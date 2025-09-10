Rocky Mengle has been covering federal and state tax developments for over 25 years. During that time, he has provided tax information and guidance to millions of tax professionals and ordinary Americans.

In addition to his articles for Bankrate, Rocky has written for Kiplinger, AARP, TurboTax and other online publishers. He was also a senior writer/analyst for Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting. In that role, he managed a portfolio of print and digital tax research products, led the development of various new publications, authored white papers and other special releases, and acted as media contact for the state income tax group (where he was quoted as an expert by USA Today, Forbes, U.S. News & World Report, Reuters, Accounting Today, and other national media outlets).

Rocky has a law degree from the University of Connecticut and a B.A. in History from Salisbury University.