Reyna Gobel is a personal finance, fitness, pets and travel author and journalist who’s written for Forbes, Reuters, Harvard Public Health, and The Atlantic. She advocates for health care education and transparency in college costs. She’s also the CEO of wellness and personal finance curriculum development company Wallets and Waistlines.

The fourth version of Graduation Debt : How to Manage Student Loans and Live Your Life is updated for current student loan changes. The first and second editions were selected as book of the month by Michelle Singletary in The Washington Post. She has an MBA in marketing and Master’s of Journalism from the University of North Texas, and a Master’s Public Health in nutrition from the City University of New York. Her mini schnauzer has been doggy travel journalism since he was 7 weeks old. The highlight of his career is meeting Santa Claus in Rovaniemi, Finland.