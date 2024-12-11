Lauren Haas
EXPERTISE
- Small business
- Finance
- Marketing
EDUCATION
- Southwestern Illinois College: Associate of Arts (AA), Associate of Science (AS), Psychology, Business
- Southern Illinois University Edwardsville: Education; Exercise & Wellness
Lauren Haas is a freelance writer who brings 30 years of experience as an entrepreneur and small business owner to her writing. Her mission is to help small businesses succeed by sharing her experience in banking, personal finance, and marketing. She’s also a dancer, yoga teacher, and traveler who lived out of a backpack for seven years as a digital nomad.