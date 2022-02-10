Highlights

Bankrate contributor specializing in personal finance

Featured in CNBC and The Motley Fool

Founder of award-nominated blog, Moriah Chase

Experience

Moriah Chace is a queer personal finance writer who loves all things money. Her work has been featured in CNBC and The Motley Fool, and she has a passion for helping young professionals start their money journey off on the right foot—especially those in the LGBTQIA2 community.

This dream began when she left home to attend William Jessup University at age 16 and knew that a solid understanding of personal finance was crucial to helping her succeed at such a young age. There, she studied communications and became enamored with the personal finance world in general. Her award-nominated blog has helped numerous young professionals find their own financial footing.

Now, she writes about credit cards—and recommends using them to jump start your financial life, but only if you’re using them responsibly. Her favorite card is the Citi® Double Cash Card, since it’s easy to keep up with and doesn’t have rotating categories.