatively insignificant, if you’re trying to secure a mortgage or new loan, a decrease of just a few points could mean poorer rates and terms.

While it’s not a direct impact of having a second card, adding another card to your wallet could also encourage you to spend beyond your means. Having access to more credit means you have a greater opportunity to take on debt. Not being able to pay off the debt in a timely fashion can have major consequences for your financial health and your credit score. Additionally, carrying too much debt on your cards can increase your credit utilization ratio — which can hurt your credit score.

Lastly, having multiple credit cards requires you to stay extremely organized and vigilant. You’ll need to keep track of multiple balances, due dates and more. Being late or missing payments can cause your credit score to plummet, while taking on too much debt can also have negative effects on your credit score and your overall financial health.

Should you have multiple credit cards?

Having multiple credit cards is less impactful than how you handle those cards, but the potential benefits of having an additional card often outweigh the drawbacks. When used responsibly, many cards can be a great addition to your financial toolbox — offering rewards or benefits that can protect your purchases and help you save money over the long run.

For example, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card offers 2 percent cash rewards on all purchases, a welcome bonus of $200 in cash rewards (after making $500 in purchases during the first three months) and other practical perks like cellphone protection. This benefit provides up to $600 in reimbursements per claim if your cellphone gets damaged or stolen (terms and deductibles apply).

Remember, not all credit cards are right for every purchase, and pairing credit cards with different benefits can make the most of having multiple cards. For example, a card like the Wells Fargo Active Cash charges a 3 percent foreign currency conversion fee, whereas the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card comes with no foreign transaction fees and a slew of important travel protections — like trip cancellation insurance, trip interruption insurance, trip delay reimbursement and more.

Having another credit card may help you with other financial goals, too. If you’re planning on making a major purchase or are having trouble paying off a credit card balance, using a card with a 0 percent introductory APR on balance transfers or purchases can be a great way to avoid costly interest charges. Many of the best balance transfer cards come with introductory offers ranging from 12 to 21 months — although they often require a good to excellent credit score to qualify.

Steps to take to increase your credit

Although having multiple credit cards can help increase your credit score, it is far from guaranteed. As overwhelming as building credit may feel, one of the best ways to positively impact your credit is to stay focused on good financial habits rather than worrying about how many cards you have.

Instead of attempting quick fixes, try following some concrete steps that can help build your credit and improve your overall financial health, including:

Make on-time payments: Paying your bills on time is the most important factor considered in your credit score. Focus on paying your bills on time, and an increase in your credit score is sure to follow. Keep credit card balances low: Credit utilization is the second most important credit score factor. By keeping your credit card balances low (or paid off), you decrease your credit utilization and increase your credit score. Spread out credit applications: Avoid applying for multiple credit cards or loans in a short period of time. Too many applications within a short time frame can ding your credit score. Once you’ve applied for credit, it is best to avoid making another credit application for three to six months. Become an authorized user: If you have a limited credit history, becoming an authorized user on a trusted friend or relative’s credit card can help you start building credit. Consider using other services: There are other ways you can increase your credit score, too. Services like Experian Boost allow your on-time utility bill payments to show up on your credit report and can quickly improve your credit score if you’ve maintained a good payment history.

The bottom line

So, is it good to have multiple credit cards, and does having more credit cards increase your credit score? That depends on how you use them.

Building your credit score is a marathon, not a sprint. Tread carefully before taking on another credit card simply for the sake of boosting your score. While having multiple credit cards won’t necessarily hurt your credit score, it won’t always help either.

To make the greatest impact on your credit score, the most important thing you can do is focus on practicing responsible financial habits. However, if the benefits of having an additional credit card help you achieve your other financial goals (such as a potential long-term credit score boost, access to additional travel and purchase protections or earning a greater amount of rewards), then it may be worth carrying multiple cards.